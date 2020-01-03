PartyCity: A Typical Market  Overreaction

Trading at historically low valuations, and being priced for the worst, PRTY is definitely a buy under $2.

But I consider their business to be, despite the high level of debt, still in a good shape, especially the wholesale segment.

Party City reported disappointing earnings on November 7th, 2019, and the stock is down more than 70% since that day.

After a 70% drop in Party City's (PRTY) share price caused by short term issues, the company is definitely undervalued compared to the business fundamentals. And there is also the opportunity of a turnaround, both in the well-known retail segment and in the unknown, but just as important, wholesale segment.

Overview

Party City divides its operations into two business units: retail and wholesale. Within the retail segment, the company operates around 900 physical retail locations in the U.S., including some franchised ones, under the “Party City” brand and around 250 temporary locations under the “Halloween City” brand. In the wholesale segment, the company manufactures and distributes party related products in over 100 countries under the “Amscan", “Designware, “Anagram”, and “Costumes USA” brands.

Why did the stock fall 70%?

When such a sell-off happens in a matter of days, it’s always important to look at the reasons behind it; in this case, the awful, but overstated by shareholders, Q3 earnings report and subsequent conference call (the company provided also the retail sales figures for October, which included the impact of Halloween).

We can identify a couple of different problems that affected the quarterly results reported by the company: the decline in revenue, comp. store sales, and net income caused by the helium shortage, and higher freight and distribution costs; the decline in the price of the common stock of Party City that resulted in a $259 million goodwill impairment charge against net income; and, last but not least, the bad Halloween/October results released together with those of the quarter.

Quoting the CEO Jim Harrison: “For the third quarter revenue earnings results and October sales were disappointing”; in fact, revenue is down 2.3% YoY, comp. store sales are negative 2.6%, and net loss for the quarter is $277.5 million. We can identify three different reasons for this: the helium shortage, higher freight and distribution costs, and to a lesser extent, increased promotions of different products. The helium shortage which, according to the company, was fully resolved in November of this year thanks to a deal signed with Exxon (XOM), was caused by the blockade imposed in 2017 by the Saudis to Qatar, which, until then, produced around 75% of the global helium supply. The second reason for the decline in these metrics, which are higher freight and distribution costs associated with products imported from China during 2018: the company is mitigating these effects by sourcing products outside of China or by asking its Chinese vendors to reduce the prices for their products. Finally, the effect of increased promotions sales, put in place to compensate for the decline in store traffic caused by the helium shortage.

Now, let’s look at the goodwill impairment charge: $259 million against goodwill due to a decline in the market capitalization of the company from $17 a share in 2018 to $7 before the earnings release this quarter. As you know this is not a cash charge; the adjusted net loss for the quarter is $15.9 million or $0.28 a share.

Last but not least, Halloween, which, in a normal year, accounts for at least 20% of Party City’s overall business: 2019 Halloween season was a byproduct of all the problems we’ve analyzed earlier, resulting in a negative 4.9% comp. for October 2019.

As you can see, these are all short term issues in nature, which caused most of the investors to panic but which can be resolved in the near future and that, in my opinion, will not affect the business fundamentals in the long run.

The Balance Sheet

The real issue with this company is not what caused the stock price to crumble, but it is the balance sheet. In fact, Party City is a highly leveraged company. But this problem can be resolved too.

Let’s look at the balance sheet:

*All numbers in thousands (000')

September 30, 2019. Cash and equivalents $34,572 Inventories, net $760,179 Intangible $1,939,006 Total assets $4,231,797 Long term debt $1,564,098 Total liabilities $3,446,020 Tangible book value -$1,153,229

As you can see from the last 10Q the company has negative $1,153,229,000 of tangible equity and only 34 million in cash on the books, while it has close to $1.6 billion in long term debt.

Looking closer we see that, out of the $1,564,098,000 of net debt, $720 million are related to the “term loan credit agreement” bearing a floating rate maturing in August 2022, and 346 and 494 million in notes maturing respectively 2023 and 2026, bearing an interest rates of 6.125% and 6.625%.

All of this debt resulted in total interest expenses, net, of $105,706,000 in fiscal 2018, poised to reach 117 million in fiscal 2019, or close to 5% of total revenue, that’s also equal to only 2.6 times EBIT and a really scary 1.3 times ADJ. FCF. The biggest and only sore note with Party City is the debt: after all, if the business takes a wrong turn, the company might not be able to fulfill all of its liabilities and might not as well obtain new financing under favorable terms, resulting in bankruptcy.

