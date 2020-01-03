BJ's Restaurants: Pulling My Buy Recommendation

Image source

At times in the past, including quite recently, I’ve been bullish on casual dining chain BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI). The company has a long runway for new stores and many of its operating metrics, including closely-watched average unit volume, are class-leading. However, I think the company’s recent results have brought to light some issues that have made owning the stock too risky. I think BJ’s looks fairly priced today in light of my new view on the stock, and I’m pulling my buy recommendation as a result.

Growth is still coming, but at what cost?

The main tenet of my bullishness in the past was revenue growth. BJ’s produces enormous revenue of ~$5.5 million per store on a $16 average check, the combination of which is staggering. Each store sees huge volumes of traffic each year, proving the concept certainly works. That really isn’t changing, as we can see below, and has been the case for a long time.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue, shown in millions of dollars above, has grown very steadily, expanding in most years in the very high-single-digits. This is due to new stores being opened, mostly, and with just about half of its stated goal of 425 stores, BJ’s certainly has a long way to go until its revenue growth will slow materially.

Indeed, in the first three quarters of 2019, revenue was up 4%, slowing materially from last year, but still representing decent growth. The company’s comparable sales have been around the flat line, so that isn’t providing the boost it once did, and new store development has slowed. I don’t necessarily see either of those things derailing the bull case because, as we can see below, BJ’s will still produce decent revenue growth with those factors in place.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After 4% growth this year, BJ’s is slated to hit 6% for the next two years, which is quite good. New stores will continue to be the primary driver of growth, so unless management suddenly changes its mind about its store expansion plans – which seems very unlikely – I have a high level of confidence these numbers will be hit.

So, what’s the issue then? In a word, margins. As we can see below, BJ’s has already seen some deterioration in its margins in the past couple of years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have ticked lower over time, taking operating margins with them. BJ’s operating margins really aren’t that great in the mid-single-digits, as the top-tier restaurant chains can hit double-digit operating margins. BJ’s isn’t close to that but it has been good enough in the past. However, in 2019, the company’s operating margins deteriorated further.

Indeed, income from operations fell from 5.2% to 3.8% of revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, which is more on par with results from 2017, as seen above. The decline was due to a combination of slightly higher food costs, but larger deterioration from labor and occupancy/other expenses. This has become a familiar refrain in the restaurant industry as higher rents, higher hourly wages, and oscillating commodity costs take their toll on profits. With BJ’s still struggling to even maintain its operating margins despite mid-single-digit revenue growth, I’m concerned this impairment is becoming more permanent.

Even share repurchases, which could once be counted on for a strong EPS tailwind, have slowed recently. Below, we have the company’s issuance and repurchase of common stock in millions of dollars since 2014.

Source: TIKR.com

Net repurchases have slowed materially, from $89 million in 2014, to less than zero last year as BJ’s issued more stock than it repurchased. The company has resumed net repurchases in 2019 and the share count is down almost 7% since last year’s Q3, so that is helping to limit some of the damage caused by declining margins.

The toll has been sizable nonetheless, with EPS falling from $1.87 to $1.47 year-over-year for the nine-month period ending October 1 st, 2019. Unfortunately, BJ’s has had plenty of opportunities in the past to show its ability to boost margins, but it hasn’t, and as I mentioned earlier, I’m concerned this is a permanent thing instead of a storm that will pass.

Not enough growth to support the valuation

I’m apparently not the only one with these concerns as analysts have continued to cut their estimates for the past few quarters. In addition, even though the share price has declined a bunch, the stock still isn’t cheap thanks to declining profitability.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS is expected to be about $2 for 2019 and 2020, with 8% growth for 2021. Given the relatively strong revenue growth rates we’re seeing, that should be enough to at least maintain margins and thus, boost EPS, but it hasn’t been.

At ~19 times 2020 earnings, I think BJ's is pricing in way too much growth, particularly for a chain that is seeing sizable declines in profitability, not gains. That sort of valuation implies that there is a near-term catalyst for improvement, but I don't see it. I think BJ's needs to trade lower to make it a buy, and substantially so. There are just too many problems with profitability today to want to pay a high multiple.

It looks to me like BJ’s will continue to grow revenue at mid-single-digit rates or better for the foreseeable future. However, the company’s margin woes are getting worse – not better – and that is weighing on the stock. The chain still has lots of potential given that its concept has proven to be a winner with consumers, but it is achieving this growth at the expense of margins. With labor and occupancy costs continuing to take chunks out of profitability, I’m pulling my buy recommendation from BJ’s. I think there are better restaurant stocks available with steady or rising margins, so BJ’s needs to prove itself before being worthy of a buy recommendation again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.