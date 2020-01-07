U.S. E&P Debt 2020, Part 2: A Debt Playbook And 2019 Company Actions

Together with Part 1, Part 2 allows readers to evaluate many aspects of company fundamentals to track against results in 2020 and beyond.

In Part 1 of this series (which you can read here), I compiled lots of detail about U.S. independent E&P companies debt, including results of borrowing base reviews for fall 2019, a schedule by year of maturities and amounts, as well as other financial and operational metrics which readers can use in evaluating debt positioning.

In Part 2, I will discuss "The Playbook" of actions companies can take to deal with debt, along with examples from 2019 of specific company actions, both by distressed and non-distressed companies. Also included will be discussion of capital market scenarios and a list of the public debt securities that are deemed to be most at risk by the debt markets.

Debt and The Playbook

Elements of a typical Playbook for methods to deal with debt (there is no technical playbook of which I am aware, so these examples are my own opinions) are set out below and are taken from a previous article of mine dated December 2015. I use these terms most frequently when discussing distressed debtors and restructuring situations, but am including options that non-distressed debtors use in dealing with their capital structure as well, to emphasize the actions that strong companies can take vs. those that weak companies must resort to.

The current capital markets environment has resulted in many companies who might not otherwise be considered to be distressed undertaking these steps as preventative measures, and such Playbook actions may also be employed as a matter of course for all companies. Unfortunately, even though companies may have taken some of these steps already, 2020 is shaping up as another year in which the playbook needs to be consulted.

The items are presented somewhat in the order of desirability from the standpoint of any company, and without intending for this list to be inclusive of all options or of all examples. They may also have been completed after 3Q reports were issued:

1. Seek looser terms with existing lenders: Although many investors think that because banks were willing to work with clients after the 2014 crash, that they will do so again if price weaknesses continue into 2020, that is likely not the case. The OCC mandates that banks not use gimmicks to try to keep clients in compliance, and after 5+ years of weakness, the amendments that banks allowed shortly after the price crashed in '14-'15 (i.e., loosening debt to EBITDA ratios in the short term but providing a tighter scale in subsequent periods to bring credits back into conformance) will be allowed to expire. Banks will likely be much tougher in the spring '20 reviews, even after largely re-affirming borrowing bases in the fall '19 reviews. No more "extend and pretend" deals where creditors extend time periods without acknowledging that the debt is at risk; there have been far too many bankruptcies now for that to be allowed as a matter of course.

2019 Examples:

California Resources' (CRC) banks allowing CRC to carve out an overriding royalty interest in its major fields from their mortgage, so that CRC could seek to sell that ORRI and reduce debt - provided the sale occurs by June 30, 2020; and

Ultra Petroleum's (OTC:UPLC) banks agreed to eliminate the RBL financial covenants, while severely limiting future capex, in order to generate more net cash flow for debt repayment (although with a production drop of 25% in 2020 due to the capex limitation).

2. Sell unsecured debt: The market for such securities has significantly tightened, due to the impact of continued low product prices on high yield debt. The year 2019 was the lightest year since 2010, and many debt investors have been burned so severely they are not likely to come back. The examples below constituted the only major debt issuances in '19, and readers will note that the companies that issued debt were bigger, lower-leveraged companies with growth projects, not companies seeking to refinance significant legacy debt.

2019 Debt Issuances (Non-Distressed):

Occidental (OXY) issued $21 billion in debt at rates from 2.6% to 4.4% and maturities ranging from 2021 to 2029 ($17 billion due before 2025 and $4 billion due thereafter), with the proceeds used to acquire Anadarko;

Noble Energy (NBL) issued $500 million in debt at roughly 3% due 2029, and another $500 million in debt at roughly 4% due 2049, with proceeds used to retire debt due 2021;

Diamondback (FANG) issued $3 billion in debt at roughly 3%, with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2029;

Murphy (MUR) issued $550 million at roughly 6% due 2027, with the proceeds used to retire debt due 2022;

WPX (WPX) issued $600 million at roughly 5% due 2027, with proceeds used to retire debt due 2022-2023;

Cimarex (XEC) issued $500 million at roughly 4% due 2029, with proceeds used to retire debt assumed in their Resolute acquisition;

CNX (CNX) issued $500 million at roughly 7% due 2027, with proceeds used to retire debt due 2022; and

Centennial (CDEV) issued $500 million at roughly 7% due 2027.