But management is really focused on improving the balance sheet: in fact, the CFO, Mike Correale, said in the last conference call that management’s primary goal is to pay down the debt, and specifically to end 2019 with around $1.5 billion in net debt, down from 2 billion at the start of the year. To accomplish this goal PRTY decided to liquidate and reduce the inventories levels and substantially reduce the payables, to sell its Canadian retail subsidiary to Canadian Tire Corporation (OTC:CDNTF) for 132 million CAD or 100 million in USD, net of taxes and investment banking fees, and devote most of its cash flow to the payment of the obligations. The company also signed a 10-year supply agreement with Canadian Tire, which, in the end, will benefit the wholesale segment of Party’s business. All the proceedings from the sale will be used to pay down debt, according to the CEO.

Just think what would happen if the company succeeded in paying down all the debt: net income would increase by more than 100%, resulting in an earnings yield, at the current market price, of 135%. The balance sheet is a problem that, despite putting the company at risk, can definitely be resolved.

Turnaround thesis and valuation

While the biggest problem with PRTY is the debt and consequent negative tangible book value, the business has also been stagnating for the last few years. For this company’s success, it’s also important that the initiatives brought forward by the management team pay off in the future. Let’s start.

While trying to value this company, I pictured four different scenarios that could realize:

Chapter 11: the business gets down a bad road, Party City's cash flow starts to suffer, and the company default on its own obligation.

Management is not able to improve business and revenue starts to decline slowly for the next few years, eating into the margins.

Party City decides to spun-off/sell its retail division, pay down debt, and focus only on the wholesale/manufacturing division. That’s the safe play in my opinion.

Management succeeds in turning around the retail business, and together with the wholesale division, revenue begins growing again, allowing the company to pay down debt easily. High risk, higher reward scenario.

Now, the first two scenarios are the most straightforward, and, because of the burden of debt, are also likely to happen. And the difference between the two is just the magnitude at which the business deteriorates if the turnaround initiatives don't work out as planned. If you want to invest in this stock, you have to be prepared for, and you have to be able to endure, a bad balance sheet and its consequences.

Back to the third scenario, which I consider to be the safest: If we take the sale of the Canadian subsidiary (65 stores) to Canadian Tire for $100 million as a baseline, we get a price per store of $1,500,000. Party City is now left with around 900 physical locations that, if valued conservatively compared to the Canadian ones at $1,000,000 per store, are worth $900 million. Assuming also that, if the holding Party City sells or spun-off its retail division, a long term supply agreement will be signed with the newly formed entity resulting in total revenue for Party City for a full year of $1,325,490,000, based on fiscal 2018 10K data.

And it doesn’t end here. In the last conference call, management has as well explained how they're going to improve profitability and cut costs in the wholesale division, by trying to simplify and refine the products lineup to focus only on the items that sell the most and, with these selected items, the company is starting a process of redesigning to cut down costs and gain efficiency. All of this I think will result in a long term profit margin of 10%, not far away from the current 7%, considering also that the company will pay down a big portion of debt with the sale of its retail division, lowering the weight of interest expenses on net income. More precise figures in the valuation models down below.

Last but not least, the high-risk high reward scenario. I say high reward because if the company succeeds in turning around the retail segment as well, and succeeds in paying down the debt, at the current valuation, it would have a forward PE of less than 1, with growing earnings. But in doing that Party City also risks bankruptcy.

A good thing is that management is putting in place a lot of different initiatives to achieve these goals: while trying to pay down debt, they are creating a new and improved customer experience in the stores by reducing the assortment of products, redesigning the spaces to make the locations more intuitive to navigate, creating a new loyalty program, and offering services to customers such as in-store party planners. Party City is also closing down its less profitable stores and it has also started to operate an analytics team to better serve and understand customers.

Also, if we look back at the revenue for the quarter we see a small, hidden gem: online sales. As a matter of fact, total revenue from partycity.com, the company’s website, comped 14.9% for the quarter, with around 40% of total online sales made through the “Buy online, pick up in stores” initiative. But, as I’ve said earlier, the company also sells its products on online marketplace such as Amazon; revenue in these marketplaces increased an incredible 151% YoY.

The ultimate goal of management is to become an omnichannel party store, providing, together with a range of self-manufactured products, different party relates services. And they could very well be on track to do so thanks to the manufacturing capabilities, the fresh wave of management, in particular, the new President and CEO of the retail group Brad Weston, and, last but not least, the close to 900 locations all over the U.S. that are well suited for an omnichannel approach.

The biggest competitive advantages that I see in this company and this scenario are exactly the manufacturing capabilities of the wholesale segment: Party City is not only the biggest retailer by revenue in North America in the party goods industry, it's also the largest manufacturer, and distributor of decorated consumer party products, with items found in over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide, among these big retail chains such as Walmart and Target and online e-commerce retailers such as Amazon. Because Party City sells its self-manufactured products in its retail locations, as well as in the previously cited channels, it is able to lower prices, pass down the costs saving opportunity to its retail operations, and offer a wider, more focused range of items. In 2019 78.3% of the products sold by the retail segment were supplied by the wholesale operation and 23% of those products sold were self-manufactured.

