Launching Prudent Healthcare To Seize The Promise Of Healthcare Investing

As part of the launch, the model portfolio is being built out fresh as of 6 Jan 2020, with all the prior positions closed at the end of 2019.

The Magic Of Healthcare

Healthcare is a highly vibrant sector with promising opportunities representing the forefront of science. There is an overarching megatrend of an aging America that will continue to drive healthcare spending which is approaching 20% of GDP. At the same time, the scientific advancements across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical product industries have opened new pathways to targeting old maladies. The relentless march of science is ushering in an era of personalized medicine to permanently resolve debilitating medical conditions.

However, all this comes at a price. Healthcare costs have become a leading public interest issue that has the potential to change the structure of the healthcare industry. This means that along with a great many promising opportunities, the evolving healthcare dynamics will also create a heightened level of uncertainty. Prudent Healthcare is meant to address that.

Prudent Healthcare Focus

It is important to invest in the healthcare sector with a clear investing methodology, recognizing both the significant investing potential and the higher risk.

The Prudent Healthcare model portfolio service focuses on achieving risk-adjusted returns that meaningfully outperform the benchmark S&P Select Healthcare Index (XLV). It is a monthly service with occasional intra-month portfolio adjustments when required, and is based on a systematic investing approach relying on quantitative models and rules-based investing to build portfolio returns over time.

The service is appropriate for aggressive and growth-oriented investors who are aware of the enormous potential of healthcare, would like to do a portfolio allocation to the sector, recognize the sector volatility, possess a patient outlook of growing a portfolio over the long-term, and are willing to work with a quantitative model portfolio system. The monthly service is not appropriate for investors who are value-oriented, invest based on fundamental research, and have a strong desire for frequent daily and weekly trading.

Prudent Healthcare Approach

Price appreciation and losses are integral elements of the stock market. These risk-reward elements are magnified when it comes to healthcare, which has industry groups like biotechs and medical products that lead the market in volatility as well as the ability to deliver astounding gains. Often our experience can end up being difficult in healthcare as sharp volatility, a deluge of information, difficult judgment calls, and our own emotions, leave a healthcare portfolio struggling to keep up with the market. But volatility also fuels the potential for significant gains. Harnessing this volatility to accrue significant and consistent gains then becomes the key to building wealth over time.

The portfolio is focused on seeking high risk-adjusted returns. That is done using quantitative models to select growth stocks with the potential for market-leading gains. The methodology has rules that are then applied to this pool to determine which stocks become part of the model portfolio. The stocks are held in the model portfolio typically for at least a month, and many times even 3 months or longer. Stocks that begin to lag or are declining sharply are removed from the portfolio. The emphasis is on portfolio returns and not individual stock performance.

The four constructs of our systematic investment approach are Market Conditions, Stock Selection, Risk Management, and Disciplined Investing.

Market Conditions are uncertain and that is why portfolio exposure is adjusted to be fully, partly or not invested, based on market conditions.

Stock Selection is based on a quantitative process evaluating companies on various factors, including growth and momentum, along with a rules-based process to select the model portfolio. No individual company fundamental research is done.

Discipline is a foundational bedrock of systematic investing. Wealth-building requires the rigors of discipline and patience. The best methodologies and plans fail for lack of execution discipline. In times of stress, the system that is designed to manage portfolio losses is often compromised as investors begin to operate outside the system rules. Investing success depends on managing such behavioral tendencies.

Risk Management is a vital part of systematic investing. No system can identify all kinds of risks and avoid setbacks, particularly in a sector as volatile as healthcare. A layered approach is pursued to improve risk management. This is discussed in the Risk Management post which you will have access to in the Members Area. Volatility cannot be avoided. But using this volatility to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns is the goal.

Key Features Of The Model Portfolio Service

The Prudent Healthcare model portfolio service focuses on achieving risk-adjusted returns that meaningfully outperform the benchmark S&P Select Healthcare Index (XLV). There are up to 10-stocks in the model portfolio. It is a monthly service with occasional intra-month portfolio adjustments when required.

The Model Portfolio Service You Receive

You get access to the healthcare model portfolio based on a systematic investing approach driven by quantitative models.

Clear cut layout, simple to understand and follow once a month.

Incorporating a complete healthcare portfolio approach from Day 1.

Besides a monthly newsletter, there is a portfolio spreadsheet, which you may customize for your requirement, showing the current portfolio and year-to-date performance record.

No daily updating or frequent adjustments. Most of the time, it's a monthly change.

Limit risk from prolonged adverse market conditions by knowing when the model portfolio is in Cash.

Performance

This portfolio service is available in 2020 for the first time on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. However, we have been test-publishing it in monthly editions for the past year. In 2019, the Prudent Healthcare service gained +33% compared to the industry benchmark S&P Healthcare XLV gain of +20%.

