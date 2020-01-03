EWA: Recent Developments Tell Me There Is Limited Upside

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) as an investment option at its current market price. During my review last year of the Australian economy, I was not entirely optimistic, but I did see some bright spots that could have warranted an investment. Specifically, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was cutting interest rates, property values (residential and commercial) were rising, and the dividend stream offered by EWA exceeded 5%. However, I saw multiple headwinds on the horizon, and recommended caution.

As the U.S. indices pushed higher, I once again looked "down under" for potential value, as I am looking to diversify some assets away from U.S. equities. Unfortunately, there have been negative developments in the Australian market over the past few months, which give me a more pessimistic view of EWA. Specifically, dividend growth has turned markedly negative, which greatly concerns me. Further, while the RBA has tried interest rate cuts to boost consumer spending and job growth, both of those metrics have actually been on the decline despite central bank intervention. Finally, the banking sector, which makes up a large portion of EWA's assets, is facing renewed regulatory pressure, this time from New Zealand, which is almost certain to negatively impact bank earnings in the years to come.

Background

First, a little background on EWA. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of Australian equities". Currently, EWA trades at $22.64/share and yields 3.97% annually, paying semi-annual distributions. I covered EWA for the first time back in November, as I was hunting outside the U.S. for value. While I saw some merit to owning the fund, I ultimately decided against it because I saw little chance of out-performance going forward. In hindsight, this call made sense. While EWA has seen a gain since publication, it lags the broader U.S. market, as shown below:

As we have now entered 2020, I am evaluating all the tickers I cover to see if I should alter any outlooks. While not much time has passed since my coverage of EWA, there have been some developments that I view quite negatively. Therefore, after review, I am changing my outlook for the fund to "bearish", and I will explain why in detail below.

Why Look Outside US?

As my readers are aware, I have been concerned for some time on the rising levels of U.S. equity prices, primarily because earnings have not been the driving force behind the gains. While U.S. equities will remain the bulk of my portfolio, I have been shifting new cash in to more defensive holdings, such as municipal bonds, preferred shares, and mortgage debt. In addition, I began looking to equities outside of the U.S., as there is relative value in many places around the globe. To see why, consider the recent price to book ((P/B)) ratio for the U.S. equity markets, compared against the P/B ratio for developed and emerging markets worldwide, as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, the U.S. equity market is quite expensive, both in terms of its own historic averages and in relative terms with the rest of the world. In fairness, this story has been consistent over the past decade, so ignoring U.S. equities over this long-term stretch would not have been wise, even for value-conscious investors. However, it is worth noting that the spread between the U.S. and the world has widened quite markedly, especially in the last couple of years. While this does not in and of itself imply what the next move will be, I believe it offers a compelling story as to why searching outside the U.S. for value right now makes a lot of sense. That said, finding the right international exposure can be a challenge, and I will discuss why EWA may not be the right move, even with a relative value advantage.

RBA Has Cut Rates, But Impact Muted

During my November review, I noted how the RBA had been attempting to stimulate growth through interest rate cuts. While this is a common policy tool, its actual effectiveness in Australia was unclear for most of 2019. There was persistent weakness in the labor market and inflation readings, despite accomodative policy. In fact, the RBA cut rates three times last year, by .25 basis points each time, with the most recent cut coming during the October meeting. During that meeting, Governor Philip Lowe discussed the rationale behind the policy moves, and was quoted:

"While the outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, the risks are tilted to the downside."

While there is logic to the rate cuts, there has not been an immediate impact to the Australian economy. In fact, the rate cuts were in some ways hurting overall sentiment, which I discussed in November, as consumer and business sentiment dropped off sharply toward the end of 2019. While cutting rates in and of itself should not negatively drive sentiment, consumers and businesses alike did not like the rationale for why rate cuts were needed. In essence, many were likely thinking along the lines of "if the RBA feels they need to cut interest rates, the economy may be in worse shape than I thought".

Of course, this is simply sentiment, and while it can drive investment and spending, it is not always an accurate picture of what will happen in the months ahead. However, the problem is this sentiment has indeed translated in to actual (negative) results. Throughout 2019, despite declining interest rates, household spending and monthly jobs growth both made sharp moves to the downside, as shown in the graph below:

My takeaway here is the rate cuts do not seem to be having their desired effect. Seeing weak readings like those above, during periods of declining rates, tells me there is fundamental weakness in the economy that the RBA may not be able to correct through small monetary policy moves. Until these metrics correct, I cannot see investors pushing the multiples higher on Australian equities, and that will limit the total return potential on funds like EWA going forward.

Financials Are Dragging Down Performance

I now want to turn to the underlying holdings within EWA. While the fund covers a broad index of Australian companies, it is very exposed to the Financials sector. In fact, it is the largest sector by weighting, making up over 35% of total assets (down about 1% since my last review), as shown below:

Clearly, the Financials sector will disproportionately impact EWA's overall performance, so considering the outlook for this sector is important.