3. Create additional first/second/third lien debt. Issuing secured debt other than RBL debt is undertaken when unsecured debt is not available and/or would be too costly to issuers, in their opinion. It is also used to "prime" the capital structure by inserting a secured lien position that would take priority over unsecured debt in the event of a restructuring and/or bankruptcy. Such issuances were very common back in 2015-2017, but were almost universally incapable of preventing the issuers from subsequently declaring bankruptcy.

2019 Issuances (Distressed):

Abraxas (AXAS), on the verge of a potential RBL default, turned to PE firm Angelo Gordon for a $100 million 2L loan at a rate I calculate at approximately 11%, due 2022;

Chesapeake (CHK) arranged a $1.5 billion, first lien last out, 4.5-year debt facility, with proceeds used to retire debt assumed in its acquisition of WildHorse (thereby converting unsecured debt of the WRD subsidiary into secured debt of the parent, CHK).

4. Sell assets: Asset sales picked up in 2019, and are likely to grow in 2020 as well. Such sales, for non-distressed companies, provide additional funds for redeployment into better opportunities for capex spending. For distressed companies, asset sales, somewhat counterintuitively, may not help a selling company much, since the borrowing base already reflects the value of such assets. Upon sale, the proceeds often need to be applied to bank debt, while the borrowing base and future cash flows are reduced as well. This often results in a "debt spiral" of continuing sales to meet new principal reductions, and deals that are dilutive to both NAV and cash flow.

2019 Significant Sales - Non-Distressed Sellers:

OXY has completed the sale of roughly $5 billion in assets after its acquisition of APC, with another $5 billion still pending closing to Total (and plans for a total of $10-15 billion in cumulative sales by mid-2020);

Exxon (XOM) has closed or will close on over $4 billion in asset sales (with plans to sell up to $25 billion in assets by 2025);

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) sold assets for close to $3 billion (with plans to sell another $10-15 billion in the future);

Devon Energy (DVN) sold $3.8 billion in assets in Canada and the Barnett Sale, using $1.5 billion of the proceeds to redeem debt due in 2021-2022;

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) sold $2.7 billion in assets in the UK North Sea and has agreed to sell Australian assets for another $1.3 billion; and

Concho (NYSE:CXO) sold assets in the Northwest Shelf area of New Mexico for $925 million.

2019 Significant Sales - Distressed Sellers:

Range Resources (RRC) sold an overriding royalty interest on 350,000 acres in SW Appalachian for $900 million ;

California Resources sold assets in California for up to $235 million;

Gulfport (NASDAQ:GPOR) sold its SCOOP water infrastructure assets and other non-core assets for a total of $100 million (although the water sale is more like a sale/leaseback transaction since GPOR will still need to use and pay for such services going forward); and

Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA) sold assets in the Hugoton Basin for $300 million, using proceeds to repay debt and fund a liquidating distribution to shareholders.

5. Create joint ventures: This option often falls to companies who cannot otherwise fund capex for projects due to debt constraints, but it can also be used by companies wishing to leverage their existing position beyond what they can do by themselves. The downside of most such ventures is that there is usually a high internal rate of return threshold (i.e., 14%), coupled with a reversionary interest that can raise the effective rate of interest to greater than 20%. The advantage is that the capital is usually provided on a non-recourse basis so does not impact existing debt metrics.

2019 Joint Ventures - Non-Distressed:

OXY signed a JV with Ecopetrol covering roughly 100,000 net acres in the eastern Permian Basin, receiving $750 million in cash and a drilling carry of another $750 million ($1.5 billion in total), with OXY retaining operatorship and a 51% JV interest;

DVN signed a JV agreement with Dow (DOW) for a $100 million development carry over 4 years in exchange for 50% of DVN's interest in 133 undrilled locations in its STACK acreage.

2019 Joint Ventures - Distressed:

CRC formed a JV with an affiliate of Colony Capital to invest $320 million to fund the drilling of 275 wells (with an option to expand up to $500 million) in its Elk Hills Field, with CRC retaining operatorship, a retained interest of 10% before payout and 82.5% after an undisclosed internal rate of return threshold is reached;

Denbury (DNR) recently announced a farmout agreement with the subsidiary of an Israeli company, whereby it will sell 50% of its interest in certain fields and receive approximately $42 million plus a drilling carry on its remaining interest for 10 horizontal wells (with options to make it up to 60 wells in the future, DNR receiving a 6.25% ORRI until payout and 50% thereafter.

