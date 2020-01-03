Why Gold Could Shine In 2020

In the context of a balanced portfolio, gold has been an overweight position at EPB Macro Research as we start 2020.

The combination of weak economic growth and less bad inflationary expectations is a recipe for lower real rates, the ultimate fuel for a rally in gold.

The Federal Reserve is likely to expand their balance sheet after pausing "NotQE" at the end of Q2.

Gold has powered into 2020, rising nearly 6% in the past month.

Gold:

Gold serves many purposes as a part of a balanced portfolio. Gold acts as a diversifier, not always correlated to the stock market nor nominal interest rates. The yellow metal can rise in both an inflationary scenario and a deflationary environment, and portfolios that maintain some permanent allocation to gold as an insurance policy tend to benefit from lower volatility.

The amount of gold in your portfolio is largely influenced by personal preference and your existing investment strategy. Still, any investor who is running a portfolio that intends to resemble some balance of risk likely has a spot for gold.

When discussing the performance of an asset, I like to deal with "overweight" and "underweight" allocations of risk relative to your baseline portfolio. In other words, if you have a standard 5% allocation to gold in your portfolio, adding risk may look like an 8% allocation or a 10% allocation. For some, an 8% allocation may be underweight. This note is not to debate the proper weighting of gold in a portfolio but rather to outline a thesis that suggests the upcoming environment will likely continue to be favorable for gold.

The primary driver of gold is the rate of change or the change in the direction of real interest rates.

When Dealing With Gold, Look At Real Rates

Real interest rates are the primary factor in moving the price of gold. The real interest rate is the current interest rate minus inflation expectations. Many analysts calculate the real interest rate by taking the 10-year yield and subtracting the most recent CPI reading. I prefer to use Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities as my proxy for real rates or taking the nominal interest rate and subtracting breakeven inflation expectations.

For this note, when referencing real interest rates, I will be using 10-year real rates.

Real interest rates influence the price of gold because the real interest rate represents the opportunity cost of holding gold. By holding gold for 10-years, you give up the opportunity of locking-in today's 10-year real rate. If real interest rates move lower, you give up less, and therefore, gold is a more attractive alternative store of wealth.

The chart below shows the price of gold (yellow) and real interest rates (red). Real interest rates are inverted in the chart, as these factors have an inverse correlation.

Gold Vs. Real Interest Rates:

Many charts circulate that show the amount of negative-yielding debt is the main driver of gold or the strength of the dollar. Ultimately, the driver becomes real interest rates. More negative-yielding debt likely means lower interest rates and likely lower real interest rates. The strength of the dollar has an inverse correlation with gold on average, but this relationship does not hold to nearly the same degree as real interest rates. Often, a rising dollar is disinflationary. This feeds through to lower inflation expectations and, thus, higher real interest rates and lower gold prices. This leads many to believe that a rising dollar means falling gold, but it has to square through real interest rates. If the dollar is rising, but real rates are falling, gold will likely trade with the latter.

To have the highest probability of getting the direction of gold correct, we must have a thesis behind the direction of real interest rates.

10-Year Real Rate:

Growth expectations and monetary policy expectations drive the real interest rate. If real economic growth accelerates, the Federal Reserve may begin to raise the short-term policy rate. If the expected path of monetary policy increases, real interest rates will likely rise.

Inflation expectations have driven the recent back-up in long-term interest rates as real interest rates have remained flat since August. Real interest rates are not rising because the market is currently pricing-in no rate hikes from the FOMC for the next three years.

Based on Fed Funds Futures, two years from today, the market expects the Fed Funds rate to be 1.43%, 20bps lower than today's policy rate.

Market-Implied Policy Rate:

With remaining economic cycle risk, specifically in employment, the risk is to the downside in terms of the Fed Funds rate. Economic growth bulls likely need to see the Fed stop massive balance sheet expansion before moving to a policy of raising interest rates.

In my Q1 [Quarterly Webcast] presentation, published to members of EPB Macro Research, we discussed the cyclical employment risks that remain in 2020.

Quarterly Webcast Slide: Cyclical Employment

More recently, initial jobless claims have climbed to a 23-month high as the rate of change accelerates to a multi-year high.

Initial Jobless Claims, 4-Week Average:

The Federal Reserve is likely to keep policy rates constant for the foreseeable future. The market is placing a slight bias on further rate cuts to respect the residual downside of the economic slowdown of 2019 that may flow through to the more lagging employment sector.

The Fed on hold with possibly some more downside to short-term rates is not enough to make a bullish or overweight bet on gold. If the Federal Reserve is on hold but a massive disinflationary wave ripples through the economy, lowering inflation expectations, real interest rates can rise and derail any rally in the gold market.

The best environment for gold is one in which the Federal Reserve is on "hold," yet inflation expectations start to rise. This is the situation currently unfolding.

Over the past 3-months, 10-year inflation expectations have risen 30bps.

10-Year Inflation Expectations:

Inflation expectations are likely rising for two primary reasons. Firstly, long-leading indicators of industrial activity have bottomed and inflected higher. This does not mean the entire global economy is set to rebound, but it does set the stage for some industrial commodity inflation, pending confirmation from shorter leading indicators.

Also discussed in my Q1 [Quarterly Webcast] presentation, the CRB index of industrial materials, which contains less liquid commodities, has started to show some price pressure. This current rise is causing the market to expect some commodity price inflation following the inflection in global money growth, earlier in 2019.

