Gruma Undervalued, Particularly With Premium U.S. Products Performing Well

Gruma has seen good results from its efforts to devote more shelf space to premium products in the U.S., with volume and value market share gains.

Gruma (OTC:GMKKY) (OTC:GPAGF) (GRUMAB.MX) shares haven’t exactly been on a tear over the last six months or so, but the stock has at least outperformed the Mexican stock market as a whole and trailed the S&P 500 only modestly. This middling market performance comes despite real progress on important fronts for the company – particularly the expansion of its premium product line in the U.S., which has helped drive volume and market share growth.

These shares look undervalued to me, with underlying assumptions of mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth, as well as a forward EBITDA multiple of less than 10x.

Progress In the U.S. On Premium Products

Gruma has long enjoyed strong market share in the U.S. for its tortillas and corn flour products, but the more exciting driver of late has been the company’s efforts in “premiumization”, or the development and sale of premium products. Frequently these are products that appeal to those interested in healthy eating, including reduced carbohydrate and gluten-free offerings, as well as whole grain tortillas and flat breads.

National retailers have had a mixed impact on the company’s efforts. There has been some pushback on SKU rationalization, but Gruma has persisted and the SKU rationalization process was complete as of the third quarter. Retailers like Walmart (WMT) basically forced Gruma to abandon price increases, but they did agree to Gruma’s request to expanded shelf space, and Gruma has used that space to introduce new premium products – leading to both higher volume and value market share in the U.S. market (as per Nielsen and the company’s own commentary).

Over the past four quarters, Gruma has reported year-over-year volume growth of 1.7% (Q4’18), 1.8% (Q1’19), 3% (Q2’19), and 4.8% (Q3’19), with growth in both flour (up 8%) and tortillas (up 2%) in the last quarter. Price increases have been much more moderate, but the company has consistently recognized price improvement in the last three quarters. While the SKU rationalization and other efforts have created some near-term margin pressures, gross margin was up year-over-year in the third quarter and I expect it to improve from here as those new premium volumes mature. Management is also deciding whether to renew a supply agreement with a large U.S. food service chain – the business generates good revenue, but is margin-dilutive.

Mexico Should Hold Up Reasonably Well

Relative to soft drinks, snacks, and so on, Gruma’s products are generally considered to be staples in Mexico, and I believe that should help insulate the company to some extent from the recent economic pressures on Mexican consumers. Volumes have been soft in recent quarters (low single-digit declines), but management has attributed much of that to lower sales to wholesalers, with retail volumes growing. At worst, I think near-term economic pressures might slow some of the company’s efforts to continue gaining share from the traditional “wet corn” tortilla process.

I also believe Gruma is less exposed to new labeling laws in Mexico than other food and beverage companies like Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). As the bulk of Gruma’s sales are to tortillerias, labeling to the consumer really isn’t much of an issue. What could be more of an issue, though, is volatile corn prices. Corn is a much larger percentage of the cost of sales in Mexico than in the U.S. (over 60% versus around 25%), and both weather and international trade issues have brought more volatility into the corn markets.

Europe Still A Long-Term Work In Progress

Management has made it clear that they regard the European market as a long-term growth opportunity that they are not willing to give up. Consumption of corn flour-based products is still low in most European markets (where it is basically a novelty), and there hasn’t been a particularly pronounced trend in volume growth so far, with 12-month volume through the third quarter actually down a little compared to the 12-month trend through Q3’16 (in other words, there’s no sustained trend in volume growth over the last three years).

Even though consumption is not growing, and pricing is more or less flat in dollar terms, margins have improved. EBITDA margins have improved from the 6%-7% range in 2016-2017 to the 9%’s in recent quarters. This is not really a good business in terms of earning its cost of capital, but management has at least made progress on the operations side.

The Outlook

With the U.S. market making up about two-thirds of Gruma’s business and showing the best recent growth trends, I see the ongoing performance of the U.S. operations as the key to the stock’s performance over the next year. Further efforts to introduce premium products (and leverage those already on the market) should help support both growth and margins.

My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of between 4% and 5% and a long-term FCF growth rate of between 6% and 7% (from 2019 onward). Gruma should continue to benefit from the end of a capital investment cycle that saw capex more than double from long-term norms, and I expect that to help push FCF margins in the mid-to-high single-digits.

Discounted cash flow suggests a total long-term expected return of around 8%, while my EV/EBITDA approach gives me a higher target return potential of a little over 25%. Although Gruma’s margins would normally support a higher multiple than what I’m using (9.5x), I think discounts are in order to reflect the near-term risks in Mexico (even if the risks are more sentiment/perception than reality in Gruma’s case).

The Bottom Line

Gruma is never going to be exciting, and it’s not a particularly accessible ADR since the company terminated the sponsored ADR program in 2015. Even so, I believe this is a well-run food company with solid margins and returns and one that can continue to do well leveraging product development for the U.S. market.

