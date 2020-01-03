BSTZ: This Tech CEF Hitting Discount Territory

This article was first published on December 6, 2019.

Price down, NAV up, that's what us closed-end fund investors are looking for. Well, those of us that are buyers and looking to increase our monthly cash flow. Those of us looking to sell are probably of a different mindset.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) is a newer fund, launched June 25, 2019. Since the launch of the fund, we have witnessed the NAV climb ever so slightly to $20.10 per share, from an inception price of $20. This happened while the market price has dropped to $19.95, as of 12/5/19 close. You can also consider the fact that they have paid a total of $0.40 in distributions and you are left with a satisfying start to a fund. The market price dropping was also a more recent development in the last couple of weeks. Where we have been seeing the fund flirt above and below the discount line. Perhaps brought on by tepid investors not so sure of the market's direction after we had a string of record-breaking all-time highs. Either way, we are starting to see this fund trade at discount levels. Only a modest discount to be fair, but a discount nonetheless, for an interesting fund that is worth considering. As of typing, CEFAnalyzer is showing an estimated intraday discount of 0.6%, while the priors day closing discount reflects 0.75%.

Data by YCharts

BSTZ is structured as a term-fund that is set to dissolve twelve years after launch, approximately on June 26, 2031. The fund is a considerable size with total assets of almost $1.6 billion. This is considerably larger than the other BlackRock tech offering, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), with almost $735 million. The larger size generally helps with greater liquidity through higher average trading volume. In this case, it is quite evident as BST averages 60k shares daily and BSTZ averages 138k.

Both of these funds operate predominantly through investing in the tech space while deploying an options strategy. They are also not limited to investing solely in the U.S., branching out to where they see fit no matter the country exposure. Where BSTZ starts to differ, is its focus on companies that are a bit smaller in size. In fact, the fund has its largest allocation to mid-cap companies at about 40.3%. This can be compared to BST, with mid-cap exposure coming in at just over 23% and large-cap weighting of 67.49%. For greater context, BSTZ has 36.79% allocated to large-cap. With this in mind, we should anticipate a bit more volatility from BSTZ over BST from day-to-day. However, this greater risk can come with a greater reward too. That is, as long as we still continue to have a growing economy.

(Source - BSTZ Website)

When we last covered BST, we briefly touched on BSTZ. At that time, there was little that we could gather on the fund since it was so new.

BSTZ states that they "made considerable use of selling puts during the ramp-up phase; this approach was taken as a method to establish positions at a more attractive valuation." This is actually quite smart and hadn't considered the fact that a fund with an options strategy could do this. As most familiar with options will know, selling puts will allow one to collect a premium. If at expiration the company is selling below the strike price, the seller would be obligated to purchase the shares at the strike price level. Essentially, what this does is allow the fund to collect a small premium for taking the obligation to buy the shares. Of course, they will only be put the shares if it is lower than the strike price. Meaning, they will purchase shares above the current trading level. However, it will be at a level less than when they initially set up the option contract.

They continue with anticipating "a level of 25% over-write once the Trust is fully invested." As of October 31st, 2019, they have almost 15% of the portfolio overwritten.

They list the average market cap of their holdings at $13,664.8 million. So, while they actually have a higher allocation to mid-cap companies the average is disproportionately moved higher. Mid-cap would technically be defined as those of $2 to $10 billion. The average is moved higher due to several of their top holdings being well over this $10 billion mark though. Companies like Square Inc (SQ) at almost $30 billion and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) with $42.2 billion to name a couple. These types of holdings can significantly move up the portfolio's average - while still having a higher proportion of assets in mid-caps.

Another consideration that an investor has to factor in is BSTZ's exposure to private investments. I typically shy away from these more opaque 'opportunities,' however, I am willing to give BlackRock (BLK) a chance. You don't become the largest asset manager by AUM in the entire world by doing shoddy deals. The last commentary we received updated us that eight private investments were held. "7% of total assets or a total commitment of approximately $105 million." They layout in their Prospectus that they intend to invest up to 25% of their assets in private deals. However, they leave it up to negotiation through including "without limit" and "intends." This is just something to be made aware of. We have discussed in the past with Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) the liquidity issues that can arise when the fund's time is up. This includes; mispricing of private investments, illiquidity (not finding a buyer) and relying more solely on management to make the right investments.

