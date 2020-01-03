Sell Bed Bath & Beyond Into Earnings

Source: Barron's

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reports quarterly earnings on January 8th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.85 billion and EPS of $0.02. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Headwinds To The Top Line

Traditional retailers have had a tough go of it over the past few years. Many have found it difficult to grow revenue through physical locations. They also have to spend to maintain their online platforms. Last quarter BBBY reported revenue of $2.7 billion, down 7% Y/Y. Comparable sales fell 6.7%. Comparable sales in-store fell in the high-single-digit percentage range, while comparable sales through digital channels fell slightly.

Sales through digital channels like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have been growing like a bad weed. The fact that BBBY has not been able to deliver strong sales through its digital channel is a red flag. Chatter suggests that BBBY's lack of an optimal pricing strategy could be hurting digital sales. The company may have to reduce prices in order to compete head-to-head with Amazon (AMZN).

The next task could be to ensure the company has the optimal number of physical locations. Other retailers like L Brands (LB) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) have been culling stores in the face of sagging same stores sales growth. For the first six months ended August 31, 2019, BBBY opened three new stores and closed two. Management is trying to create a better balance between the company's physical and digital presence. BBBY expects to close 60 stores in fiscal 2019, including 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 20 concept stores. The company could potentially drive a similar amount of sales through fewer stores, creating efficiencies within its retail infrastructure.

Falling Margins

Retailers such as Kohl's (KSS) and American Eagle (AEO) have had to engage in heavy promotions to drive traffic into stores. Their margins have suffered for it. BBBY has suffered a similar fate. In its most recent quarter gross margin was 27%, down about 700 basis points from the year earlier period. Gross profit of $727 million fell by double digits Y/Y. Gross margin was hampered by a sizable reserve for future markdowns related to the company's transformation initiatives. If management offers discounts to entice online sales, then margins could fall further.

SG&A costs fell 3% to $881 million. They were still 32% of revenue, up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. As a result, EBITDA was -$69 million, much lower than the $161 million reported in the prior year period. BBBY recently made former Target chief marketing officer, Mark Tritton, its new CEO. Tritton will likely look to make sizable investments in the digital channel and rightsize the company's cost structure to preserve margins. However, it may take several quarters to arrest the slide in EBITDA.

Falling Liquidity

At August 31, 2019 BBBY had working capital of $1.1 billion. This was down from $1.8 billion at March 2, 2019. The company has been collecting on receivables, yet stretching its payables. This allowed BBBY to generate free cash flow ("FCF") of $131 million through the first six months of the fiscal year. The company has used some of that FCF to pay dividends and repurchase stock. At some point the company will likely have to reduce its accounts payable balance, which could hurt liquidity and cash flow.

Conclusion

BBBY is up over 30% Y/Y. Until management stems the slide in EBITDA, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.