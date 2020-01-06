U.S. E&P Debt 2020, Part 1: Borrowing Base Reviews, Maturities And The Search For Holes In The Wall

The article establishes a framework for defining steps that indebted companies take, as well as specific actions taken in 2019, which will be discussed in Part 2 of this article.

Introduction

Those readers who are Wild West history buffs will undoubtedly know the story of the "Hole in the Wall Gang," actually several distinct bands of robber outlaws in the late 1800s and early 1900s that included Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch gang (including The Sundance Kid). These outlaws hid out when necessary in a place called the Hole in the Wall, an area in the Big Horn Mountains of northern Wyoming. The Hole in the Wall was a fertile area surrounded by steep rock formations and a very narrow pass that made it easy to protect and prevented outsiders from reaching the gangs without easy detection.

In a reversal of sorts, in today's E&P capital markets, it is the banks and other creditors of E&P companies that have holed up behind formidable barriers called reserve based lending (RBL) structures. Meanwhile, the "outlaws" surrounding them, the E&P companies who have become increasingly desperate to find new financing after largely exhausting their prior sources of funding, circle in hopes of finding or making their own hole in the wall - or finding a ladder, building a tunnel, using explosives, or even using a circular saw. As has been widely reported, such funding efforts were widely rejected in 2019.

I have been asked several times to give my historical perspective on various aspects of the E&P business. The purpose of this article is to give very specific data on E&P sector debt, along with a historical perspective that may help readers understand how today's debt markets came to be structured as they are. Some readers may not want to read about what may seem to be ancient history, but I hope that the background will prove both interesting and beneficial.

My favorite debt quote is from the recent bankruptcy affidavit of Enduro Resources, a company formed by long-time oilman Jon Brumley, formerly an executive with Southland Royalty, XTO Energy, Mesa Petroleum/Pioneer Resources and Encore Energy, and his son:

Like many other upstream energy companies, the Debtors did not anticipate in the early part of this decade that they would eventually succumb to the demands of repaying the capital they borrowed to invest in their exploration and production activities. But the prices of crude oil and natural gas declined dramatically beginning mid-year 2014, as a result of robust non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' supply growth led by unconventional production in the United States, weakening demand in emerging markets, and OPEC's decision to continue to produce at high levels. (emphasis added)

In other words, what E&P company ever plans to have to repay their debt?

Background

The 1980s in some respects resembled the Wild West of E&P lending. There was minimal regulation, and banks in oil centers often made up their own lending standards as they went along. After oil prices rose from approximately $3/bbl. in 1970 to over $37/bbl. in 1980, capital became readily available, and banks that had seen their clients prosper in the '70s were eager to expand their own profitability and customer base, in what became a very competitive market.

The RBL structure then was different than it is today. Then, RBL agreements provided for a 2-year revolving period, followed by a 4-yr. term-out, meaning that loans had to be shown to pay back within a 6-yr. period. Like today, RBLs had regular borrowing base redeterminations, but back then if the loan coverage was considered adequate by the lender, the revolving period would simply be extended. As long as the coverage remained sufficient, no principal payments would have ever been required. EBITDA had not yet been invented by enterprising investment bankers, who first began using the term in their M&A evaluations.

In the 1980s, banks were the primary source of debt funding, especially for companies other than the majors and large independents. The long-term debt market was much less developed than it is today, and non-bank sources like private equity were virtually non-existent as well.

To compete, banks eventually began offering loans with easier credit terms, larger amounts, and pricing assumptions that grew prices by 10% or more/yr., sometimes with an "artificial cap" of $80-100/bbl. Needless to say, the easy credit terms unleashed a wave of capex that helped contribute to a fall in prices to less than $15/bbl. Some lenders, like Penn Square Bank (in Oklahoma) and First Midland National Bank (in Texas), expanded energy lending until it made up the vast majority of their assets, often based on "handshake deals" and valuation that was provided to them by their borrowers.

The combination of loose credit policy and a crash in oil prices left many banks beyond Penn Square and First Midland insolvent in the 1980s. Continental Illinois National Bank, to whom Penn Square had syndicated their loans, became the largest bank failure in U.S. history in 1983, leading to its rescue as the bank that was first deemed "too big to fail." Shortly thereafter, other Texas banks like First City, First Republic, MCorp, Texas American and others failed, as did numerous savings and loans tied to economies dependent on oil prosperity.

