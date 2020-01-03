Bluebird Bio: Transition Into A Commercial Stage Biotech

Up to 4 treatments may be approved by 2022, placing Bluebird on the right track to become a commercial stage biotech.

Recent clinical updates at the ASH meeting highlighted potential of their treatment to be either best in class or first in class.

Company Overview

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) is a biotechnology company developing potentially transformative gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Bluebird believes that gene therapy for severe genetic diseases has the potential to change the way patients living with these diseases are treated, by addressing the underlying genetic defect causing the disease, rather than only addressing their symptoms. Bluebird has built an integrated gene therapy platform for various disease indications with their lentiviral-based treatments and gene editing capabilities. In addition, Bluebird has leveraged on their expertise in lentiviral gene delivery and T cell engineering to develop T cell-based immunotherapies such as Chimeric Antigen Receptor (“CAR”) T and T Cell Receptor (“TCR T”) cell therapies.

Clinical Pipeline

Bluebird’s initial focus is in transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (“TDT”), sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (“CALD”) for severe genetic disease and multiple myeloma (“MM”) for cancer. However, Bluebird believe that their lentiviral-based platform has broad therapeutic potential in a variety of indications and that their lentiviral vectors can be used to introduce virtually any gene into a cell and can be manufactured reproducibly and reliably for commercialization. Figure 1 and 2 shows the full clinical pipeline for severe genetic diseases and cancer respectively.

Figure 1: Bluebird Bio’s Clinical Pipeline for Severe Genetic Diseases (Source)

Figure 2: Bluebird Bio’s Clinical Pipeline for Oncology (Source)

LentiGlobin for TDT

β-thalassemia is a rare genetic disease caused by a mutation in the β-globin gene resulting in the production of defective red blood cells (“RBCs)”. Genetic mutations cause the absence or reduced production of the beta chains of hemoglobin, or β-globin, thereby preventing the proper formation of hemoglobin A, which normally accounts for greater than 95% of the haemoglobin, an iron-containing protein in the blood that carries oxygen from the respiratory organs to the rest of the body, in the blood of adults. As the delivery of oxygen is impacted, β-thalassemia can lead to anemia, fatigue and other issues.

TDT is the most severe type of β-thalassemia and is characterized by severe anemia and a lifelong dependence on RBC transfusions, that can lead to iron overload, which can be toxic and may lead to progressive multi-organ damage. The effective management of iron overload requires lifelong iron chelation therapy.

The only potentially curative therapy for β-thalassemia has been allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (“HSCT”), with best outcomes observed in pediatric patients with a matched sibling donor. However, allogeneic HSCT is associated with serious risks, some of which can be life threatening and result in death. Consequently, Bluebird believe there is a need for an option that can address the underlying genetic cause of TDT for more patients, and that TDT is a life-shortening disease with a significant unmet medical need.

To that end, Bluebird is developing LentiGlobin to treat TDT. In June 2019, Bluebird announced that the European Commission (“EC”) has granted conditional marketing authorization for LentiGlobin, to be marketed as Zynteglo, to treat adult and adolescent patients with TDT and non-β0/β0 genotypes. Bluebird also plans to file a biologics license application (“BLA”) with the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Zynteglo.

LentiGlobin has been evaluated/is being evaluated in 3 clinical studies:

Northstar Study (HGB-204): Multi-site, international phase 1/2 study of patients with TDT. The study was completed in February 2018 and patients in this study are enrolled in a long term follow up protocol to assess safety and efficacy beyond the Northstar study follow up period.

Northstar-2 Study (HGB-207): Multi-site, international phase 3 study of patients with TDT and non-β0/β0 genotypes.

Northstar-3 Study (HGB-212): Multi-site, international phase 3 study of patients with TDT and β0/β0 genotypes.

In December 2019, Bluebird presented encouraging long-term data for LentiGlobin in TDT at the 61st American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting that demonstrated long term transfusion independence and safety profile.

LentiGlobin for SCD

SCD is a hereditary blood disorder resulting from a mutation in the β-globin gene that causes polymerization of hemoglobin proteins, resulting in abnormal red blood cell function. Normal RBCs are flexible and round which allows them to move easily through blood vessels. With SCD, these RBCs are instead sticky and rigid and make them look like sickles or crescent moons. This results in the RBCs slowing down or causing blockage as they attempt to move throughout the blood vessels in the body, causing unpredictable and excruciating pain. SCD can lead to organ damaged and shortened life span, and overall poor quality of life.

Bluebird is developing LentiGlobin to treat SCD and has conducted/is conducting the following clinical studies:

HGB-206: Multi-site, 3 cohorts’ phase 1/2 study of patients with SCD in the US.

HGB-205: Single-site, phase 1/2 study of patients with SCD which also enrolled patients with TDT in France.

HGB-210: Planned multi-site, international phase 3 study of patients with SCD and a history of vaso-occlusive events to be initiated by the end of 2019.

Similarly, to TDT, Bluebird also reported data during the ASH meeting in December 2019 supporting that LentiGlobin shows significant effect in SCD. LentiGlobin has been granted Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) Designation by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for SCD.

Lenti-D for CALD

CALD is the most severe manifestation of adrenoleukodystrophy (“ALD”), which is a rare, X-linked, metabolic disorder. Approximately 35-40% of boys between the ages of 3 and 12 years diagnosed with ALD will progress to CALD. CALD is characterized by rapidly progressive neurologic decline leading to severe loss of neurologic function and death in most untreated patients.

Currently, the only effective treatment for CALD is allogeneic HCST, which is limited by donor’s availability and transplants-related risks. Bluebird is developing Lenti-D as an autologous treatment of CALD, with the potentiate to provide the effectiveness seen with allogeneic HSCT, but without the immunologic risks.

