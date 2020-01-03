Alibaba: Not Selling A Potential $300 Stock

I estimate the stock could climb to $300 or more if previous valuation peaks are tested.

BABA has made new all time highs. It's time to wonder whether 2020 will be as good as 2019 was.

Alibaba Group (BABA) had a strong 2019, and started 2020 making new all-time highs. It gifted investors a nice 55% return in 2019. It was a wild and somewhat long ride to get back to record highs. The last time was about 19 months ago (June, 2018).

Investors should be wondering if this is the peak, or if there is more room to run. Since I am in pondering the same question, the purpose of this article is to analyze the outlook for 2020 and drivers of the stock.

As I see it, based on EV/EBITDA multiple, BABA is a little pricey. But its valuation is not at historical peak levels, and that means there is probably room for the stock to run higher. Future gains in the stock will depend mainly on strong business performance (revenue and profit growth). More optimistic sentiment on the macroeconomics news should also help, particularly the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions.

The best thing about BABA is there are signals suggesting business growth and sentiment will probably improve, and therefore push the stock higher.

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks that make all time highs tend to keep running

The first and simplest signal to consider is that stocks that make all-time highs usually continue to make new all-time highs. In most cases, a record high stock price is the product of business going in the right direction. That’s exactly the case for Alibaba as the core retail marketplaces, core commerce platform, cloud computing, and other business lines are growing at double (some triple) digits.

Business should get better as total revenue growth may accelerate from prior years. Strong revenue growth, which should be followed by profit growth, is a strong reason for BABA to continue its record breaking ride. These metrics will be getting a lot more attention towards the end of January, when Alibaba reports its fiscal Q3 results.

The upcoming earnings release should be good

The next earnings release is particularly important because it will show results for the most important quarter of the fiscal year (quarter ending on December 31st). Because of the seasonality of shopping, Alibaba generates approximately 1/3rd of yearly profits this quarter. Early readings suggest it is shaping up to be a great quarter.

Several news outlets (such as CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, among others) already reported on record singles day’s sales and record e-commerce sales.

HBR (Harvard Business Review) properly emphasized the importance of Singles Day. “Alibaba reported sales activity totaling 268.4 billion yuan (USD 38.4 billion), surpassing last year’s haul of 213.5 billion yuan (USD 30.5 billion) by nearly 26 percent. As a comparison, that’s more than 2.5 times the U.S. sales of last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined”.

The chart below shows actual Singles Day GMV data.

Source: Statista

More recently, Amazon (AMZN) commented that it also had a strong holiday season. As one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, Alibaba should also reap the benefits of a strong holiday season, just like Amazon. They are both growing together and dominating the e-commerce global market in the process. Alibaba has been showing us that it is growing along with Amazon.

Last quarter Alibaba reported strong results. Strong mobile MAU (monthly active users) and Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth is a clear indication that people are increasingly using Alibaba services and marketplaces. An increasing number of active users in the quarter before the big shopping season is validating information that trends are strong, and likely to continue. It’s signaling that Alibaba should report strong growth and market share gains in the upcoming earnings release.

Long-term outlook is positive

Looking beyond the next earnings report, long-term trend of revenue growth signals that momentum in Alibaba’s businesses should not stop. The network effect is a big factor behind the growth, and it is a strong effect.

The network effect is a nice circle where more users (consumers) push more sellers into Alibaba marketplaces, which in turns drives more product variety (increasing GMV), which in turn drives more users, and the circle replays. This feedback loop causes the abnormal revenue growth we’ve seen for the past five years, and I can’t find reasons for it to stop.

Alibaba ended its Fiscal Year 2019 (ending March 2019) with 40% revenue growth, as shown in the chart below. Given the optimism on holiday shopping season, including record Singles Day sales, coupled with strong macro forces of digitization of commerce across the world, it seems increasingly likely that total revenue growth could re-accelerate again, like it did in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Company filings, author computations

Recall that Alibaba Group is a conglomerate of businesses, all of which are playing in a rapidly growing industries. Some pieces of the puzzle are larger, and more important than others. Let’s review the most important ones.

Alibaba’s core commerce account for 86% of total revenue and higher share of profits. This piece is split into the giant China commerce retail, and a smaller “other” core commerce segment (international, logistics, etc.)

China commerce retail (Taobao, Tmall, among others) is the biggest piece because it makes up 66% of Alibaba’s total revenue. And it produces the biggest share of profits. This segment has grown at an impressive ~42% fiscal year-to-date, and it is likely to post even bigger gains in the upcoming fiscal quarter as it will reflect the results of a strong Singles Day.

In addition to China commerce retail (and Singles Day), all core commerce businesses (such as Cainao Logistics, AliExpress, Lazada, etc.) have continued growing at strong rates. These businesses include international retail, wholesale, logistics, and more. It makes up 20% of total revenue, so it’s a very important piece of the puzzle. These businesses are growing at rates that range from 32% to 104%.

