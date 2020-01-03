Hanesbrands' Bear Case Is Overstated

However, the fact is that the stock has been in a downtrend for nearly five years now. The stock is down >50% from it peak (while the S&P 500 is up ~50% during this time). Is Hanesbrands a value trap?

I am unconvinced by the bear case that Hanesbrands is being disrupted by Amazon. I believe Hanesbrands provides compelling value.

After a period of disruption in retail, Hanesbrands sales and EBITDA growth is stabilizing as the company adjusts to the new landscape. Revenues are increasing at a decent clip.

Hanesbrands generates huge amount of free cash flow. A large part of the free cash flow is earmarked for deleveraging. Hanesbrands has been reducing its cost of debt.

Bears cite Hanesbrands' debt load and lack of tangible equity as justification for avoiding or shorting the shares. Over 20% of the float is shorted.

It's safe to say that Hanesbrands (HBI) is unlikely to win a popularity contest among investors. Since peaking in 2015, the stock has been in a relentless downward channel. Currently short % of float is 20.15.

Chart 1. Source: Gurufocus.com

However, cash flow per share continues to grow nicely and dividends have increased at a terrific pace over the last five years. The company has however suspended dividend increases as it focuses on deleveraging.

Chart 2. Source: Gurufocus.com

Background

On September 5th, 2006, Sara Lee Corporation spun off its branded clothing Americas and Asia business as a separate company called Hanesbrands Inc., which designs, manufactures, sources and sells a broad range of clothing essentials. As part of the spinoff, the company's balance sheet was highly leveraged with $2.6 Billion in debt. This debt was used to pay a $2.4 Billion dividend to Sara Lee. The HBI shares were distributed to Sara Lee shareholders.

The company's portfolio of brands include Hanes (its largest brand), Champion (its second largest brand), Playtex (its third largest brand), Bali, Just My Size, Barely There, Wonderbra, L'eggs, C9 by Champion, Duofold, Beefy-T, Outer Banks, Sol y Oro, Rinbros, Zorba and Ritmo. Target (NYSE:TGT) recently discontinued carrying C9 by Champion brand.

Since its 2006 IPO, Hanesbrands has acquired a number of businesses.

Acquiree Name Announced Date Price Bras N Things 8-Feb-18 $400M Alternative Apparel 18-Oct-17 $60M Pacific Brands 27-Apr-16 $800M Champion Europe 7-Apr-16 ? Knights Apparel 24-Feb-15 ? DBApparel 25-Jun-14 $528M Maidenform 24-Jul-13 ? TNF Group 6-Mar-11 ? Gear for Sports 1-Nov-10 ?

Chart 3.

Debt

All these acquisitions have added to debt. The company in addition has bought back over 40 million shares since 2015. Lately the company has turned its attention to de-leveraging, correctly perceiving that investors are nervous about the debt given seismic changes in the retail landscape and the sense that we may be coming to the end of this business cycle.

Chart 4. Source: Author with data from Gurufocus.com

Perusal of the debt table below, reveals debt tranches are fairly well spread out.

Chart 5. Source: 10-Q 31Oct2019

Chart 6. Source: Simplywall.st

Below is a chart showing annual interest expense on a TTM basis. This has been consistently coming down. The company has been successful in lowering the interest rate it pays on its long-term debt obligations. This indicates its creditworthiness in the debt market.

Chart 7.

Comparators

I have compared Hanesbrands to select apparel companies. I believe Gildan and Columbia are the closest comparators. Under Armour is distressed and Nike and VF are clearly in a different class. Hanesbrands on an EV to EBITDA basis is 50% undervalued compared to Gildan. Hanesbrands appears to be good value on this basis.

Symbol Company Name Market Cap ($M) EV-to-EBITDA Forward P/E Ratio Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Operating Margin % Dividend Yield % (NYSE:VFC) VF Corp. 39762 21.42 25.91 42.76 11.69 1.93 (NYSE:UA) Under Armour Inc. 9058 25.66 47.62 20.71 3.84 0 (NYSE:NKE) Nike Inc. 157354 27.81 35.71 41.32 12.84 0.9 (NASDAQ:COLM) Columbia Sportswear Co. 6745 13.3 19.05 118.91 13.61 0.96 (NYSE:GIL) Gildan Activewear Inc. 5981 13.73 14.79 26.14 14.51 1.84 HBI Hanesbrands Inc. 5331 9.12 8.42 8.35 12.84 4.07

Chart 8. Source: Gurufocus.com, Barrons.com

Valuation

The earning power model at finbox.io given below returns a fair value of $20.73 per share.

