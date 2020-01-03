Don't Panic Sell, Buy Instead: Time To Deploy Some Of Our Cash, How And Why

Any retaliation will not likely happen any time soon. Also when it does happen it's unlikely to perturb our stock market.

The "go to" sectors like defense and energy are not the sectors you should be buying.

Historically, These Geopolitical Actions Don’t Cause Extended Sales

These are the times that the cash I have been bugging you to create is going to come in very handy. That slug of cash, hopefully, 25% of your trading budget, can now be deployed to take advantage. I would advise not to be buying this afternoon, at this point. I think selling will resume going into the close, so wait, and buy at the close. Also, don’t deploy all of that cash, spend down one-third of it. Again, buy at the close.

This is not the “Big Sell-Off” I’ve Been Modeling

I do see a sharp sale in stocks but it's technical in nature, in the sense that the market was (will resume being) headed to an unsustainable trajectory. As I have said this week I expect that to come to a head later this month to mid next month. In fact, this current military-driven sell-off may have a salutary effect on the larger rally, by reducing the overbought condition. The more the upward slope is moderated, the longer the rally can travel. People who have been looking to take profits from last year will use this as an excuse. Let them. Don’t be them. Since this market move is, in fact, geopolitical in nature, let’s explore the dimensions of it for the purposes of how it can affect our stocks. This is not about politics, not about “wagging the dog,” not about the morality of taking out a bad actor, or in support of the president’s actions or against. That is not my purview. I only wish to examine how this affects our trading and investing.

I'm Not In The Geopolitical Prognostication Business, But Iran Isn’t Likely Retaliating Any Time Soon

In fact, Iran is busy trying to figure out how to take revenge with plausible deniability, yet, still be able to claim vengeance. The Mullahs need to maintain their “face” within the region. That “Street Cred” if you will, is that they are the dominant force, they are the puppet masters, and they are a force to be reckoned with. Taking out this general is a huge smack in that face, and needs to be answered. On the other hand, the Iranian elites now realize that none of them are now off limits. Suleimani was the right hand of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Iran’s Supreme Leader. If the US took him out, no one wants a missile with their address on it. That requires an Iranian response with the kind of subtility that's likely to be lost on stock market participants. In other words, if there's some violence in Iraq, and even if there's (heaven forbid) additional American lives lost, it will not have any effect on the market. Please don’t come at me, I don’t celebrate any loss of life. Then again, this general was planning to kill more Americans, so not so sorry for him. That said, I'm here to help you create alpha, and selling today ain’t gonna do that. Look, the precipitative event was the killing of an American contractor and the injury of several others at a forward military base near Kirkuk. Did that affect stocks? No, it didn’t.

Look, let me not downplay the malign intentions and capabilities of Iran. The Iranians are very smart and the Persian culture is deep and sophisticated. That said, they see the devastation in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, they don’t want that in their country. Their own people have been rioting against Iranian foreign policy and economic programs in large numbers. So they have to balance their response in such a way that at the very least will take weeks, maybe months. Again, and finally, any action likely is not going to perturb the stock market in a sustainable way, if at all. Let me remind you that at the outset of Desert Storm, the stock market rallied hard, and that was way before any news that we were winning.

So What to do now?

There's a reason why I have been drumming a cash management discipline into you over the last six months. There already have been several times that I asked you to deploy that cash. Now is the time to begin to dole out some of that reserve. This is really about fast money opportunities, Though as I said, this selling is actually very good for the market. Just like Monday’s sale, it gave good opportunities to play a bounce. So let’s look through our list and see what could work. Here are a few categories and individual stocks to look at:

As Much as I have shied away from cybersecurity, there will be interest in it.

One obvious way that Iran can attack the US is through cyberattacks. In fact they are likely already attacking all kinds of entities, corporate and even looking for vulnerability in our utilities.

I suspect that many security names will be promoted based on this premise.