In September 2019, Bluebird presented updated data of the multi-site, international phase 2/3 study of Starbeam study (ALD-102) to evaluate safety and efficacy of Lenti-D in the treatment of patients with CALD. Long term follow-up data showed that 88% of patients treated were free of major functional disabilities (“MFDs”) at 2 years and continued to remain MFD-free at up to 5 years of follow-up.

Lenti-D has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Designation by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation and PRIME eligibility by the EMA.

Bb2121 and bb21217 CAR T programs for MM

Bluebird is also developing bb2121 and bb21217 anti-B Cell Maturation Antigens (“BCMA”) CAR T candidates, in collaboration with Celgene, who was acquired by BMS (BMY) to treat MM. MM is a hematologic malignancy that develops in the bone marrow in which normal antibody-producing plasma cells transform into myeloma. The cancer cell grows in the bone marrow and blocks production of normal blood cells and antibodies and causes lesions that weaken the bone. BCMA is expressed on malignant MM cells.

Both bb2121 and bb2127 are autologous CAR Ts, with bb21217 designed to improve cell persistence by modifying the manufacturing process to include a PI3K inhibitor, which is believed to drive the T cells towards a memory-like phenotype. Both the FDA and EMA have granted Orphan Drug Status designation to both bb2121 and bb21217 for treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, bb2121 has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and PRIME eligibility by the EMA.

In December 2019, Bluebird and BMS reported positive top line data for bb2121. Out of a patient population of 128 that received 3 varying dose level, the objective response rate (“ORR”) was 73.4% and the complete response rate (“CR”) was 31.3%. Median duration of response was 10.6 months, which was better than initially expected. BMY is expected to file for a BLA for bb2121 in early 2020.

At the ASH meeting, Bluebird and BMS also reported encouraging phase 1 study data of bb21217, in heavily pre-treated patients. Out of 12 evaluable patients that received the lowest dose level, 10 of them demonstrated clinical response with a median DOR of 11.1 months. Follow up data with the 2 higher dose cohorts remains early and none of the confirmed responders have experienced disease progression.

Prospects

As of 30 September 2019, cash on hand was $1.41b with management giving guidance that cash runway will last into 2022. With the first patient expected to be treated commercially with Zynteglo in early 2020, Bluebird is in the process of transitioning from a clinical stage to a commercial stage biotechnology company. In fact, the company have raised hopes that bb2121 for MM, Lenti-D for CALD and LentiGlobin for SCD will be approved within the next 3 years. If all goes well, Bluebird will have 4 approved products by 2022 as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 Bluebird Bio’s 2022 Vision (Source)

Despite the positive approval, Zynteglo has garnered some negative press recently. Firstly, the launch of Zynteglo was delayed when the EMA requested Bluebird to refine its commercial manufacturing specifications. While the go-ahead was eventually given in October 2019, this incidence highlights the complexity of manufacturing in cell and gene therapy. Novartis (NVS) is still facing manufacturing issues of its CAR T, Kymirah, despite it being launched in the market for over 2 years already. That said, it’s a positive that Bluebird is in the process of qualifying its lentiviral vector manufacturing facility.

Bluebird was also forced to defend itself when the price tag of Zynteglo was announced to be at $1.8M, with payments spread over 5 years based on its continued effectiveness. Bluebird’s arguments were that Zynteglo is a one-time curative treatment and its true intrinsic values should be valued at $2.1M. In addition, they emphasize that the payment model share risks by putting 80% of the treatment price at risk based on success. As Bluebird prepares to launch Zynteglo, they would have to negotiate with various countries with the EC on the reimbursement models. It also remains to be seen how the payment model will be received by health insurers when it is eventually launched in the US.

While challenges in manufacturing and high price in both Zynteglo and CAR Ts highlight the challenges with patient’s accessibility in cell and gene therapies, Zynteglo has the potential to be best in class treatment for TDT with its one-time treatment. Notably, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) recently reported data from their gene therapy on β-thalassemia that were far inferior to Bluebird.

Some of Bluebird’s other notable competitors include Novartis and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) who both recently received accelerated approvals from the FDA for their treatment in SCD. Given that Bluebird has given guidance that LentiGlobin for SCD will only be filed for approval in 2022, they risk being left behind in SCD unless they can produce best in class results.

In MM, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported in ASH meeting that its anti-BCMA CAR T, partnered with Chinese Biotech Nanjing Legend, 100% ORR and 69% CR in patient pool of 29 who have received a median of 5 prior lines of therapy. The reported response rates were better than Bluebird’s although they will likely only be approved in the market after bb2121. In addition, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is also developing an antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”), which is easier to manufacture than CAR T, to treat BCMA. While GSK reported that the ADC hit its primary endpoint, the response rates were clearly inferior to Bluebird’s.

Conclusion

Bluebird is advancing a series of innovative pipeline to tackle several therapeutics areas with significant unmet clinical needs. With potentially 4 approved products in the market with either best in class or first in class potential, Bluebird is transitioning from a clinical stage to a commercial stage biotechnology company. As one of the rare companies who have shown their ability to execute in both cell and gene therapy, I am bullish about their long-term prospects.

Despite this, there can be several risks associated with investing in Bluebird. Firstly, there is no guarantee that all their clinical programs will be a success. Even if the products do get approved, commercial success may be hard to come up with the highly complex manufacturing process and high price tags that may limit patient’s accessibility.

As always, investors should do their own due diligence before taking up any positions and consider their risk profiles and time horizon. I have previously introduced the CNCR ETF as a more diversified alternative for investors who wish to look at companies working on cancer treatments. I have covered several companies working on cell therapies and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.

I am/we are long BLUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.