Unfortunately, in the short-term, this exposure has been a drag on total fund performance. While the fund holds more than just the "Big Four" Australian lenders, those four companies make up the bulk of this exposure. In total, they make up roughly 25% of the holdings in EWA. While this is not "bad", it does mean the fortunes of these four competitors will greatly impact EWA, and over the past quarter this has not been a good thing. To illustrate, consider the 3-month returns of EWA, the S&P 500, and the "Big Four" Australian banks, which includes Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK), Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCPK:ANZBY), National Australia Bank Limited (OTCPK:NABZY), and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), as shown below:

As you can see, with the exception of CBAUF, these stocks have under-performed EWA, which means they are having a negative impact on total return. Also notably, is how much spread there is between these banks and the S&P 500, which again illustrates why looking "down under" for international exposure may not be the right move.

Of course, this is simply past performance, so investors may view this weakness as a buying opportunity. There is merit to this idea, since these banks do trade at reasonable valuations, and their recent weakness could pique investor interest. However, I would currently caution against this strategy, as I believe the short-term weakness is entirely justified, and I see further reasons why future performance will be pressured in the years ahead.

Specifically, the political environment in Australia and New Zealand right now is not very favorable for the Banking sector, driven in large part by the inquiry in to financial misconduct that wrapped up last year. Revelations from that inquiry, during the investigation and after its release, soured public opinion on the banking sector as a whole. In turn, it has encouraged legislative action that has not been favorable for the big banks. The most recent example is by the central bank in New Zealand to require the largest lenders to raise their high-quality Tier-1 capital to 16% of risk-weighted assets, as reported by Bloomberg. While this rule goes in to effect in July 2020, the good news is banks have seven years to meet the requirement. This is higher than the previously speculated five years, offering a small win for the banks. However, this requirement is among the most strict in the world, as it compares to a minimum requirement in Australia of 10.5%, and the internationally-recognized Basel III standard of 6%.

Now that the new requirement is law, investors need to consider the potential impact to earnings for the major banks. The good news is it should make these banks safer, less volatile investments, as the increased capital buffer offers more protection during a potential downturn. However, it will also likely negatively impact earnings, because this ties up more capital that could potentially be used more productively. While it is too early to know the full extent of the rule on actual earnings, the estimates that have come out are not encouraging. In fact, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, it will take years for Australian banks to meet the new requirements by retaining earnings made within the New Zealand territory, as shown below:

As you can see, the impact will be substantial, and will hit the banks that generate more activity in New Zealand the hardest. Prior to the rule, earnings booked in New Zealand would have flowed to their Australian parent companies, which would improve earnings metrics and boosted dividend payouts. Now, a higher percentage will need to be retained locally, limiting potential profitability.

My overall takeaway here is while these new requirements could have positive social effects, by making the banks safer, they will likely be a headwind for bank earnings going forward. Considering EWA is overweight the Financials sector, this greatly reduces my future outlook for the fund.

My Concern As A Dividend Seeker

My final point on EWA concerns me as an income-oriented investor. Clearly, with the pseudonym "Dividend Seeker", I am biased towards dividends. While there are plenty of other reasons for considering EWA, I initially considered this investment because I found the yield attractive, especially on a relative basis. While I was lukewarm on the outlook for Australia as a whole when I reviewed the fund last year, I saw merit to holding the fund as an income play. At the time, EWA was yielding 5%, which looked especially attractive as the U.S. Fed had just cut interest rates for a third time by another .25 basis points. With declining interest rates and rising equity prices, finding attractive dividend yields state-side was (and continues to be) challenging, and EWA seemed to fill the void based on that one attribute.

Unfortunately, the second distribution for 2019 had not been announced at that time and now that is has, my opinion of EWA has soured. Specifically, the second half distribution was down substantially from 2018, resulting in negative dividend growth for the 2019 calendar year, as shown below:

2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Growth Rate $1.03/share $1.18 14.4% 2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Growth Rate $1.18/share $.90/share (23.6%)

My takeaway here is resoundingly negative. While the current yield near 4% is still somewhat attractive, the declining dividend growth and general weakness in the Australian dollar tells me U.S. investors could see the payout decline over 2020 as well. With major companies like WBK cutting their dividends last year, the impact on EWA is clear, and I do not expect a turnaround in the short-term. Therefore, I view this once positive attribute quite negatively now, and will use this dividend story as another rationale to avoid EWA.

Bottom-line

As I hunt for non-US equity exposure, Australia continuously comes up on my radar screen. The country has a developed economy, strong ties to emerging Asian markets, and high household incomes. Further, EWA does offer a relative value compared to the S&P 500, as shown below:

P/E - S&P 500 P/E - EWA EWA P/E Differential to S&P 500 24.3 17.4 (28.4%)

However, after a comprehensive review, I view EWA as a bit of a value trap, and can't get behind it as an investment at this time. The fund's dividend has taken a hit, impacting a key reason why I would have invested in it previously. The country's political climate is currently not favorable for the major banks, which is not a good sign for EWA given its overweight Financials exposure. Finally, consumer spending and job growth have slipped in the short-term, despite accomodative policy efforts by the RBA. In summary, while EWA may look like a relative value, the truth is that a P/E above 17 is not really "cheap" either, and I see too many headwinds for the Australian economy to make a long bet on the country at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.