Let's look at the chart now:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock has been on a downward trend since its IPO in 2015.

But the chart is showing some small, shy, signs of a recovery in the last month:

Data by YCharts

In the process of finding the intrinsic value and buy price of the stock I used two different valuation methods:

I used a reverse-engineered DCF valuation to determine what kind of growth in free cash flow the current market capitalization is implying. This type of valuation doesn't have the problem of a standard DCF: estimating future growth rate in FCF.

Here is how it works: If the current price assumes more cash flows than what the company can realistically produce, then we can conclude that the stock is overvalued. If the opposite is the case, and the market's expectations fall short of what the company can deliver, then we should conclude that it's undervalued. It's much easier to asses the reality of some estimates than to create your owns based on several unknown factors.

Risk-free rate 2% Market cap. ~ $180,000,000 Exit multiplier 5 Year 0 adj. FCF* ~ $75,387,000 10 Year growth rate -28% Intrinsic value $186,721,000

*FCF is adjusted based on changes in inventory

As you can see, to justify these prices adj. FCF should grow at a CAGR of -28% for the next 10 years. That could happen only in the case of chapter 11.

While we’ve established that the stock is undervalued, being priced for bankruptcy, we still do not know by how much and what kind of returns we could expect by buying in the $2 range. To do all of that I used a valuation model that, starting from some assumptions such as revenue growth, net income margin, and a fair value P.E., tries to find the intrinsic value of the stock based on the probability of 4 different scenarios to happen.

Here are the assumptions:

TTM E.P.S. $1.03 TTM Revenue $2,350,000,000.00 Diluted shares outstanding 93,346,448.00 Net income margin % 10.00% Risk-free rate 2.00% Terminal P.E. 5 Required rate of return 20.00% TTM P.E. 1.86 Market Cap. $179,225,180

Source: author’s assumption and company’s 10Qs.

As you can see, I’ve used in this valuation some conservative assumptions such as a fair value P.E. of 5 and a sky-high required rate of return of 20%

Here are the different scenarios:

CHAPTER 11 BUSINESS DETERIORATES WHOLESALE ONLY RETAIL TURNAROUND Likelihood of the model 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% Revenue growth rate stage 1 % -100.00% -2.50% -45.00% 10.00% Revenue growth rate stage 2 % 0.00% -2.50% 7.00% 5.00% Stage 2 starting year 1 1 1 5

Source: author’s assumptions and estimates.

Now the results of the models after 10 years:

Terminal year revenue $0.00 $1,824,374,609 $2,376,208,532 $4,610,779,964 Total C.A.G.R. -100.00% -2.50% 0.11% 6.97% Terminal net income $0.00 $182,437,460 $237,620,853 $461,077,996

Terminal E.P.S. $0.00 $1.95 $2.55 $4.94 Terminal P.P.S. $0.00 $9.77 $12.73 $24.70 Discounted P.P.S. $0.00 $1.58 $2.06 $3.99

Source: calculations based on author’s assumptions and estimates.

If we take the discounted price per share, which is the terminal p.p.s. discounted back to the present day by the required rate of return, and multiply that by the likelihood of the model we’ve seen before, and then add up the results we get the buy price.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger once described this concept at a Berkshire Shareholder meeting, illustrated in the book "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life" by Alice Schroeder:

Take the probability of loss times the amount of possible loss from the probability of gain times the amount of possible gain. That is what we’re trying to do. It’s imperfect but that’s what it’s all about.

And:

Expected value, in turn, is the weighted-average value for a distribution of possible outcomes. You calculate it by multiplying the payoff (i.e., stock price) for a given outcome by the probability that the outcome materializes.

Here is the result:

Probabilistic outcome (i.e. expected value) $1.91 Margin of safety 0.30%

The actual calculation looks like this: $0.00*0.25 + $1.58*0.25 + $2.06*0.25 + $3.99*0.25 = $1.91

As you can see by using some incredibly conservatives estimates and assumptions we still get a buy price that’s slightly higher than the current market price. PRTY is definitely a buy under $2 per share.

Conclusion

With a trailing twelve months p.e. of less than 2, a price to sales of .07, and a management team who is focused on improving the stagnant business, I certainly suggest anyone, with a sufficient understanding of the business model and tolerance for risk and volatility, buying into the stock in the $2 range and considering selling near $5, representing a 150% upside from the current price of $2. And you can decrease your downside potential by selling $5 calls or by buying puts, moving the risk/reward even more in your favor.

While the stock price chart for Party City doesn’t look good at all, we’ve confirmed how the company is still in nice shape. What we are seeing here is a typical Mr. Market overreaction.

