3 Dividend Growth Stocks For 2020

3M is a Dividend King that is being affected by the global slowdown in manufacturing, litigation, and a slowdown in China. It should do well again once manufacturing recovers.

As 2020 starts, I like to look ahead and think about some dividend growth stocks for the New Year. But before I proceed, let's first take a look at how I did from my last New Year's quick picks. Last year, I suggested 3M Company (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Amgen (AMGN). Three out of my four picks were up in 2019. The total return for 3M Company was negative for 2019. In fact, the stock was one of three Dow Jones stocks with negative returns in 2019. However, Illinois Tool Works was up ~45%, United Parcel Service was up ~24%, and Amgen was up ~27%. This is not bad in absolute terms. For astute investors, the returns could have been even better if they took advantage of the price dips in mid-Summer.

Dividend Growth Outperforms

The start of this year is different than the start of 2019. Last year at this time, the broader market was down. In fact, several of the indices including the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), NASDAQ Composite (QQQ), S&P 500 (SPY), and Russell 2000 (IWM) were in bear market territory. But 2019 ended up being a very good year, and some of these indices are trading near record highs. Personally, my dividend growth stocks did decent for the most part with a few exceptions. However, we are at a markedly different starting point this January as opposed to last January when many stocks were bargains. But with that said, there are still pockets of value in the market. In this article, I provide three quick pick dividend growth stocks for 2020 that I view as buys. They are MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), Dollar General (DG), and 3M Company.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct is a Dividend Contender having raised the dividend for 16 consecutive years. The stock barely had a positive total return of ~5.7% in 2019, which is much lower than the broader market. The company distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in North America and the U.K. The company also offers inventory management solutions and metalworking services. MSC Industrial has been negatively impacted by slowing U.S. manufacturing, tariffs, trade wars, and a long-term trend of declining margins.

But with that said, MSC Industrial is a stock that I have been bullish on due to its growth prospects in a fragmented industry. In addition, management is seemingly taking steps now to address past margin deterioration. This will take time to sort out, but eventually operational efficiencies should increase with time if management is successful. There is also now positive news regarding tariffs and trade wars between the U.S. and China. Manufacturing is also experiencing some rebound in areas of the U.S. These are all good signs and should benefit MSC Industrial assuming that these trends continue into 2020. On the downside, a further slowdown in U.S. manufacturing will negatively affect the top line.

There are a few more things that I like about MSC Industrial: the relatively high yield, dividend safety, and the return of capital to shareholders. The current yield is ~3.8%. This is down from mid-2019 when it was over 4%, but the yield is still much higher than the broader markets average yield. In addition, the dividend is raised annually. The company recently raised the regular dividend 19%, and just last month, it announced a special dividend of $5.00 per share. The dividend is well covered by earnings and free cash flow, meaning there is less likelihood of a cut. The payout ratio is about 60%, below my criteria of 65%, and the dividend-to-FCF ratio is ~53%, below my threshold of 70%. The balance sheet is reasonably conservative with low long-term debt relative to equity and interest coverage over 25X. Debt should not pose a risk to the dividend at the current time.

Dollar General

Dollar General is relatively new to the world dividend growth stocks since the dividend was only initiated in 2015. This keeps the stock off the radar of many dividend growth investors and is probably a more controversial choice for dividend growth investors. But the dividend is growing at a double-digit rate, and the payout ratio is low at ~19%, giving room for further increases. A well-managed retailer can return much value to shareholders, especially in terms of dividend growth. One only has to look at Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Ross Stores (ROST), or Costco (COST) for relevant examples.

Source: Dollar General

Dollar General's stock returned ~45% in 2019 on the strength of organic sales growth and store opening. The company is one of the few retailers that is able to consistently generate positive annual net sales growth. In fact, since 2016, it has been able to match or exceed the annual net sales increases of Costco and exceed that of Walmart, Target, and Dollar Tree (DLTR). In my opinion, net sales growth will continue into 2020. The company's strategy of smaller stores in rural areas focusing on consumables seems to be working. Dollar General still has more space to expand in the U.S. From this perspective, the company recently announced expansion into Washington and Wyoming resulting in only 46 states with stores. Dollar General is aggressive on expansion with about 900 new store openings per year at the moment. This should fuel growth for the next several years.

In addition, the company's DGGo! digital coupon and cashierless checkout strategy is expanding and should reduce costs. Online retailers are less of threat due to the smaller average transaction size of ~$12 and the higher costs for delivery in rural areas. But with that said, Dollar General is not immune to competition, and operational execution matters in retail for building a moat and growing margins.

On a negative note, the forward yield is only 0.8%. But the dividend safety is rock solid. The payout ratio is ~20% and the dividend-to-FCF ratio is only ~27%. This is currently elevated due to high spending for capital expenditures. Long-term debt at ~$2,763M is not a major issue right now and interest coverage is over 20X. Debt should not pose a risk to the dividend at the current time.

3M Company

The last stock I discuss is 3M Company. 3M Company is a Dividend King and Dividend Aristocrat having raised the dividend for 61 straight years. 3M is an industrial conglomerate that is broadly diversified with four different business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. 3M's top and bottom lines have been impacted by the global slowdown in manufacturing, tariffs, and trade wars. The company has high exposure to other cyclical industries and manufacturers as a supplier to them. 3M also has headwinds from China, which have been a drag on revenue and earnings. This combined with downward earnings revisions and negative risks from litigation has hammered the stock price. The stock price is still down quite a bit from its 52-week and all-time highs.

Source: 3M Company

But I believe that the stock is a bargain at the current price and depressed earnings. Perhaps not as much a bargain as when the yield was nearly 4%, but a ~3.3% yield is much better than that of the broader market. The main strength of 3M is its ability to generate products based on R&D. The company has over 60,000 products and consistently files for new patents.

3M is also constantly repositioning its product portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. From this perspective, the company went from five to four business segments, bought Acelity expanding in the wound dressing business, and is divesting the drug delivery business. This is on top of divesting the advanced ballistic-protection unit and the gas flame detection unit.

The dividend is reasonably safe. The forward payout ratio is ~64% based on a forward dividend of $5.76 and consensus 2019 EPS of $9.04. This is near but still below my criteria of 65%. The dividend is also decently covered by cash flow. In 2018, free cash flow was $4.86B and the dividend required $3.19B, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~65%. This is near my threshold, but still below 70%. Debt is not much of an issue as the company is able to meet its obligations. Interest coverage is over 17X, and 3M had almost $7.7B in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at end of Q3 2019. Debt does not currently pose a risk to the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM, DG, MMM, AMGN, UPS, ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.