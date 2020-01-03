Bad News From Europe: Daimler Is Already Behind

Also from a fundamental point of view, there are not many arguments in favor of investing in Daimler.

I am of the opinion that other companies have a much more stringent approach to the "EV-project". The problem is that there is no holistic approach or concept.

New figures on the EQC model registrations nourish my doubts. Daimler seems to have had little success with the introduction of its EQ-flagship.

Introduction

In my analyses so far, I have expressed some skepticism about Daimler(OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY). Although Daimler has delivered surprisingly good figures for the third quarter, I did not see any viable upside scenarios for the foreseeable future. In this respect, the company's shares have also performed rather poorly since my last analysis. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF), for example, performed better:

Of course, these numbers don't mean anything with such short periods of time (although they support my thesis that Volkswagen is the better investment). Anyhow, now new figures have emerged that are likely to unsettle rather than delight investors. The company's strategy regarding electronic vehicles (EV's) does not really seem to work.

Bad performance of the EQC

What I want to point out to my readers with this article are the poor registration figures of the Mercedes EQC. Mercedes is a subsidiary of Daimler. With the "Concept EQ" Daimler wants to enter the market for EV's. As the company itself says, its "approach to the future is embodied in these models." Daimler must have had correspondingly high expectations for the EQ models. The EQC in particular should stand out. For example, the company promoted the EQC as it follows on the Mercedes Benz webpage:

The EQC is the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to be launched under the EQ brand. With its seamless, clear design and colour highlights typical of the brand, it is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look while representing the design idiom of Progressive Luxury. With respect to quality, safety and comfort the EQC is the Mercedes-Benz among electric vehicles, and highly convincing in the sum of its attributes.

As the media have revealed, the EQC registration figures are alarmingly low. For the top model EQC of the AMG line, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority ("KBA") approved only 19 new registration applications in November. For the entire electric series, there were slightly more, but still a very small total of 55 vehicles.

Investors now need to put these figures in perspective. On the one hand, the figures only refer to the German market, which of course only represents a part of the world market. Here, too, only an excerpt from a short period of time is given. In addition, it must also be taken into account that the market for EVs in Germany is relatively small and therefore the number of new registrations is not too high. This can be seen very clearly from the fact that new registrations of EV's (the right red rectangle) are significantly lower than for other cars: (Source: New registrations in November)

Conversely, investors must also bear in mind that, even taking these circumstances into account, the figures are extremely poor. This can be seen by looking at comparable registrations in the same period. In March 2019, the first month in which the E-tron (Audi's (subsidiary of Wolkswagen) EV) was genuinely approved, the KBA already counted almost 500 registrations.

As I said, these are only small sections. But in total they give a larger picture. It is therefore dangerous for investors to overlook such small pieces of the puzzle. Against this background, investors can now also interpret the following statement that Mercedes sent to its dealers:

The EQC launch in Europe and other markets earlier in 2019 generated high interest worldwide for the EQC. In a recent direction from Daimler AG, it is a strategic decision to first support the growing customer demand for the EQC in Europe. As a result of this decision, the U.S. market launch date of the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be rescheduled to 2021 (originally Q1 2020)

Another point of criticism is that Daimler does not pursue a holistic approach with its electric cars. This applies in particular to the design, manufacture and composition of key components. There is much to be said for a car manufacturer if he develops key components himself and accordingly installs independent solutions in his car. But that is not the case here at Daimler. The EQC's powertrain components come solely from the German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Even from a fundamental perspective, there are currently not many arguments in favor of investing in Daimler. A comparative analysis shows that many key figures (despite the dividend yield) speak for an investment in Volkswagen.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Daimler

Nothing changes in my opinion about Daimler. On the contrary, my remaining optimism has tended to deteriorate further. Overall therefore, I say no thanks to an investment in Daimler. These are the reasons for my rating:

Daimler seems to have had little success with the introduction of its EQ-flagship.

Economic uncertainties such as the trade conflict remain.

A holistic approach is also missing. Volkswagen's approach appears more promising overall.

