2019 Full Year Report, 10% Yield; Total Return 26%, From A 100% High Yield Portfolio

This is a live active IRA portfolio that will demonstrate the feasibly of building a 100% high yield portfolio that will continue to generate 10% yield well into the future. It was designed to generate continued income during a bull or bear market.

Income growth rate; 7.7%. With a 10% portfolio yield the growth rate each year should be 4% since I withdraw 6% for expenses. This report shows other forces at work.

Commentary

In my 2018 Full Year Report, I stated the following;

“The last time the portfolio performance went negative in 2015, the following year the portfolio went up 26%. The same performance condition setup is happening again. Will we get a big price jump in 2019? I do not know, but checking back this time next year should be interesting.”

Well here we are, the close of 2019 and I can answer the “ big price jump” question as “YES”. Is this a coincidence? I cannot say for certain, but my 10% high yield IRA portfolio followed the same pattern as before. If you don’t believe me see for yourself from my 2019 brokerage account performance snapshot.

I’m not sure about 2020 performance, but if the pattern holds true, I could see another positive gain, perhaps around 10%. Will we get a medium price jump in 2020? I do not know, but checking back this time next year should be interesting.

Of course, price patterns generally never repeat, but there appears to be a few items to provide a gentle positive nudge to the market. Some of the items are, Presidential Election (the administration wants a positive market), accommodating FED (keep rates steady), USMCA trade deal passing congress and signed, Phase-1 U.S. and China trade deal passage and signed.

Talking about the FED, the most influential aspect for the positive market this year was the transition of the Federal Reserve from hawkish (2018 market decline) to dovish (2019 market gain). The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell lowered short term rates three times in 2019 for a total of 75bps. In his statement October 30, 2019 he made the following comment.

" I think we would need to see a really significant move up in inflation that's persistent before we even consider raising rates to address inflation concerns."

In the past, inflation was the forgone conclusion with decreasing employment and higher wages, but this did not transpire. Now the FED’s statement provides the pathway to increasing rates based on a hot-market not seen in many years. What should have happened with inflation increasing never occurred and now the FED wants to see sustained inflation to be convinced of economic growth. In the meantime, low rates are here to stay and market assets will continue to climb higher, with the occasional corrections along the way.

Introduction

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed and its strategy. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

It has now been 6 years of continuous high-income growth that makes this portfolio standout using high yield assets. This IRA portfolio was not built for wealth, but for continuous cash flow while taking a distribution. To my surprise while focusing on income growth, the wealth aspect has continued to grow from my starting capital since 2014.

Warren Buffett; “If you’re even a slightly above average investor who spends less than you earn, over a lifetime you cannot help but get very wealthy – if you’re patient.”

Remember I have been telling readers all along my portfolio balance is just a byproduct when focusing on the income. A distribution less than the total income and reinvesting extra dividends can’t help but to grow your portfolio over time. The keyword in Warren Buffett’s quote is “patient”.

An important aspect to the 10% yield concept is managing income risk. That was the main reason for writing my last two “Sleep Well At Night” articles; Why I SWAN with a 100% high yield portfolio and SWAN Part-2. The focus of both articles is based on the totality of a portfolio design. Most of us concentrate a lot on individual investments which is good, but in reality, it comes down to the overall portfolio results. We can expect to select duds along the way, but individual stocks can always be replaced.

This article contains the following;

This yearly report includes my IRA brokerage performance metric to track actual portfolio balance, distribution and reinvested surplus dividends. I have designed Chart-1 to display my yearly results since 2014 and to track the performance for 10 years until 2023. I believe this portfolio will continue to provide cash flow not only for a distribution but also allow growth by reinvesting surplus dividends; see section " Performance including distribution and cash ".

". The price performance for the 2019 year favored BDCs (Business Development Company) while mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) had a rough time navigating rate changes, see section “ Individual Stock Price Gain/Loss ”.

