Tata Motors: A Sizeable And Seize-Able Emerging Market Investment

JLR is developing long term firepower and the global macroeconomic scenario set to drive the stock up.

Forget past mistakes. Forget failures. Forget everything except what you're going to do now and do it. - William Durant

Institutional investors tend to look at emerging markets for larger returns. Retail investors seek a piece of the action by investing in depository receipts.

Tata, the well-known Indian group has a foothold in every sector one can think of, and Tata Motors is their automotive entity. The company has an ADR listed on NYSE that represents 12.9% of the total shareholding.

The stock becomes relevant for discussion because it is trading at a fraction of what it was at a few years ago. The drop for the stock began in 2017, when the stock was touching $40 apiece.

The company owns the big guns Jaguar and Land Rover, but Tata Motors as a standalone company is much smaller than the JLR brands. Tata Motors was able to put its name on the gates during the 2008 recession when its previous owner, Ford, was suffering from massive cash shortfall.

The constituents

The sales split for the consolidated Tata Motors looks well diversified across the whole world but segment-wise, probably not. Most of the non-India sales come from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

In recent times, the complete Tata Motors entity has faced expectations downgrade majorly because of the risky business outlook of Jaguar and Land Rover.

While the overall auto-sector is in distress, Tata Motors can be one of the reliable players. The company is turning its gears to grab the advantage as the market rebounds.

The way down for JLR

JLR makes three-fourth of the total sales and has also dominated majority of the profits for the company. The fall has been driven by macroeconomic pressures across major geographies where JLR operates, i.e. US, China, and Britain. These regions were where the turmoil erupted, either in the form of Brexit or the trade war. The slowdown has spread all across the globe and made things worse.

Other than the macro slowdown, micro issues have propped as well. Europe, a significant market for JLR, has been working on a major shift to electric vehicles, which has not been good news for the diesel heavy portfolio of JLR. Moreover, the increase in taxes on diesel cars has hurt the company even more.

The stock has consistently been weighed down in the last couple of years as the complications rose.

The short-term revival

JLR enjoys the benefit of premium pricing, and that might fetch relatively higher gross margins, but volumes have to be substantial to turn the bottom line green. This is put at risk because of the agility of the customers of this luxury segment. It is easy for customers to switch between brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, and McLaren; the list can go on.

To sustain such competitive pressures, one needs to work on everything from the top line to the bottom. The market is optimistic for the conclusion of the US-China trade war and the Brexit conundrum, both of which are expected to revive sales for the company. The company already saw an uptick in China sales last quarter.

The company has been working on its restructuring for a couple of years and reported an upgraded EBITDA margin last quarter. Investors can trust the management and be optimistic for further improvements.

Building up long-term firepower

The brand has always been strong, while the numbers have been plowed down due to macroeconomic shifts.

For its top line, the company has increased focus on electrified powertrains and autonomous technologies. There are plans for multiple EV rollouts over the next few years, that will decrease the weightage of diesel vehicles in the portfolio.

This is a major shift that the company is executing. Investors should keep in mind that since such strategies invite significant investments, they are bound to put stress on the margins in the short term. But they do boost the long-term story.

It is good to have an emerging market component in the portfolio to reap some extra gains.

The company has its primary listing in an emerging market but has significant business-side dependency on both developing and emerging economies. It is hard to get a disciplined set of peers for the company either way. But Tata Motors is sure trading at a lower multiple than the rest of the Indian auto industry. Considering the time this stock has had over the last couple of years, the time is ripe for diving in and hold for a couple of years.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.