Distribution

With liquidity concerns aside, and if an investor is still comfortable in such an investment - I believe BSTZ offers a unique opportunity to securities that aren't necessarily going to have much overlap. I'm also conscious of the fact that the fund isn't generally what most income investors are looking for. The current distribution rate of 6.02% can leave some investors without interest, as there are 8%+ yielders that we can be buying. Bearing that in mind, this won't be an investment for everyone. Though, taking a look at BST's distribution history, some may be interested to know they have raised its distribution several times. This doesn't mean that they will do the same with BSTZ, just something to keep in mind. The current distribution rate on BST is 5.28%, for reference.

(Source - CEFConnect)

BST also started with an inception price of $20 per share, inception NAV was $19.06. The NAV IPO'd lower as it was "back in the day" when CEFs could get away with charging the sales expenses to the funds themself. BST is now sitting at over $34 per share. Again, this isn't to say that it can happen again over the next 5-years in the same manner. This was significantly helped by the longest bull market run in history. However, it does help demonstrate the fact that BSTZ would be more of a total return play rather than having the primary focus of current income.

BSTZ initiated its distribution at a payout of $0.10 per share. This will primarily be attributed to coming from capital appreciation as these smaller sized holdings are unlikely to pay dividends. Thus, there will be a lack of NII. This will be something to look for when they release their Annual Report. They have a consolidated Semi-Annual Report. This will prove to be quite useless for BSTZ, as it was for a total period of 6/27/19 to 6/30/19. Actually, it comprised a grand total of two trading days!

(Source - CEFConnect)

Holdings

As mentioned above, we had very little to go on for BSTZ when we last discussed the fund. We now can take a look deeper at how the fund is investing.

The fund invests almost 50% outside of the U.S. In fact, they have approximately 8.5% exposure to China. This may not bode well as a resolution to the U.S.- China trade war is yet to come to fruition.

(Source - BSTZ Website)

This would be another factor of caution for those adverse to higher-risk investments. Still, I believe it is an attractive option for global mid-cap tech exposure. Actually, it is probably one of the only CEF options to gain exposure to this sector as BST leans larger-cap. The other popular tech-focused fund is Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), which also has a tilt towards those in the large-cap space.

Taking a look at the fund's top ten holdings and you can see where the uniqueness comes in for this fund.

(Source - BSTZ Website)

Project Cassandra is one of those private investments, there is little information available at this time from BlackRock on their involvement. This will be one to definitely keep an eye on going forward if they release more information through their commentary releases.

However, their second-largest holding is a company that trades publically, in Japan. GMO Payment Gateway Inc is headquartered in Japan and operates in the financial services sector. As their name would suggest they are involved in the payment services through processing online payments for e-commerce businesses.

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co LTD (OTCPK:SNPTF), coming in at their third-largest holding, is a Chinese company. They trade OTC in the U.S. and operate several places around the globe in the optical lens business. As with most OTC trading stocks, there is quite limited information on the company. Although, the company appears to have a history of paying a small annual dividend and appears to be growing revenue at a healthy clip. This is a good example of one of those holdings that the typical CEF or ETF would not be invested in.

Starting with the fourth-largest holding, Square Inc. (SQ), is when we finally reach a recognizable company. SQ is a U.S. company that operates as a payment service to businesses. This is through services and hardware. The company is showing very healthy revenue growth since becoming a public company on November 19th, 2015. After a couple of years of not really going anywhere in terms of share price - early investors have been rewarded handsomely if they held on to their initial shares from those early days.

Data by YCharts

Although, there are signs that SQ has been slowing down over the past year. The share price over the last year has since reacted by selling off quite sharply. As evident by the above chart showing total return percentages since its IPO.

Following the top four positions, you have names like Twilio Inc (TWLO), Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) and Snap Inc (SNAP) - companies that aren't typically found in most other funds. I believe this offers a unique opportunity for an investor to gain exposure without overlapping with their current portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

BSTZ has been on my radar since the fund was launched. Primarily focusing on what the fund would start investing in when they started to put assets to work. I do hold shares of BST, but I wanted to make sure if I was going to pull the trigger on BSTZ that I wasn't going to be getting the same mixture of holdings. BSTZ is sufficiently different from BST that I do feel like it deserves a place in my portfolio.

The fund has been hitting a discount level now, and I believe provides an opening for an initial position. Overall, I'm a bit cautious to put money to work as we are near all-time highs. That is why I believe starting a partial position would be warranted and not diving all in at once. As the fund operates in the cyclical sector of tech, we can expect that the fund will be quite volatile during the next selloff. The fact that the fund is invested with a higher proportion of total assets invested in mid- and small-cap companies, too, could increase the volatility experienced.

Another benefit is the fund's distribution rate of around 6%, paid on a monthly basis. While there are higher-yielding CEFs out there, this is nothing to scoff at either.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ, BST, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.