”. Also included are the results for both BDC and mREIT groups and the S&P 500 post-inversion yield curve. I use the S&P 500 only as a reference to determine market sentiment. Since half of my portfolio contains BDCs and the other half contains mREITs, I have divided my portfolio into two groups for tracking direction. Displayed on this chart is the yield curve between the 3-month and 10-year Treasuries starting from August 2019. The inverted yield curve is a possible pretext to a recession; see section " Post Inverted Yield Curve; BDC, mREIT ".

". The next section lists all stocks in my portfolio along with yield, percentage of income allocation including dividend increases/decreases for the 2019 year; see section " Current Portfolio Assets ".

". The final section contains a chart displaying special dividends from individual stocks along with their total dividends received in 2019. To my amazement the special dividends added quite a bit of cash to my total income; see section “ 2019 Special Dividends”.

Performance including distribution and cash

From my original 10-Year Performance Tracking article, I have normalized the portfolio balance to $500,377 in 2018 where I started to take a distribution; see Chart-1 and Table-1. The normalized value is scaled to my real portfolio based on my brokerage performance report. I will keep the initial values constant to get a sense of future performance and to provide a tangible reference to actual currency.

Note: the full year results listed in the following items include cash, distributions, along with stock holdings, see Table-1 for yearly tracking data since 2018.

Yearly tracking data:

Table-1 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Start Balance $500,377 $463,364 End Balance $463,364 $552,581 Distribution $22,362 $29,684 Surplus Dividends $27,645 $24,195 Total Income {1} $50,007 $53,879 Income Growth {2} 3.70% 7.74% 50/50 TR {3} -2.9% 25.7% S&P 500 TR -4.6% 31.2% Calculations {n}: 1) Total Income 2019; (29,684 + 24,195) = 53,879 2) Income Growth rate, Year-Over-Year; (53,879 - 50,007) / 50,007 = 7.74% 3) Total Return 2019; ((552,581 + 29,684) - 463,364) / 463,364 = 25.7%

As indicated with the last two-line items in Table-1 the 50/50 (BDC, mREIT) portfolio has a beta less than one compared to the S&P 500. That’s OK since the main objective to this portfolio is income and not trying to beat any index. Remember I only use the S&P 500 as a reference to tell when a correction or a bear market has occurred. At that point I go shopping, but today I’m in a holding pattern since the market is hitting new highs.

Chart-1; 10-Year Performance Chart

Results (12 months 2019)

This chart looks intimidating at first, but only has three tracking elements. I placed a lot of notes on the chart to indicate my pre-retirement and my full retirement starting in 2018; (vertical white line dividing the chart).

The chart is split in half, the top section is for the portfolio balance (blue line) and the lower half is for reinvested dividends (green bar) along with distributions (red bar). The total dividends (green bar plus red bar) are the actual collected cash deposited into my account during the year.

Individual Stock Price Gain/Loss

On an individual basis Chart-2 contain all 38 high yield stocks in the 50/50 portfolio. As a group, the BDC stocks had a great year in 2019. On the other hand, the mREIT group of stocks did OK with the exception of a few that cut their dividends this year. Note: the chart below represents price only and does not include dividends.

Chart-2; BDC and mREIT 2019 price gain/loss

I would imagine Chart-2 stock massive gains were typical for most investors this year since the beginning valuations were quite low. The left side of the chart contains 19 BDC stock types and the right side contains 19 mREIT types. The mREITs had difficulty this year (price declines, red bars) from rapidly declining Treasury rates. Rates have since stabilized along with the steepening yield curve between the 3-month and 10-year Treasury rates; see Chart-3.

Post Inverted Yield Curve; BDC, mREIT

Chart-3 displays how both BDC and mREIT groups performed along with the S&P 500 from the negative inversion level at the end of August. An interesting effect happened once the Treasury spread began to increase. The BDC group (red line) has been level, while the mREIT group (green line) began to climb in price.

Chart-3; Post-Inverted Results

Looking at the blue line on the chart (right Y-axis), what is interesting is the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates. The spread was inverted for months in 2019 and this chart begins at the inversion rate of negative 47 BPS (Basis Points) and near the end of the year with a positive 41 BPS.

