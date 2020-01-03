IPO Update: I-MAB Readies U.S. IPO Effort

IMAB is still an early stage firm and is asking for a high valuation at IPO, so I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

The company is advancing a large and diverse pipeline of drug treatment candidates for autoimmune and cancer disease conditions.

I-MAB has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

I-MAB (IMAB) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug treatments for a variety of autoimmune and cancer disease conditions.

IMAB is still at an early stage of development and is relatively unfocused with far-flung trials operations. The IPO appears to be richly priced, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based I-MAB was founded in 2016 to discover, develop and commercialize in China and globally new therapeutics for diseases with high unmet clinical needs, primarily cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Joan Huaqiong Shen, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously president and development head of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (JNJ).

I-MAB’s lead drug candidate, TJ202, is a differentiated CD38 antibody that is currently undergoing evaluation in two registrational trials as a third-line monotherapy and a second-line combination therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Taiwan.

The firm has received investigational new drug [IND] approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration [NMPA] for conducting the same trials in multiple myeloma in China.

I-MAB also anticipated to launch a Phase 1b trial for TJ202 in systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] in 2020, following an IND approval by the NMPA.

Management notes that the firm is collaborating with CRO firm Everest Medicines to co-develop and commercialize TJ202 in Greater China for all indications in hematologic oncology, under which agreement Everest will take 75% of the drug’s development cost and revenue.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in I-MAB include Tally Capital, HOPU Investment Management Company, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Ally Bridge Group, Hony Capital, CDH Investments, EDBI, C-Bridge Capital, and Genexine among others. Source: Crunchbase

Primary Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Data, the multiple myeloma treatment market across the eight major markets [8MM] was valued at $14.5 billion 2017 and is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2027.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the approvals and launches of new therapeutics in multiple treatment lines.

Additionally, a new type of therapies that target BCMA, aaa, such as the BCMA CAR-Ts bb2121 and JNJ-4528, the bispecific T-cell engager AMG 420, and the antibody-drug conjugate GSK2857916, are anticipated to generate a total revenue of $10 billion by 2027.

Financial Status

IMAB’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma. The firm has minimal revenue and significant R&D expenses associated with its large pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $179.2 million in cash and $76.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IMAB intends to sell 7.4 million ADSs representing 17 million ordinary shares, at a midpoint price of $13.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Everest Medicines will also purchase $37 million worth of shares in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

Other investors have indicated an interest to purchase up to $48 million of the IPO. Both of these aspects are positive signals for the proposed IPO valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $609 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.85%.

The firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately US$15.0 million to fund the ongoing two registrational trials, as well as a planned exploratory trial in SLE, for TJ202; approximately US$4.0 million to fund the planned registrational trial for enoblituzumab and the milestone payments in connection with development of enoblituzumab; approximately US$8.0 million to fund the planned registrational trial for TJ101; approximately US$4.0 million to fund the ongoing Phase 2 trial for TJ301 and the milestone payments in connection with development of TJ301; approximately US$4.0 million to fund the ongoing Phase 1b trial and planned phase 2 trial for TJ107 and the milestone payments in connection with development of TJ107; approximately US$8.0 million to fund the ongoing Phase 1 trial both in the United States and China for TJC4; approximately US$5.0 million to fund the ongoing Phase 1 trial in the United States and the planned Phase 1 trial in China for TJD5; and approximately US$2.0 million to fund the ongoing Phase 1 trial in the United States and the planned Phase 1b trial in China for TJM2; approximately US$15.0 million for potential investments in the establishment of our own manufacturing capacities, including the construction of our manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China and for expanding our U.S. presence by building research facilities, including a translational medicine laboratory, in the United States; and approximately US$22.7 million for general corporate purposes (including working capital needs), potential strategic alliances, investments or acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific alliances, investment or acquisition opportunities as of the date of this prospectus.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, CICC, China Renaissance, and Huatai Securities.

Commentary

IMAB is seeking U.S. investment capital for its ambitious pipeline of autoimmune and cancer drug candidates.

Most of its pipeline is in early-stage trials in Asia and the U.S.

The firm is well-capitalized and has received some collaboration and licensing revenue, albeit small amounts.

The market opportunities for all of the firm’s pipeline is significant but difficult to quantify in this space.

While management is focused somewhat on autoimmune and cancer disease conditions, the wide-ranging pipeline represents a risk of management being spread too thin, as it is difficult enough to get one drug through a rigorous trials process.

The company terminated its existing collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines in order to retain full rights to its TJ202 candidate in Greater China in return for issuing $37 million in ordinary shares to Everest.

IMAB also has in-licensing relationships with a number of firms for various aspects of its pipeline.

As to valuation, the firm is seeking a higher than normal valuation for an early stage biopharma firm, so the valuation ask by management is potentially steep.

Additionally, life science firms from China seeking U.S. public capital investment have been relatively rare, so we don't have much of a track record to view.

IMAB is certainly ambitious with its large pipeline of drug candidates but its proposed valuation may be too high given its relatively early stage of development.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 16, 2020.