Source: GraycellAdvisors (click for a clearer image)

The portfolio service was back-tested since the beginning of 2015 and has strongly outperformed the benchmark each year. The healthcare model portfolio was started at $10,000 in 2015.

We have been offering model portfolios in biotechs and small caps for many years using a similar methodology and approach. The actual historical performance, which has been well ahead of the benchmarks in nearly all years, has validated the approach. We will be happy to direct you to the results if interested.

No margin or leverage is used in the portfolio to enhance returns. The performance is presented for illustrative purposes only, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

All existing positions of the Prudent Healthcare model portfolio were closed at the end of 2019. This allowed the model portfolio to be built out once again from scratch with all new positions from the launch date of Jan 6, 2020.

Risk Measures

The table below shows two key risk measures.

The Sharpe Ratio is a widely used risk-adjusted return measure. Developed by Nobel laureate William Sharpe, the ratio reveals whether a portfolio's excess return over the risk-free rate or alpha is due to better investment decisions or a result of assuming the excessive risk without a commensurate return.

The higher a portfolio's Sharpe ratio, the better its risk-adjusted performance. Standard Deviation (SD) measures the dispersion or volatility of returns. A higher number indicates a higher dispersion of returns or volatility. The model portfolio will not be a low volatility portfolio as its goal is to maximize risk-adjusted returns. Consequently, the model portfolio will be more volatile than the benchmark index.

Systematic Investing

How many times we have encountered analysts and economists making wrong calls? I'm sure we can all raise our hands to the question. It happens much more frequently than one would like.

Errors in forecasting is a human trait. Research reveals the human mind is very capable of consistently misjudging the world. No wonder, most stock downgrades happen after the adverse event. If professionals with access to cutting-edge analytical tools, exclusive information services, and big support teams, continue to be frequently wrong in their predictions, then it’s hard to expect individual investors to be consistently right making similar judgment calls.

On the other hand, systematic decision making does not suffer from such in-built biases, as it follows a rules-based system. It limits the impulsive judgments that cloud our decision making and improves the chance of building consistently higher returns than discretionary investing.

It has been proven time-and-again, that a successful rules-based system can consistently outperform expert decision making, including those of investment "experts." The rare ones, the star managers, that do consistently outperform are most likely not accessible to us individual investors.

There is a reason why quantitative investing has become a bigger part of the hedge fund world, and there is no reason why individual investors cannot do the same, with at least a portion of their portfolio, and review the benefits over time. Model-driven strategies can diminish behavioral biases and have the potential to meaningfully outperform the broader market over time fairly consistently. The decision is yours now.

About Us

I have worked as an Analyst on both the Buy (Asset Management) and Sell (Investment Brokerage) sides, as well as in senior Strategy and Finance roles for technology services companies. For many years, we have been publishing risk-adjusted, return-driven quantitative model portfolios, which rely on quantitative rather than fundamental analysis. These include the Prudent Biotech, the Graycell Small Cap, and now the Prudent Healthcare. Historically, the performance of all our model portfolios has consistently and significantly outperformed relevant benchmarks over time, as can be viewed on various charts and tables here and the websites. I have been a Seeking Alpha member since 2008, and have written 100+ articles over the past few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The material provided here is only for general informational purposes, and is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Only you can determine its suitability to your financial objectives and risk profile.



Please be aware that we may have existing positions in the accounts of families and associates, and may acquire or dispose of positions anytime during the month in the stocks mentioned in our reports. Stocks mentioned in the report can already be or may become part of other model portfolios.



Graycell Advisors (GraycellAdvisors.com), and its affiliates, officers, employees, families, and all other related parties, collectively referred to as ‘Graycell’ or ‘we’ or ‘it,’ etc., is a publisher of financial information, such as the Prudent Biotech (PrudentBiotech.com), the Graycell Smallcap (GraycellAdvisors.com), and the Prudent Healthcare model portfolios. We are not a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). The information contained herein is just a sharing of the model portfolio and our opinion and does not constitute investment advice. It does not reflect the specific investment objectives or needs of individual investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results, which may vary. All stock and related investments have a degree of risk, which can result in a significant or total loss. In addition, the healthcare and small cap sectors are characterized by much higher risk and volatility than the general stock market. Historical performance figures provided are hypothetical, unaudited, and intended for illustrative purposes only. Only you can determine its use for your situation. You alone are responsible for your investment decisions. The use of the information herein is at one's own risk. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities and we will not be liable for any losses incurred or investment(s) made or decisions taken/or not taken based on the information provided herein or not provided or not made available in a timely manner. We also cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of any information furnished by us. All content and information are provided on an "As Is" basis. Nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Our models are proprietary and can be changed or revised based on our discretion at any time without any notification. Subscribers and investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment and consider obtaining professional advice before making an investment decision.