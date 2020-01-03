First Trust Cloud Computing ETF: Significant Growth Potential In The Next Few Years

ETF Overview

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) owns a portfolio of cloud-services stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index. Stocks in SKYY's portfolio should benefit from strong industry fundamentals as the cloud market is expected to grow by nearly 56% in the next 3 years. Most of the top-10 stocks in SKYY’s portfolio are moaty stocks with competitive position and should continue to perform well. SKYY may be expensive if we compare to the valuation of the S&P 500 Index, but SKYY is actually trading at a valuation below its own historical average. Therefore, we think it is still okay for investors to hold on to the stock. In fact, investors should continue to add more shares if there is any meaningful pullback.

Fund Analysis

SKYY should benefit from strong cloud revenue growth in the next few years

SKYY invests in companies that provides cloud computing services to their customers. According to a report published by Gartner in Nov. 2019, worldwide public cloud service revenue is expected to grow 17% in 2020 to $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019 (see chart below). This market is expected to further grow to $354.6 billion in 2022. This represents a growth rate of 55.7% from 2019. Gartner also expressed in the report,

The cloud managed service landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In fact, by 2022, up to 60% of organizations will use an external service provider’s cloud managed service offering, which is double the percentage of organizations from 2018.

Therefore, we believe stocks in SKYY’s portfolio will continue to experience strong revenue growth in the next few years.

SKYY’s top holdings are moaty stocks

SKYY’s top-10 holdings are companies with moats. As can be seen from the table below, 7 out of the top-10 holdings in SKYY’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent about 38% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks have products or services that are very sticky to their customers. As such, it is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Microsoft's (MSFT) Office 365 subscription service also provides a stable and predictable income as it is difficult for its customers to switch due to compatibility and familiarity issues. Similarly, Google (GOOGL) also provides a suite of cloud services (Gmail, Google Drive, etc.) to its customers that its clients continue to rely on.

as of 01/02/2020 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Microsoft Wide 4.5% Alphabet Inc Class A Wide 4.5% Amazon (AMZN) Wide 4.5% VMWare (VMW) Narrow 4.3% Oracle (ORCL) Wide 4.1% Alibaba Group (BABA) Wide 3.9% CenturyLink (CTL) None 3.3% MongoDB (MDB) N/A 3.1% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow 3.1% Akamai Technologies (AKAM) None 2.9% Total: 38%

SKYY is not cheap but actually not expensive either

SKYY is not cheap if we compare it to the S&P 500 Index. Its forward P/E ratio of 27.48x is significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 19.42x. Similarly, SKYY’s price to cash flow ratio of 14.34x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 10.04x. Its price to sales ratio of 3.73x is also significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.28x. This is understandable as SKYY’s portfolio of stocks are stocks that should continue to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years.

as of 01/02/2020 SKYY S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 27.48x 19.42x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 14.34x 10.04x Price to Sales Ratio 3.73x 2.28x

Now, let us take a look at its top-10 holdings and compare these stocks’ forward P/E ratio with its 5-year average P/E. As can be seen from the table below, these stocks’ weighted average forward P/E ratio of 24.98x is lower than the 5-year average of 28.24x. Therefore, we do not think its shares are expensive either.

as of 01/02/2020 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Microsoft 28.90 21.59 4.52% Alphabet Inc Class A 24.57 22.41 4.46% Amazon 58.14 87.23 4.46% VMWare 21.83 20.28 4.26% Oracle 13.55 14.68 4.08% Alibaba Group 24.69 27.56 3.85% CenturyLink 9.71 13.28 3.27% MongoDB N/A N/A 3.14% Cisco 14.73 13.87 3.10% Akamai Technologies 17.70 20.57 2.85% Weighted Average 24.98 28.24

Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

Stocks in SKYY’s portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

High exposure to medium and small-cap stocks

SKYY has a high exposure to medium and small-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, medium and small-cap stocks represent about 39.4% and 14.9% of its portfolio respectively. It may be risky to own these stocks as they may have a weak financial position than their large and giant-cap peers and may struggle in an economic downturn.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in SKYY is a good way to invest in companies that offer cloud services that have a long runway of growth ahead. Therefore, we think investors should continue to hold on to this fund and add more if there is any meaningful pullback.