After the widespread effects of that crash on economies in the Southwest U.S., additional regulation has been added to E&P lender policies, to avoid having to have taxpayers fund bailouts that resulted from weak credit practices. Without going into too much detail about the progression from then until today, today's lenders are subject to oversight from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent division within the Treasury Department. The booklet entitled "Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Lending, Version 2.2," contains underwriting standards, review procedures, classification guidelines, etc. for banks to use in dealing with E&P clients, as well as leveraged loan situations.

The main provisions outlined in the booklet, as far as investors are concerned, deal with determining the borrowing base. This process involves constructing cash flow models that reflect:

reasonable pricing (strip pricing or below) and cost assumptions; risk-adjustments for different types of reserves (i.e., 90-100% for PDP reserves, 65-75% for PDNP reserves, 25-50% for PUD reserves, and 0% for PROB or POSS reserves); an initial 6-month runoff of production to provide a safety cushion for the borrowing base; the application of a 9% discount rate to the cash flows determined by summing up the various risk-adjusted reserve categories; an advance rate (borrowing base) of between 50-65% of NPV9; an overall limitation on the % of non-PDP reserves at 25-50% of the total borrowing base (in other words, despite the fact that a company may have significant PUD reserves in its engineering reports, it must use its PDP borrowing base to establish the bulk of the credit necessary to fund development, getting additional credit for PUD reserves only after they have been converted to PDP reserves); and projected cash flows sufficient to retire the bank debt within 60% of the economic life of the properties (or 120% of the economic half-life), as examples, and within 75% of the economic life of the properties for total secured debt.

If the outstanding debt exceeds the borrowing base limit, as determined by the banks in their discretion, then the borrower must reduce the outstanding debt within a 3-6-month period before a default is declared. The spreadsheet below illustrates a typical RBL borrowing base calculation, and the picture below gives an overview of the RBL structure over time:

In addition to the borrowing base, which is redetermined every 6 months, RBL structures usually provide maintenance financial covenants of:

maximum debt to EBITDA (i.e., no more than 3.5-4.0); interest coverage (i.e., EBITDA of at least 2.5-3.0); and current ratio coverage (i.e., a minimum of 1.0-1.25).

These are all determined on the basis of the trailing 12-month results. They are maintenance standards only, designed as default triggers in the event that the borrowing base flexibility is not sufficient to keep an RBL as conforming. For debt incurrence standards (i.e., new RBLs or long-term debt), banks are seeking clients whose leverage is generally less than 2x EBITDA.

RBL terms today are typically fixed at between 5-7 years. As the maturity date approaches, credit-worthy borrowers typically try to extend that date, often within 2 years prior to maturity, to avoid having the loan classified as short-term for GAAP accounting purposes. Often, though, there are provisions called "springing maturities" that arise prior to the stated maturity date if the borrower has not fully repaid other debt within a stated period prior to the spring date, a cautionary note to all investors. This is likely to become a much more important factor going forward if the credit markets do not loosen up, because the banks will be extremely reluctant to extend its RBL past other significant maturities, setting up potential battles between RBL lenders and long-term debt holders.

"Boring stuff!" "Who cares?" If those are your reactions to the prior discussion of current banking practices, you had better be a short-term technical trader, because awareness of a company's debt picture is one of the most important factors equity investors should assess prior to the time of investment, in my opinion. It is especially critical at times like these, which the rest of this article will reveal, and less-experienced investors may not be aware that many of the safeguards set out in the OCC materials have only been temporarily adjusted in recent years, to prevent even more defaults by borrowers than there have been already.

"Stretch" provisions such as lending a greater percentage of a company's overall reserve values, giving greater value to non-PDP reserves, modifying debt to EBITDA ratios and dividing the loan into conforming and non-conforming term loans, etc., were designed to be in effect for only a temporary decline in price, but after 5 years these provisions are being brought back into what is a normal structure. Equity investors, of course, see often see these contractions as being unduly restrictive, since they believe the company's cash flow should be used for their purposes, rather than to honor contractual obligations owed to creditors.

Many readers wonder why banks are not more "lenient" with their clients. If banks themselves do not comply with the standards put in place by the OCC, they risk having to declare non-compliant loans as impaired, providing reserves against their own earnings and thereafter subjecting their practices to greater review by the OCC. In particular, loans receive a Special Mention (meaning close attention must be paid) if:

Total funded debt ÷ EBITDAX is generally greater than 3.5x; Total funded debt ÷ the sum of total funded debt + equity capital is generally greater than 50 percent; or Total committed debt is between 65 percent and 75 percent of the total unrisked and undiscounted proved reserves.