Chart 9.

While the Discounted Cash Flow model at Simplywall.st gives a fair value of $39.77.

Chart 10. Source: Simplywall.st

The Gurufocus DCF Calculator returns a value of $22.85.

Chart 11. Source: Gurufocus.com

All the models and comparators above indicate that there is a huge margin of safety at current price. Hanesbrands Growth metrics (compounded annual growth rates on a per share basis) over various time points are provided below.

Source: Author with data from Gurufocus.com

Chart 12.

E-Commerce Disruption

Another argument advanced by the bears is the disruption caused by e-commerce and the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). That is true, given all the physical store closings, etc. However, Hanesbrands has always competed in a crowded and competitive market with big and small companies. All said and done, E-commerce is another channel of distribution. You can buy all the Hanes you want on Amazon (or on Hanes.com, or Walmart.com for that matter). Hanes sales rose 6.6% on a quarter to quarter basis showing that inventory disruption is temporary. A look at the chart below shows no evidence of distress in Days Sales Outstanding (Accounts Receivable / Revenue * Days in Period) or "Days inventory" (Total Inventories / Cost of Goods Sold * Days in Period) metrics.

Chart 13.

Hanes (except for the Champion brand, which is more discretionary) makes staples you have to buy. One can't postpone buying underwear forever; it just wears out. Demographics are favorable. It's not like increasing numbers of millennials are going commando or senile boomers tottering off into the diaper stage of their lives. Most people like their junk to be comfortably well packaged and when they find a brand and style which fits them, they tend to stick with it. As the chart below (% change year over year) demonstrates that revenue and EBITDA growth at Hanesbrands is resilient.

Chart 14.

A large part of Hanesbrands business is basic staples. Hanesbrands makes most of its product in its own factories. This vertical integration gives it a lot of operating leverage. This can be seen in the trendline of the two charts above where 6.8% trend in revenue growth over the last five years has resulted in 12% increase in EBITDA trend.

Has Hanesbrands become a value trap?

For the last nearly five years Hanesbrands has slid over 50% while the S&P 500 has inflated nearly 50%. The opportunity cost for the buy and hold investor has been terrible. No wonder the stock is shunned.

Chart 15.

Given this long and severe underperformance, we need to ask ourselves if Hanesbrands is a value trap? No, I do not think so based on the following.

1) Revenue, Earnings and Free Cash Flow continue to grow at a decent clip. (See Chart 12 above).

2) There is no large and consistent discrepancy between earnings per share and free cash per share. (See chart 16 below).

Chart 16. Earnings per share minus Free Cash per share.

3) Debt while on the higher side is under control and the company is deleveraging. (See discussion above).

4) Median five year Return on Invested Capital (>15%) and Return on Equity (> 40%) is high.

5) Return on retained capital is over 15%. (I calculated return of retained earnings by dividing increase in net earnings by retained earnings over a six year period.)

6) Hanesbrands underperformance can be explained by negative investor sentiment. EV/EBITDA ratio corresponds closely with stock price in Chart below. In 2015 investors were willing to pay an EV/EBITDA multiple of 24, now they are reluctant to pay a multiple of 9.

Chart 17. EV to EBTDA.

Summary

My conclusion from all this, is that Hanesbrands is a compelling investment which the market is not respecting due to concerns regarding retail disruption and debt. (Hanesbrands price multiples have compressed dramatically since peaking in 2015.) I believe these concerns are overdone and have created an opportunity for value investors. Hanesbrands is a well managed company which makes a valuable and competitive consumer staple which is needed in a good economy or bad. At these prices, I am content to wait and collect the 4% dividend while Mr. Market gets over its current state of jitters, stops chasing the FANGs and turns its attention back to value stocks like Hanesbrands. Unlike stock price sentiment underwear is always in fashion. Warren Buffett thought so when he bought competitor Fruit of the Loom in 2001.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.