There’s more. A lot more. Alibaba has presence in cloud computing (mainly Alibaba Cloud), digital media and entertainment, and other areas. These segments together represent ~14% of total revenue. These businesses are growing at incredibly fast pace.

Alibaba Cloud particularly stands out for its multi-year growth above core commerce. Alibaba Cloud represents 7% of total revenue (up from 4% in FY 2017), and has grown at a 65% fiscal year-to-date. Cloud computing is a rising force with multi-year demand growth ahead of it, and Alibaba is capitalizing on it. Growth in cloud business will probably exceed growth in core commerce for many years to come, contributing to an acceleration in total revenue growth.

Alibaba Cloud should be particularly interesting to shareholders because it doesn’t generate a profit yet, so it represents a massive potential for profits (that’s the bull case). Alibaba Cloud is on growth mode, and that’s keeping profitability on the low. However, as the business matures, it should turn profitable.

Profits continue to rise

Despite the lack of profits in Alibaba Cloud and non-commerce businesses, total profits (as measured by EBITDA) are growing at strong rates given the high margin of core commerce businesses. The profitability of core commerce is a critical competitive advantage because it funds other growth initiatives (like Alibaba Cloud) with free cash flow, which is the cheapest form of capital available to any company.

Profit growth should accelerate in 2020. Despite a significant growth deceleration from 42% to 15% in the latest fiscal year, Alibaba started its new fiscal year with aggressive growth (36% year-to-date). With the most important quarter of the year ending this December, as previously discussed, there seems to be enough signals to believe Alibaba will have another great quarter. That should pretty much wrap up a successful fiscal year 2020.

Balance sheet and capitalization

In addition to strong profitability, Alibaba has a solid balance sheet to support growth initiatives. The balance sheet can be a big problem for many fast growing companies. Not for Alibaba. I actually view the balance sheet as an additional competitive advantage simply because of its enormous capacity to absorb aggressive growth investments.

Key balance sheet metrics to consider are:

~4% debt to total capitalization ratio

1.0x D/EBITDA

Unrestricted cash to total debt 160% (it means there is way more cash on hand that debt to repay)

The table below summarizes Alibaba’s capitalization (based on ~$219 stock price):

Source: Company Filings, author computations

In addition to having organic free cash flow to fund growth investments, Alibaba’s equity issuance and listing in HKSE (Hong Kong Stock Exchange) is the latest proof that investors are happy to give Alibaba more capital to invest. The HKSE listing also opens the stock to much wider set of individuals and institutions, potentially increasing demand for the stock. The stock performance since the listing has been strong, which means investors views it as a positive development.

Since the HK listing BABA is up 9%, while the S&P500 is up 4%. The market is saying it likes the deal because it raised capital at attractive cost, giving Alibaba an additional ~$13B for investment.

Valuation: Not a cheap stock

Let’s call it a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stock given the secular growth characteristics, competitive advantages, strong capitalization, and improving business prospects. BABA is not cheap, nor is it probably going to be. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 28.5x EBITDA (based on EV/EBITDA ratio). This ratio is based on TTM (trailing twelve months) EBITDA, as shown below:

Source: company filings, author computations

From a historical trading standpoint, Alibaba has normally ranged from ~15.0x to nearly 40.0x EBITDA (the midpoint is ~27.5x). When news are bad and sentiment is poor, BABA multiple contracts towards 15x, which would mean approximately $120 stock price (based on TTM EBITDA). The last time BABA traded near trough valuation the stock was around the $130 to $140 range. That was around late 2018 and early 2019, when US-China trade tensions were intensifying.

Now tensions are easing, and other good news should come out of Alibaba. When news are positive and business is doing well, sentiment turns positive, which drives BABA multiple higher towards 40.0x range.

If EBITDA multiples test previous peaks, I can see BABA trading at around $300, or more. And this is the main reason the stock has plenty of room to run.

The table below summarizes BABA’s valuation based on different stock prices and TTM EBITDA:

Source: author computations

Given improving business climate, record Singles Day sales, record holiday shopping, easing US-China trade relations, secular growth trends, and a potentially a surprising earnings release, it seems like valuation multiples should probably expand, not contract. I can see the stock slowly climbing towards $300 neighborhood.

Investor conclusion

Recent news and business trends, coupled with reasonable (but not cheap) valuation indicates a positive and strong outlook for BABA in 2020. Despite feeling the itch to take profits, the best thing to do is to buckle up and prepare for another wild ride. Taking some profits should be okay, but staying invested seems like the most attractive option.

The fundamentals of the business are stronger than ever. And history has shown us that investors are willing to bid up BABA to much higher valuation multiples. Based on EV/EBITDA multiple, BABA is not yet at its peak. The stock could start another upswing (like it did in 2017) and climb towards $300.

Has the stock peaked? Probably not. There is plenty of room to run higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.