I track both Treasures to determine a possible future recession from an inverted yield curve. The continued performance of both BDC and mREIT groups in 2020 is anyone’s guess. There is the possibility for mREIT price to stabilize if rates hold steady.

As I have indicated in previous articles, the reason for holding mREIT stocks is to provide a hedge against a recession where BDCs will struggle, but the mREITs will increase in value. Chart-3 provides a window into what will happen when the FED lowers rates again during a recession. This has been my strategy since 2014; holding both BDCs and mREITs in all market cycles.

NOTE: most mREITs went into Ex-Dividend December 30th (see chart yellow note), and the small recovery December 31st; knowing what to expect from your holdings make all the difference. Over the next three months, price will recover to once again dip on the ex-Dividend date. This happens four times a year; January, April, July and October are large pay-months ;-).

Current Portfolio Assets

Portfolio management principles are focused on income preservation rather than capital appreciation. In retirement, a growing total income cash flow will allow continued distributions, while at the same time provide a steady level of surplus dividends for year over year income growth.

Table-2: Year End 2019 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc DivChg Special BDC (ORCC) 6.5% 0.6% 0.4% BDC (GBDC) 7.1% 2.1% 1.6% 3.1% yes BDC (MAIN) 5.7% 2.9% 1.7% 5.1% yes BDC (SLRC) 7.9% 2.4% 2.0% BDC (TSLX) 7.3% 3.2% 2.4% yes BDC (PFLT) 9.3% 2.6% 2.5% BDC (OTC:AINV) 10.3% 2.3% 2.5% BDC (CSWC) 7.6% 3.1% 2.5% 11.1% yes BDC (NMFC) 9.9% 2.5% 2.5% BDC (GSBD) 8.2% 3.0% 2.6% BDC (TCPC) 10.2% 2.4% 2.6% BDC (CGBD) 10.5% 2.5% 2.7% yes BDC (SAR) 9.0% 3.0% 2.8% 5.7% BDC-CEF (OXLC) 20.0% 1.4% 2.9% BDC (SCM) 9.4% 3.1% 3.1% BDC (HTGC) 9.1% 3.3% 3.1% 3.2% yes BDC (NEWT) 9.5% 3.1% 3.1% 19.4% BDC (TPVG) 10.1% 3.0% 3.1% BDC (ARCC) 8.6% 4.1% 3.7% 2.6% yes 50.7% 47.9% Table-3: Year End 2019 Type Symbol Yield %CapAlloc %IncAlloc DivChg Special mREIT (ACRE) 8.3% 0.5% 0.4% 6.5% mREIT (LADR) 7.5% 2.3% 1.8% yes mREIT (STWD) 7.5% 2.4% 1.9% mREIT (PMT) 8.1% 3.0% 2.5% mREIT (BXMT) 6.5% 3.8% 2.6% mREIT (MFA) 10.4% 2.4% 2.6% mREIT (TWO) 10.6% 2.4% 2.6% -14.9% mREIT-CEF (PCI) 8.3% 3.0% 2.6% 6.0% yes mREIT (CIM) 9.4% 2.7% 2.7% mREIT (ARR) 11.4% 2.3% 2.7% -10.5% mREIT (DX) 10.5% 2.6% 2.8% -16.7% mREIT (ARI) 9.7% 3.0% 3.0% mREIT (IVR) 11.9% 2.4% 3.0% 19.0% mREIT (MITT) 11.3% 2.8% 3.3% -10.0% mREIT (CHMI) 10.8% 2.9% 3.3% -18.4% yes mREIT (NLY) 10.3% 3.2% 3.4% -16.7% mREIT (AGNC) 10.6% 3.2% 3.6% -11.1% mREIT (NRZ) 12.0% 2.9% 3.6% mREIT_ETN (MORL) 21.1% 1.7% 3.7% 49.3% 52.1%

Each table is sorted by income allocation percentage; the "%IncAlloc" column. The goal for each of the 38 individual stocks is to generate 2.6% of the total income. Some are over-allocated where I do not add to that position but will add to stocks less than 2.6% when extra dividends are available.

