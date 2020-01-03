VIX Reading Of 12 Signals New Year Caution

The CBOE VIX continues its downward pressure to levels that illustrate extreme bullishness in U.S. equity markets. At my firm, I use the VIX every week as the most important risk management indicator to look at before allocating any new capital for clients. Understanding the CBOE (CBOE) VIX can give you insight into the market's key turning points with one numeric data point. The VIX is not an indicator that tells us market participants if a market top or bottom has formed. However, the VIX does tell us when short-term market bullishness or bearishness is taking over. With a level around 12, investors should heed caution before making any new large asset purchases at the new year.

Large VIX Call Option Purchases

Institutional investors are notorious for purchasing large amounts of VIX options as a way to hedge or profit from short-term market extremes. Bloomberg over the past couple of years has done a great job of tracking the famous "50-cent" trader. The “50-cent” trader first came to the market’s attention by buying huge amounts of VIX calls during the market turmoil through 2017 and early 2018. This trader has done notorious well when VIX levels were at lows last year, when most investors weren't worried about equity corrections. Someone snapped up roughly 130,000 January $22 calls on the index for about 50 cents each on December 13th.

A very sizable trade which would pay off if the volatility gauge almost doubles from its current level. With many potential headline risks from impeachments to trade deals falling apart, it seems like a prudent way to manage portfolio risk if markets ever do sell off.

CBOE 5-Day Average Put/Call Ratio Suggests Extreme Greed

The next key risk indicator I use at my firm is the CBOE Put/Call Ratio. The put-call ratio shows an underlying security's put volume relative to its call volume over a period of time (typically a week) and is calculated simply by dividing put volume by call volume. This indicator is just another way to look at the market greed, when traders are buying many more call options than put options.

During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 56.00% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios. This is among the lowest levels of put buying seen during the last two years, indicating extreme greed on the part of investors. Just a year ago, the indicator was north of .75 when markets had corrected over double digits into year-end. Using this option indicator along with the VIX can give investors great insight into seeing a contrarian viewpoint.

A Better Alternative To VIX ETN's

Most of you reading my commentary on here will want to purchase VIX options or a VIX product like the iPath ETN (VXX). However, a better option could be to use these indicators to purchase a short-term corporate bond fund like the JP Morgan Ultra-Short Income (JPST) or PIMCO (MINT), while waiting out the market extreme bullishness. Even though the VIX is trading at some of the lowest levels of the past year, retail investors should not try and time the VIX market by buying a fund like the VXX, or the (UVXY) for that matter. Since the fund went public in 2009, it has averaged an impressive -53% annual return. Meanwhile, you could easily own the JPST or MINT which has earned investors like myself roughly 3.42% annually with steady monthly dividend payments, with no calculations of contango to worry about.

As you can see from the above chart, just owning a short-term bond portfolio like the JPST or MINT, you can earn steady interest while waiting for market pullbacks.

Looking Forward To 2020 With The VIX

If you are an investor considering buying stocks in the first quarter of 2020, it would be wise to use the VIX as an indicator to help purchase equities and stock funds at a better price. When we see the VIX drop below 12, it usually is a great idea to consider using a short-term bond funds and avoiding the costly VXX product, while waiting for a market pullback. Large institutional investors are purchasing large blocks of call options on the VIX to protect their holdings, as they see many risks ahead for the first quarter of 2020. Instead of attempting to profit from making bullish bets on the iPath S&P 500 Short-Term Futures ETN, or purchasing large VIX call option blocks like you are an institutional investor, consider a couple short-term bond funds like the JPST or MINT. I call this patient risk management, while using the VIX in 2020 as your key market indicator.