Loans receive a characterization of Substandard (often requiring impairments) if:

Total funded debt ÷ EBITDAX is generally over 4.0x; Total funded debt ÷ the sum of total funded debt + equity capital is generally over 60 percent; or Total committed debt is greater than 75 percent of the total unrisked and undiscounted proved reserves.

The above criteria are taken from the OCC handbook. By this time, the loan has often been assigned to the bank's workout or remedial group to deal with the clients, making for a tougher environment for clients who would prefer to treat bank debt as equity they can draw on.

Recent Media Attention

Unless readers have been hiding under rocks or vacationing on Mars, they likely have seen the headlines warning of imminent disaster for public E&P companies in the U.S. "as banks tighten credit." A sampling of these headlines and links is below (registration and/or subscription may be required):

Wow! Doom and gloom much? From earlier articles stating that the issue is a North American energy company issue (i.e., U.S. and Canadian upstream, midstream and downstream companies), subsequent articles often have mistaken the issue and the figures strictly as E&P issues, which is not at all the case.

It should probably be noted that many of these articles, as well as numerous others, came out after S&P published the first report listed above in July, 2019 (which mentioned the increasing maturities through 2024), and also after the bankruptcies of public companies Jones Energy, Legacy Reserves, Halcon Resources, Sanchez Energy, Alta Mesa and Approach. In all, 33 companies had declared bankruptcy through Sept 30, with the 6 named public companies representing roughly 75% of the $13 billion in total debt restructured.

Think all of the above articles were written by authors who understand E&P and/or borrowing bases? In the WSJ article above, the author states:

Banks have typically applied a 10% discount to the value of reserves, meaning a shale company could borrow against 90% of its reserves as collateral. Banks have typically lent as much as 60% of that value. But some are now discounting the value by as much as 20%, the people say.

Huh? The author evidently is confusing the discount rate applied to a series of cash flows from production with a discount to the reserves themselves. As discussed above, banks will lend based on specified ratios of different reserve categories, but starting with 100% of reserves owned. It is the present value of cash flows that gets discounted by 10% (or actually 9%), after discounts have been taken to risk-adjust each reserve classification. So, for example, PDP reserves may be discounted by 10% for risk, and the NPV of those reserves calculated using a 9% discount rate to determine current value for borrowing base purposes, with a borrowing base set at 60% of that figure (hypothetically). Similar misconceptions appear in other articles as well, so investors are cautioned not to simply take an article at face value.

Of course, all of the public E&P companies that have declared bankruptcy (with the notable exception of AMR) were identified and included in my "Bottom of the Barrel Club" back in December 2015 as the most likely bankruptcy and/or restructuring candidates. Therefore, none of this should come as a particular shock to long-time readers. Twenty-four (24) of the original 33 members (73%) have declared bankruptcy (2 companies twice each), and another 7 (21%) have restructured outside bankruptcy, in the process diluting shareholders by more than 50%. So, at least for some of us, all of the media attention has been fairly late to the party, frankly, reporting on issues after the fact rather than beforehand. So, what is new to report for current readers?

Borrowing Base Reviews - Fall 2019

The Haynes and Boone, LLP Borrowing Base Redetermination Survey: Fall 2019 reported that respondents expected their own company borrowing bases to be reduced by 10-20% from their level in the Spring '19 period. That survey was based on 670 responses, so should have been a representative sample of expectations.

Columns E-I in the chart below show the most recent actual borrowing base changes for each U.S. based E&P company in the list, 64 companies in all. Columns J-P contain information about availability and maturity dates as of 3Q 2019.

Total borrowing base amounts actually increased slightly on a cumulative basis, from $53 billion to $53.3 billion (0.6%), nowhere near the dramatic decreases projected by many of the media articles. Some of the decreases, like for Harvest and Riviera, occurred because the respective companies sold assets and distributed the proceeds to shareholders, so had nothing whatsoever to do with price or reserve decreases (as the Bloomberg article above indicated).

All in all, therefore, the fall '19 borrowing base reviews were pretty much a non-event for public U.S. E&P companies, very much at odds with the doom and gloom articles. Overall, there were 16 IG companies and 26 other companies that saw no change at all to their borrowing base; 14 companies saw increases and only 9 (14%) saw decreases.

