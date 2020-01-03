Vtech Holdings: A Growing Tech Company With A Yield Of Circa 7%

Markets served by Vtech

Founded in 1976, Vtech (OTCPK:VTKLF) has grown to be a multinational company based in Hong Kong with a valuation of around $2.5 Bn. The Vtech brand is recognised all over the world for its educational toys, telecoms equipment and contract manufacturing.

With their Vtech and LeapFrog branded products, they are the number 1 supplier of electronic learning products (ELP) around the world. There certainly seems to be a hefty and growing demand for these products. Back in FY 2015 the company’s revenue for this sector stood at $703 Mn and in FY 2019, it was $914, which represents an increase over the 5 years of 30%.

The company is also a leading supplier of telecommunications products. Whilst it is the dominant provider of residential phones, this segment is in decline as a consequence of the use of mobile phones. However, it is also a leader in supplying handsets for business use, and here, the picture is less gloomy. Even though demand for commercial phones and other telecommunication products fell, there was growth in their VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phones and conference phones.

Vtech also serves the contract manufacturing sector, focusing primarily on audio, medical, solid state lighting and industrial products. The company has achieved a modicum of success in establishing a strong foothold in this market. In the last 5 years revenues have grown from $525 Mn to $807 Mn, or by a highly respectable 53%. In fact. for FY 2109, income grew by a sizeable 16.8% for their contract manufacturing services.

Building on their in-house competence in communication technology, Vtech have recently introduced a range of IoT (internet of Things) enabled devices. In their most recent report, the company’s announcement highlighted encouraging progress with smart meters introduced into the UK market. Additionally, Vtech are making inroads into the wireless monitored home sectors. In fact, Vtech are the number 1 supplier of baby monitors in the US.

The negatives for Vtech

Since 2017, there has been an avalanche of unfavourable circumstances that has resulted in a plunge of around 40% in Vtech’s share price.

As you may imagine. Toys R Us were a major customer of Vtech’s range of ELPs. So, as the perilous state of Toys R Us became apparent, so the slide in Vtech’s share price began.

As previously mentioned, there has also been a decline in the revenue from their portfolio of telecommunications products. Although the inevitable decline of residential handset use has been to some extent countered by a rise in sales of their VoIP products, there has been a negative effect on sentiment. This is in view of the fact that the line of telecoms products accounts for about 20% of total sales.

I’m sure that it is agreed that many investors have given Chinese and Hong Kong based companies the cold-shoulder as a result of the trade war. Of late, the demonstrations in Hong Kong have further reduced investor appetite for Vtech.

However, despite all these travails, revenue has increased from $1,879.8 Mn in FY 2105 to $2,161.9 Mn in FY 2019, which represents a fairly modest increase of 15%. As I shall review, there are signs that the revenues and profitability will accelerate over the coming years. Furthermore, given that much of the head wind for the stock price has dissipated, there is a strong possibility of a recovery in the price.

The financials

Let’s begin with an analysis of the net cash situation for the company. As you can see, this is a very healthy $102 Mn and no debt. This clearly gives Vtech great flexibility to invest for future growth for the benefit of shareholders.

The Group’s gross profit margin in the first six months of the financial year 2020 increased to 30.7%, from 29.5% in the corresponding period last year. There were lower costs of materials and a reduction in labour costs as a result of a depreciation of the Renminbi. More noteworthy for investors though was the productivity improvements gained by management.

From the table, readers can clearly view the marked improvements the company has achieved when comparing the most recent interim figures given in November 2019 to the same period in 2018. Although, I have to advise readers that there is a caveat to extrapolating these figures for the full year. Whilst it is expected that group revenue for the full financial year 2020 will increase year-on-year, the growth rate is forecast moderate in the second half of the financial year.

Six months ended 30 September 2018 2019 Revenue (Millions USD) 1003.5 1124.1 Percentage Growth 12% Net Profit (Millions USD) 90.1 118.0 Percentage Growth 31% Net Cash (Millions USD) 70 102 Percentage Growth 46% Earnings per share 35.8 46.9 Percentage Growth 31%

Table produced by author

Individual investors may choose from a variety of financial ratios to determine the value of a stock. For this article, I will give a small selection from the range available on the Seeking Alpha page for this stock. First of all, the return on equity (ROE) is a more than healthy 35.33%, and ROEs of 15-20% are generally considered good. For those unfamiliar with this metric, a ROE is a measure of management's ability to generate income from the equity available to it.

Metric Value Dividend Yield 6.8% P/E 12.48 ROE 35.33%

Table produced by author

Many dividend investors may salivate over the possibility of getting such a generous yield from their investment only to be held back by a voice in their head urging caution. Of course, one should be extremely judicious about any investment and a plunge into Vtech merits careful consideration. From my perspective, there are several reasons why my expectation is for, at the very least, a maintenance of the lavish dividend payment. To begin with, the net cash balance is increasing and there is zero debt. On top of that, revenue and profitability are increasing, albeit, slowly at present.

As far as the P/E ratio is concerned, it is quite low, given that the company is growing steadily.

Management effectiveness

These days organisations need to be agile in their thinking as products and services change so quickly. In addition, the markets in which companies operate are in a state of constant flux. Witness the recent turmoil caused by the trade tensions between China and America. Certainly, the management at Vtech have demonstrated their nimble attitude during these turbulent times.

A number of the Group’s contract manufacturing services (CMS) customers became affected when tariffs were hiked in September 2018. For the majority of those affected, this problem has been mitigated by transferring production to the Group’s manufacturing facilities in Malaysia.

It is no mean feat to become a market leader, whatever the industry. Over the years, management at Vtech have established the company as the dominant player in several areas. It is my belief therefore, that the new products being introduced will fare well in their markets. Added belief is offered by their expertise in manufacturing. It seems evident that the company are able to produce products at a very keen price.

Summary

Vtech’s stock has been beaten down to fire sale levels and is now due for a recovery. The dividend would appear to be safe based on the recent interim report. If management can continue to develop new products to satisfy nascent markets and continue to achieve market leader status, the company will go from strength to strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.