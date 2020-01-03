January S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Dogs: 64 Go For It

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top-return S&P 500 top yield dividend dogs showed 7.01% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher prices S&P 500 top returns dogs again ruled the pack for January.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available-market capitalization." - us.spindices.com.

Foreword

The many ways to evaluate the S&P 500 list include pitfalls and perils. A straight listing by yield, for example, includes as many top dogs poised to fall amid a few rising stars. This list narrowed the field to 64 stocks with (mostly) positive returns over the past year and yields greater than 3.0%, assuming their good fortune holds. Nevertheless, past pleasantries are never a guarantee of future fates.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 18.71% To 38.25% Top Ten S&P H/Y Net Gains To January 2021

Six of ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 60% accurate.

These projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 31, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) was projected to net $281.15, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) netted $255.73 based on a median estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) was projected to net $217.86, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) was projected to net $213.46, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% more than the market as a whole.

L Brands Inc. (LB) was projected to net $198.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor Co. (F) was projected to net $162.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $160.56, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $150.65, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) was projected to net $145.26, based on a median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% less than the market as a whole.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) was projected to net $137.62, based on a median target estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These averaged risk 5% under the market as a whole.

Source: thewallpaper.co

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

64 S&P 500 H/Y Top Return Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Gains

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

64 S&P H/Y 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Return S&P 500 H/Y Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 top return stocks selected 12/31/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two real estate sector representatives, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)[1]. The other real estate sector stock placed ninth, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) [9].

Two energy leaders placed second, and eighth, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) [2], and Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)[8]. Then, a single communication services company placed third, CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) [3], and one financial services company placed fourth, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) [4].

Two representatives from the consumer defensive sector placed fifth and tenth, Altria Group Inc. (MO) [5], and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) [10]. Two consumer cyclical sector representatives, placed sixth and seventh, L Brands Inc. (LB) [6], and Ford Motor Co., (F) [7], to complete the S&P 500 top returns ten dogs by yield for January 20-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P 500 Stocks Showed 14.3% To 23.65% Upsides To January 2021; (31) No Down-siders Were Found

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 7.02% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Dogs To January 2021

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 12/31/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Forecast 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Top Returns Dogs (32) Delivering 15.37% Vs. (33) 16.53% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.01% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.57%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 best return dividend dogs as of December 31 were: Ford Motor Co. (F), CenturyLink Inc. (CTL); Invesco Ltd. (IVZ); L Brands Inc. (LB); Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with prices ranging from $9.30 to $23.72.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 top returns dividend dogs as of December 31 were: Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM); Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY); Altria Group Inc. (MO); Philip Morris International Inc. (PM); Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), whose prices ranged from $31.87 to $148.96.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 top returns dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: thewallpaper.co