On the other hand, it is likely that private companies may have seen decreases in their borrowing bases, in large part because they often rely solely or primarily on RBL financing. As a result, they often require closer monitoring than do public companies, which usually have other long-term debt that sits behind and/or below the RBL in the capital structure. These changes are often not disclosed to the public.

Smaller and/or weaker banks can influence the borrowing base, even in bigger loan syndicates, by refusing to sign off on an increase, which typically requires 2/3 consent of the bank group. Even if those lenders threaten to withhold consent, that can often be enough to discourage stronger lenders to approve an increased borrowing base by increasing their own commitments to make up for any shortfall.

Maturity Schedules

Columns Q-X show the annual schedule of debt maturities by amount for each U.S. E&P public company, with RBL maturities noted by the green cell shading and other secured debt (i.e., Term Loans and/or 2L debt) indicated by the orange cell shading. All of this data was as of Sept. 30, 2019, so do not reflect changes since that date.

Several companies are labeled "IG" for Investment Grade; they do not have borrowing bases but are able to draw on their credit lines subject only to the total debt outstanding. Companies with 2020 maturities like EOG Resources (EOG), Equitable Resources (EQT), Marathon Oil (MRO) and Pioneer Resources (PXD) fall into that category and will not have any trouble refinancing those amounts.

Several companies have consolidated debt totals that include subsidiaries such as public midstream companies. Several companies also have springing maturities noted as well, which is not uncommon for upcoming maturities outside of the RBLs; RBL creditors do not want cash "leaking out" to those junior to their position in the capital structure and often provide safeguards to prevent that, especially close to their own maturity date. Their preference, of course, is to see that debt retired from the proceeds of an equity offering, not a debt swap that merely kicks the can down the road.

While overall maturities are roughly $12 billion, $24 billion, $19 billion and $16 billion from 2021-2024, respectively, a large portion of that debt is actually RBL debt, which can be extended prior to expiration if the borrowing bases warrant it. In addition, almost $70 billion is currently available under existing RBL facilities, and roughly the same amount is being generated in operating cash flow annual, all of which can go towards debt repayment if necessary - subject to other consequences, of course.

Further tightening in the credit markets make banks the lender of last resort, not a position they wish to occupy, and a risk they are not being compensated for with interest rates of less than 5%. While their loans have the most protection against loss, without long-term debt underneath them in the capital structure, being forced to pay shorter-term debt changes their risk profile and might require them to build in additional safety cushion into their own debt portfolios and borrowing base calculations.

In particular, any debt falling within an existing RBL loan term needs to be considered by banks in determining borrowing bases, particularly in continued tight credit conditions. Also, it must be noted that, in addition to providing RBL loans to clients, many banks have investment banking division/leveraged loans to many of those same clients, so a bank holding company's exposure to any client may well exceed what is provided by the bank itself.

This article is my moment of relative sanity, which reflects that, although individual companies may be at extreme risk of bankruptcy within the next 3-5 years, as a whole the public E&P sector has done a decent job of attempting to deal with its upcoming maturities before the situation becomes dire. Investors are quick to agree that significant capital has been wasted in the E&P space over the past decade, but often are unwilling or unable to recognize that the companies they own or follow are the most likely to fail, unfortunately. Before it is all said and done, I would not be surprised to see a cumulative tally of somewhere between 50-70% of U.S. public E&P companies having declared bankruptcy or significantly restructuring by the time 2025 rolls around. So, the rally cry should be "stay alive 'til '25, because it may take that long before both product prices and capital markets provide solutions for truly credit-worthy companies.

Public companies with the greatest risk of default, according to S&P, are California Resources (CRC), Chaparral Energy (CHAP), Comstock Resources (CRK), Denbury Resources (DNR), Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and Montage Resources (MR).

Valuation Metrics

The chart on debt above includes a great amount of detail about debt of numerous independent E&P companies, but it does not include any information about financial and operating metrics. More information on those metrics was contained in my recent article, the chart for which is set out below, so that investors can compare non-debt financial and operational metrics and debt together:

Updated information through year-end will be disclosed very shortly, which should give a more accurate picture of potential NAV and DACF multiples based on all of 2019 for trailing 12-month metrics. Guidance for 2020 should also be provided, giving a forward look as well.

