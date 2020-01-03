Russia: Growing Again

The Russian Federation, or Russia, is most often in the news due to its political maneuvering on the global stage or known for its meddling in other countries' democratic system. However, it also possesses one of the world's largest economies either nominally or by purchasing power parity and has proven to survive the ongoing sanctions against it by the European Union, and the United States. It provides an interesting investment to an investor in the medium term due to its growing technocratic economic management. There are some risks to be aware of, such as the Russian reliance on natural resources and to its extreme wealth inequality. Neither of these factors bode well for the long term, however, an investor can take advantage of the growth in the medium term before these factors pull the growth rates downwards.

We begin with an IMF forecast for Russian GDP. It is forecasted to grow quite significantly over the next 4 years. This demonstrates the resilience of the Russian economy against the sanctions, and the success of its pivot towards opening up eastern markets for its goods in contrast to its traditional western dependency. It could also be representative of the growing technocratic economic management that Russia had embarked upon after the sanctions began.

Source:IMF, Graph created in RStudio

This growing economy is essentially mimicked in the GDP per capita statistics in terms of its growth (see below). The average is improving and the economic pain felt by many Russians should be easing which bodes well for the services sector of Russia with rising consumption and increasing business services due to a growing wealth in the country albeit most likely not distributed equally or fairly. This improving situation also bodes well for the political stability in Russia, with the famous phrase "It's the economy stupid" being relevant here.

Source:IMF, Graph created in RStudio

Investment in the Russian economy is forecasted to increase to ~25% of total GDP (see below). This is a large number that demonstrates the upgrading and creation of a variety of goods. This ranges from increasing state investment into infrastructures, which are crumbling, new technological investments, increasing innovation, amongst others. This investment not only feeds into current growth, but also lays the foundation for future growth of the Russian Federation and is very likely to spill over into private businesses, and lives which will spill into the wider economy. This spillage is what investors should be aiming to take advantage of in the medium term.

Source:IMF, Graph created in RStudio

The increasing technocratic management of the finance ministry and especially of the Russian Central Bank under Elvira Nabiullina who has the confidence of the world's financiers in her management of the Ruble and the Russian financial system. This technocratic management is clearly shoring up the strength of the Russian economy against its headwinds of energy reliance and international sanctions as is seen in the strengthening labor market. This growing market also demonstrates more evidence for strengthening consumer demand and business demand.

Source:IMF, Graph created in RStudio

All of these green shoots in the Russian economy can be threatened by the rising debt load of the Russian government. This growing and forecasted growth debt load could threaten the various green shoots of the Russian economy if not being used for productive means. However, even with this threat the level of debt is extremely low compared to other countries in the world, and explains the relatively strong fiscal position Russia is in. It is a long-term question, that should not create any issues for the medium-term investor.

Source:IMF, Graph created in RStudio

Russia should be in the news more often for its economic potential, rather than solely for its geopolitical maneuvers similar in essence to China. It is after all one of the BRICS countries, and has begun making some reforms to better ensure a functioning, productive economy. It has a growing economy, which is seen in a variety of macroeconomic fundamentals, such as the unemployment rate, GDP per capita, and total investment. Russia has been able to fend off the continuing sanctions from the west and pivot towards new growth markets in the east. It appears to continue to be politically stable albeit in an illiberal regime. This regime fends off its various nascent political threats and is focusing on improving the economy to grow out of its people's concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.