CRB Industrial Materials Index, Growth Rate (%):

The second reason for the recent rise in inflation expectations is the Fed's balance sheet. Starting in late 2019, the Federal Reserve began to increase the size of its balance sheet through repo operations, and through purchasing $60B/month of Treasury bills, a policy now dubbed "NotQE" after Jay Powell's emphasis on the subtle differences between "regular QE."

Repo operations are expected to end January 14th, but the "NotQE" of $60B/month is expected to run through Q2 2020.

Fed Policy Statements:

The ending of Quantitative Tightening "QT" and the re-launch of balance sheet expansion was a reasonably easy call that quickly became a consensus view. For regulatory reasons, structural issues, and gross overindebtedness, we were able to spot the end of QT back in 2017 with an article titled, "The Math Behind QT: Why It Will End Early."

With updated information, we can now see why the Federal Reserve will likely have to expand its balance sheet well beyond Q2 of 2020.

Before diving into that analysis, it should be noted that expanding the balance is not necessarily inflationary. The market, historically, has taken each round of balance sheet expansion with increased inflation expectations, however. This current round of balance sheet expansion has similar results thus far. Generally, this is short-lasting as inflation expectations quickly declined after the conclusion of each round of QE.

Let's take a minute to generally understand how we got to the place of renewed balance sheet expansion and why it is likely to persist on a more indefinite basis.

Debt Is Crowding Out The Private Sector

For a variety of factors, foreign holdings of US Treasury Securities has been steadily declining as a % of total US debt.

Foreign Holdings As A % of Total US Debt:

Furthermore, a flat or inverted yield curve makes a currency-hedged position in US duration an unattractive investment.

The chart below shows the effective yield of a 10-year US Treasury bond in both Euro and Yen, as well as the 10-year minus 3-month spread.

Hedged Treasury Yields:

While the size of total debt issuance has been increasing, fewer foreign entities have been buying new US debt as a % of the total debt outstanding.

Legally responsible for a smooth Treasury auction, US primary dealers were forced to accumulate larger and larger shares of the net Treasury issuance.

Bank credit growth, comprised of securities and loans, accelerated sharply throughout 2019.

Loan growth, however, declined and has continued to decelerate.

The rise in bank credit came from massive growth in the securities (Treasuries) portion of bank credit.

Bank Credit Growth:

Purchasing an increased volume of Treasury issuance, in addition to the excess reserve reductions from quantitative tightening, created an environment in which cash assets at commercial banks were declining over 20% year over year.

Cash assets as a % of total assets were falling below 10%, and banks ran into a regulatory wall in terms of depleting cash balances any further to absorb more Treasury issuance.

At this point, given that banks are legally required to show up at auctions, the fear is that banks would begin to liquidate other assets in order to free up cash to absorb more Treasuries at auction.

C&I loan growth started to decelerate sharply as a result.

To avoid this sell-off in bank portfolios, the Federal Reserve has to step in and announce policy measures aimed at adding reserves or cash back into the banking system.

The problem is that this is only a short-term fix. With the yield curve unable to steepen meaningfully, foreign buyers are unlikely to materially increase the size of Treasury holdings as a % of the total in the near term.

One option is to lower the Fed Funds rate to 0% to re-steepen the yield curve and attract more foreign buyers on an FX-hedged basis. Lowering the policy rate would help to lower the real rate.

Currently, the guidance issued by the FOMC is that this round of balance sheet expansion will end around Q2 2020.

If the yield curve does not steepen organically due to growth or via additional rate cuts, foreign buying is unlikely to meaningfully accelerate. The deficit, however, is increasing in size each quarter.

By Q2 of 2020, the FOMC may be able to suspend balance sheet expansion temporarily. Still, it will not be long before cash balances at banks dwindle to the regulatory limits, and the Fed becomes a net buyer yet again.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet: Assets

Ultimately, there are two solutions, albeit both temporary solutions, for the FOMC. First is to take most of the pressure on the balance sheet and increase the size of QE in lockstep with the increase in the size of Treasury issuance.

If the yield curve does not steepen, that likely means that economic growth has underwhelmed expectations. Reducing rates to steepen the yield curve further may allow for an increased volume of foreign buying on an FX-hedged basis, reducing the pressure on the Fed's balance sheet.

In short, due to massive Treasury issuance, unless the Federal Reserve wants the US private sector to run out of balance sheet capacity, expanding the balance sheet or lowering short-term rates is the only identifiable outcome.

Gold will rise in this scenario to the extent that this action boosts inflationary expectations while the Federal Reserve is holding short-term rates low, creating lower real interest rates.

GLD

I express positions in gold through ETF GLD. GLD has limitations relative to physical gold and other methods to gain exposure to gold.

GLD is one of the most liquid and commonly used gold ETFs, which I why I use GLD.

You should express your position in gold in the method you prefer.

Summary

As we start 2020, US economic growth remains in a trend of deceleration, albeit at a "less bad" pace compared to the summer of 2019. Continued risks and yellow flags in the employment market, in addition to a lack of any meaningful acceleration in growth, is likely to keep the Fed on hold. With risks tilted down, the market is giving odds to a rate cut before a rate hike.

Furthermore, after an acceleration in global money growth through 2019, leading indicators of commodity inflation are starting to stabilize. Combining a moderation in actual economic disinflation with an upward trajectory for the Federal Reserve balance sheet is likely to create higher inflation expectations.

These factors together (Fed on hold + pro-inflation expectations) suggest the path of least resistance for real interest rates is lower.

All factors considered, relative to a risk-balanced weighting in gold, the upcoming environment is likely to have continued tailwinds for the yellow rock.