Crowdstrike (CRWD)

Cyberark (CYBR)

Okta (OKTA)

Proofpoint (PFPT)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

The above names are most likely the “go to” names that will be punted over the next week or two. PANW is the generalist, big name, one-stop solution. CYBR and OKTA are about managing who accesses the data via identity management, and specifically CYBR is who gets the keys to the kingdom. PFPT is about defeating the most sophisticated attacks and exploits on data. If you want a low-priced out of the box idea, how about BlackBerry (BB), they own Cylance and secure email services. Cylance is like CRWD and it's doing quite well. BB had a good earnings report and is finally growing in revenue again. There are probably other names, the fact that it wasn’t included on this list doesn’t make them uninvestable. Trust your own instincts. There are too many cybersecurity names, that’s my beef with this sector. That said, it makes sense to trade them next week.

Health Tech. What Do the Iranians Have to Do With That?

Ilumina (ILMN)

Abiomed (ABMD)

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Perkin Elmer (PKI)

ILMN sold off strongly since yesterday on the break up of the Pacific Biosciences merger due to antitrust objections. Usually, an acquirer goes down because of an acquisition, and in fact they have fallen quite a bit from their all-time high. That said just in the last two days ILMN is down like 9 points. I can see it bounce next week, after the disappointment wears off.

ABMD Michael R. Minogue, CEO, will present at the 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 13. ABMD develops medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Its estimated earnings growth for the next five years is pegged at 26%. Abiomed has a market cap of $7.6 billion. It’s PE is 34, that's a very decent ratio for 26% growth, and $7.6 billion market cap is a bite-sized morsel for an acquisitive health product company. I can see the Jan. 13 presentation as a catalyst.

TNDM: This one is very easy. TNDM is trading at a very good support level at 58-59, and it can bounce very nicely to 10%. TNDM serves a tremendous need and is a great company, with a very strong technological moat. If for some reason it breaks 57, 54 is the next support. If that happens on no real news, consider buying more.

EXAS: Another easy one. This is a cancer screening med-tech company. They provide the Cologard service with only a 5% penetration as opposed to the colonoscopy procedure. There's plenty of room to grow. They also have a blood-based genetic screening for cancer. It’s trading 30 points below its all-time high. The chart looks good. It's back on an upward trendline. This has nothing to do with the Iranians.

PKI also is presenting at the JPMorgan Healthcare event on Jan. 14. Evercore ISI and Stifel both upgraded it in the last seven weeks. This is a neglected name that I think could also be a very digestible acquisition. It also is in the scientific instrument and food safety testing space. An activist could get in there and look to create value.

China is not Iran

We have the Phase 1 signing targeted for Jan. 15. I would think that both Trump and Xi want this to go off without a hitch. I must say that I don't believe that China is a place for investment, so this is totally a trade. China announced more bank-based liquidity to juice lending. Right now, getting back to a growth footing is the top priority. I still believe that BABA will be connected to the Shanghai exchange so that it will continue moving to the upside. JD is a competitor to BABA and is well respected. KWEB is all the Chinese Internet names. I think they could be a trade going into that Jan. 15 signing ceremony.

Several Chip Names are on Sale

Broadcom (AVGO)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qorvo (QRVO)

I have written ad-nauseam about these names, and they are on everyone’s buy list. If you were looking for an entry point this could be the time. You should not buy all at once. When momentum names like these turn they may turn hard.

At This Point, I Want to Stress that These Two Names Should be your Priority Buys

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) should be bought incrementally throughout this phase. GOOGL because it shook off this dip, and is just continuing to break out here. For AMZN it's contending with the 1900 level, and I think it's going to break out substantially from there as it gets close to earnings. I tend to avoid the obvious because let’s face it, you don’t need me to tell you to buy GOOGL or AMZN. I did pound the table on GOOGL several months ago when I said it had 20% of upside. It met my target, and now it's on its way to higher levels. These two are the leaders of this market. I would target a percentage of any allocation of trading to these names.

What NOT to Buy

Avoid the “knee-jerk” sectors, like defense and the oils. They are spiking today and will fall when this dies down. You can make the argument that the oil sector is just waking up, and you may have a point there. I in fact recommended Occidental (OXY) and ConocoPhillips (COP) just yesterday. The fracking names have popped at this point, and you will be underwater by mid-next week. Same with the defense names.

My Trades: I haven’t made any trades to buy or sell. I have long-term investments in EXAS and TNDM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long EXAS both of these positions are in equities and in my long term investment accounts.