SEC10 values are often correlated closely to sale prices of proved reserves, so they are often used as a primary metric for valuation purposes. In 2019, the SEC pricing mechanism (trailing 12-month price averages as of the first day of each month) resulted in a reference price for oil (before quality and transportation adjustments) of $55.85/bbl., vs. $65.66 in 2018 (-15% year over year), while the reference price for natural gas (based on Henry Hub receipt) is $2.58/mmbtu, vs. $3.10 in 2018 (-17% year over year). Since LOE and other costs taken into account in determining value are relatively fixed, a hypothetical company with a ratio of 40% LOE/net revenues could therefore see a decline in SEC value of 30-40%/boe for reserves from 2018 to 2019 when figures get reported shortly. The overall SEC value will reflect other additions and subtractions to reserves during the year as well, but those values will also reflect lower $/boe figures. Things to look for in upcoming 2019 year-end disclosures are highlighted in my article titled "E&P Investors: Time To Pour Over Annual Disclosures."

At or after the time that companies report their SEC reserve values, they may also report impairments in their financial results, as the recent Chevron announcement of a $10-11 billion impairment charge indicates. While some media articles have mentioned this issue as something that is likely to impact other major companies, it really has a potential impact on all companies, and particularly those that use Successful Efforts (SE) accounting, more so than for those who use Full Cost (FC) accounting.

In brief, FC companies must compare the SEC value (i.e., future net cash flows discounted at 10%) of their proved reserves to their property pool book value and book an impairment equal to the negative difference, if any, while SE companies only book impairments if their future net cash flows (undiscounted) are less than the property book value (on an area-by-area basis). So, as a bare-bones example, a company with a single property that has future net revenues (undiscounted) of $2 billion, with an SEC value (discounted) of $1.5 billion, reports no impairment if it is a SE company, and an impairment of ($500) million if it is a FC company.

The result above is one reason I advise readers never to use GAAP book values in any valuation measures; the differing accounting treatments, both acceptable under GAAP, can result in vastly different financial results and balance sheets even for the same properties. An extreme example might be that SE companies who invested in 2013 on the basis of $100 oil could still reflect their original cost less depletion in their accounting records (if they believe they may recover that investment over some period of time), while FC companies would have been required to impair their property FC pool based on a price as low as $42/bbl. Neither accounting method is sufficient on their face to establish valuation of proved reserves, as I have explained in several prior articles, including "E&P Impairments 2015 and Beyond: Warning - The Tsunami Wave Train Rolls On."

In Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) case, it invested a large amount in Appalachia in the early years of shale play expansion, and likely had not booked any impairments there since acquisition. Lower natural gas prices may have forced them to take the impairment in 2019, but CVX also may have been required to impair because it plans to sell the properties in 2020 and now believes they will fetch less than their net book value.

While managements often stress that impairment charges are "non-cash," that is only true with respect to the existing period. In CVX's case, it will likely receive cash in a future period that reflects its new net book value, making it cash at that point. Companies might also have incurred debt to finance the acquisition and development of properties, and if that legacy debt still exists, it may still represent a future outlay of cash that exceeds the future net revenues and/or sale proceeds from the properties. Readers also assume that property values may be recovered if prices increase in the future, but that only applies to reserves remaining at that future time, not current reserves (i.e., if properties deplete or are sold before prices rise, no incremental value is recovered).

Of course, it is likely that banks have effectively already considered certain company reserves to be impaired, as their evaluations would consider only current reserves and future pricing decks. If impairments do indeed become a bigger issue again, it will be interesting to see how they treat reduced shareholders' equity that comes with the impairments .... and how both non-bank creditors and equity investors deal with that as well (since the ripple effects of reduced net equity on company financials may be severe).

In looking at NAVs (including SEC10 values), readers should be aware that those are better considered as sale/liquidation values, rather than as net present values of future net cash flows, which would reflect the subtraction of G&A and other corporate items. Ongoing G&A acts much the same economically as debt, reducing the net cash flow that would otherwise be available, and often constituting almost 25% of net cash flows that would be considered in SEC10 values.

I have commented at length about the current obsession the market has with free cash flow, including in my article "E&P Follies: Flagging the Fumbles, Foibles, Failures and Fables of Free Cash Flow." One of the primary weaknesses of the use of free cash flow in E&P is that it does not account for a company's debt unless it is paid during the period being considered. Companies generating positive free cash flow can go bankrupt as easily as those who generate negative free cash flow, something the market will likely discover if product prices remain in their ranges of the past few years. In evaluating companies for investment, readers would be well-advised to consider calculating whether those companies could repay their debt within a certain time period (i.e., 5 years), in addition to providing capex for asset maintenance or growth, dividends, etc. Of course, companies can generate free cash flow at will, simply by setting capex to less than operating cash flow, but that does not take into account future net cash flow levels and their ability to fund both capex and debt repayment.