As a side note, I do not count special dividends toward the investment yield since they can be stopped at any time, see “Special” column.

Both types of stocks are pass-thru investments established under the 1940 Regulated Investment Company Law that avoids double taxation. The tax burden is placed on the owner of the investment and is paid as ordinary dividends. They are special income investments that are required to pay out 90% of their earnings as dividends.

Since they payout a substantial amount of earnings, rapid changes in interest rates may cause dividend adjustments. This is what happened with some of the mREIT stocks. To date, I have ten dividend increases and seven decreases. The dividend cuts were from the mREIT group, because of the rapid decline in Treasury rates. Knowing how, high yield stocks behave allows the investor to make reasonable decisions concerning their ownership and not be spooked by dividend and/or price changes.

2019 Special Dividends

This year I kept track of special dividends for each stock. I have always mentioned that special dividends are not included in the normal dividend yield. They can’t be counted on for income since they can be stopped at any time. I created this chart based on my actual recurring dividends plus any special dividends to equal 100% of total income received for each stock. This year they have contributed quite a bit to the bottom line.

Chart-3; Special Dividends

The top BDC winner goes to CSWC with specials contributing 47% of the total income collected during the year. The next three CGBD, TSLX, and MAIN coming in at 15.7%, 17.6% and 16.9% adding additional income. MAIN is the only BDC where they have announced in advance to increase their dividend while reducing their special dividend over the next few years.

Even a few mREITs added to the special dividend action. PCI was the greatest contributor at 18.2%. CHMI was interesting with their special dividend paid in January and then cut their normal dividend in October because of the rapid Treasury rate decrease.

A note on special dividends - they have given a boost to total yearly income this year. Since all high yield stocks in this portfolio are RIC (Regulated Investment Company) stocks, they must pay out at least 90% of their earnings as dividends. Most high-yield stocks will pass any extra earnings to the investor to prevent paying corporate tax and continue to be considered tax-exempt.

Conclusion

I can only reference my own experience, but designing a 10% high yield portfolio has only cemented my commitment to follow the path I started in 2014. I see no reason for changing my strategy and hope to test its resolve during the next recession that might be years away. Until then I’ll continue to hedge this portfolio by purchasing agency mREIT investments when they become undervalued.

One of the factors to beating income growth expectations from 4% to over 7% was not only the extra special dividends discussed in this article, but the accelerated stock purchasing during the last quarter of 2018. It was a crazy time in the market where the S&P 500 almost closed in bear market territory. I couldn’t buy fast enough and even spent my distribution buying income shares. This factor gave a boost to income along with special dividends.

This is something to remember, when people begin running away from the market, you must build up the nerve to jump in with both feet and grab as much income shares as possible. This is one of the many reasons I enjoy high yield investing, once you spend your surplus capital, cash keeps flowing into your account to continue the purchasing process. If the market keeps falling, just keep buying, eventually the market gets cheap enough where the big-boys come back-in and bid the price back up. It is the same pattern of fear and greed; we just need to be greedy when others are fearful. Doing this will guide the investor in taking the correct path to both income growth and wealth building.

It’s not easy developing a mindset that goes against the grain, switching from price chasing to income chasing. As a High Yield Investor, the emphasis changes from what’s imaginary (price) controlled by others, to the tangible (dividend cash) entering your account every month or quarter.

As a high yield investor my selection of stocks is my own unique way to create cash flow, but I want to emphasis there are many other good stocks, ETFs, CEFs, ENTs, preferred shares, etc. that will do just as good once you focus on the income cash flow and let price-chasers trade stock providing you with reasonable entry points. Investing will become much more enjoyable seeing income created out of thin-air than working long hours for it.

Well that’s it for a 2019 wrap-up, and may the income force be with you in 2020 and beyond. Good luck to all income seekers, Joe HYI ;-)

Disclosure: I am/we are long All stocks in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.