Additionally, one factor that should be influencing investors, that has been less of a concern until recently, is the prevalence of short-cycle projects, which increase short-term cash flows more so than long-term cash flows. In theory, debt multiples should contract as reserve life indices contract, and borrowing bases that must show repayment within 50-75% of economic life would require a shorter payback time and/or lesser debt amount to begin with.

Private companies

Data on private companies is much harder to obtain and measure than data on public companies. I have included in the table data on private companies that have issued public debt securities, along with those maturities, but I do not have RBL data for those companies. Some private companies are backed by their PE firm sponsors, meaning they may have other sources of funding and/or the ability to modify debt terms without resorting to bankruptcy. A recent example of such a private restructuring outside of bankruptcy was American Energy- Permian Basin, which converted $2.0 billion in debt into new debt worth $1.2 billion, due 2023-2024, and received an equity contribution of another $1.1 billion in assets and cash from its sponsor.

Private companies with public debt securities at the greatest default risk include Bruin E&P Partners, Jonah Energy, Moss Creek Resources, Tapstone Energy and Vine Oil & Gas. Although default risk had been climbing for E&P companies during 2019, it has now declined after the bankruptcies already declared. S&P assumes that any debt security with a YTM of greater than 7% will default at some point before its final maturity.

I have seen recent references to the fact that the decline in rig counts is due in large part to private companies pulling back, but I have not attempted to verify that further. Additional data will be coming out over the next 30-60 days detailing capex guidance for 2020, and it may be that a research house may divide companies into public, private and PE-backed private companies to provide additional detail to changes in capex from 2019-2020.

The Majors

As IG issuers, the majors are not subject to borrowing bases, and so far, the interest in providing low-cost debt to them has not wavered. I have included some of their actions in this article primarily because it shows how they are utilizing their existing assets to create cash (via sales and operating cash flow) they can re-invest easily into their best projects, including those in the U.S. The shift of capex by the likes of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), CVX, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) and others dwarfs anything the independents can do, which may put additional pressure on smaller producers and tighten credit availability to them going forward. XOM alone has a cumulative Enterprise Value that is almost larger than the sum of all U.S. public independent E&P companies, and although its capex will not be spent in the U.S. alone, the impact of its re-entrance into the U.S. should not be underestimated, as it might affect the willingness of investors to refinance or issue new debt for independents. Compression in the amount of funds devoted to new E&P debt will likely start with those deemed most credit-worthy, not those who need it the most and are the least credit-worthy.

Private Equity and Private Credit Funds

As I noted in my article back in late 2016, private equity enjoyed a recent surge in profitable portfolio company exits, given strong market for secondary offerings and some IPOs. That activity lessened considerably in 2019, and it will be interesting to see if exits remain hard to come by for them in 2020. Although their fundraising has decreased, P/E firms still continue to raise significant new money. The biggest question for 2020 will now be whether they adjust their exit strategies to focus on longer ownership periods and regular distributions of cash flow from continued operations, as opposed to quick turns from entry to exit.

Private distressed credit funds have recently become more active in the E&P debt markets, as deals by Ares Management, GSO Partners, Oaktree and Angelo Gordon attest. Likewise, some pension funds, like the Canada Pension Board Fund and the Ontario Teachers' Fund, have invested directly in E&P equity and debt, providing a source of financing that may help supplant the relative lack of financing from other sources. Of course, other pension funds have withdrawn support for fossil fuel stock investments as well.

Conclusions

I will hold off on stating my conclusions until the end of Part 2, which will follow this article. It is probably pretty obvious that I believe that E&P financial distress has been largely taken out of context by many media articles and by many readers who comment on SA articles. While there are certainly many distressed companies that may need to be restructured, as well as many more than need to take steps to avoid future financial distress, the sector as a whole is in better shape than has been rumored.

Part 2 of this article will describe the steps in the Playbook that companies use in dealing with their debt, as well as examples of specific actions taken in 2019, both by distressed and non-distressed companies, to address current and future debt concerns. I hope that Part 1 of this article has generated enough interest on the part of readers to continue on to Part 2. As always, my articles are free to SA users, so the only commitment for readers is their time.