7. Reduce capex: I will be very interested to see capex projections for 2020 when they are released. In 2019, most companies front-end loaded their capex, so recent reductions in rig counts, etc., were essentially pre-programmed, and also the result of companies reaching their budgeted capex limits, in my opinion. Many companies have indicated their capex may be reduced in 2020, but production will still increase due to increased efficiencies in both drilling and completion practices. Many companies have also already locked in service company rates through mid-2020, so capex reductions overall may be less than many expect, especially if the majors do not reduce the capex plans they have already communicated to the market.

Reducing capex that results in lower production can be detrimental to near-term results and make it more difficult for price increases to offset depletion. If prices do not increase, then capex reductions can be a losing strategy. From a shareholders' perspective, even though many clamor for capex to be cut, when they see the results projected with that reduced capes, in terms of revenues and net cash flow, they often decide to sell their stock positions, putting more downward pressure on already beaten-down prices, at least if past periods of product price declines are a guide. In an era of scarcity, such an approach might work far better than it likely will in today's era of abundance.

8. Reduce LOE: Typically, a large part of such costs is relatively fixed and less variable; while prices may decline quickly and substantially, LOE costs typically decline by much smaller percentages. Also, reporting of LOE on a $/BOE basis may be misleading, because reductions have often been due to increasing revenues, not actual cost declines.

Midstream Gathering, Processing and Transportation (GPT) fees, as well as Minimum Volume Commitments (MVC), while not technically LOE, may be negotiated downward, as Antero Resources (AR) recently did with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (AM). Keeping a high fee structure may be of little benefit if the contracted volumes cannot be delivered and a company becomes distressed.

9. Reduce G&A: Companies continue to use staff reductions to reduce G&A, while maintaining or increasing salaries and benefits for remaining employees despite mediocre returns. In fact, total compensation packages in 2020 may go up because companies maintain a targeted $ amount for stock awards; the lower the price goes, the more shares get awarded to keep that $ figure intact (!). I have yet to see an E&P company reduce compensation across the board and attempt to retain a larger number of its employees for an eventual rebound. After 2020 proxies have been filed, I will likely prepare an article that summarizes compensation packages for senior executives in the sector.

10. Sell existing derivatives to raise cash.

11. Repurchase debt at a discount: Repurchases of debt at a discount in theory adds value for equity holders - as long as NAV of the company exceeds the total debt. On the flip side, companies usually use secured debt availability that might become problematic if the assessment of the NAV proves inaccurate, in which case the benefit accrues more to the remaining debt holders (i.e., bankrupt companies EP Energy, Legacy Reserves, etc.).

2019 Discounted Debt Repurchases (through 3Q):

GPOR ($2 billion in long-term debt) repurchased $190 million in face amount of debt for $140 million, recognizing a gain of $49 million (a 26% discount);

CRC ($5 billion in long-term debt) repurchased $229 million in face amount of its 2L debt for $149 million, generating a total pre-tax gain of $108 million.

12. Debt for debt exchanges: Most distressed companies have limited cash and want to preserve their liquidity, so debt exchanges to extend maturities have been a more common method of deferring and/or reducing debt if the exchange is done at a discount to the face value of the debt being exchanged (a Distressed Debt Exchange, or DDE).

2019 DDEs:

In late December, CHK issued $2.2 billion in new 11.5% 2L notes due 2025 for $3.2 billion in face amount of unsecured notes due from 2024-2027;

DNR exchanged $468 million in unsecured notes due 2021-2023 for $103 million in 7.75% 2L notes due 2024, $246 million in new 6.375% convertible senior notes due 2024 and $103 million in cash; and

Ultra Petroleum's (OTC:UPLC) offer to exchange $225 million in 7.125% notes due 2025 for new 9% cash/2.5% PIK 3L notes due 2024 was terminated when insufficient interest was generated.

13. Debt for equity exchanges: Product price declines can be taken care of in stock price declines, and many options that distressed companies attempt at first are designed to salvage equity without diluting existing shareholders. DDEs often become the last resort as far as that is concerned, and beyond that, companies must often bite the bullet and exchange debt for stock, reducing debt while increasing shareholders' equity - at a cost of an increased number of shares outstanding for the same set of assets (dilution).

2019 Debt for Equity Exchanges:

CHK issued 251 million common shares in exchange for $588 million in face amount of various debt tranches with maturities ranging from 2022-2017, as well as preferred stock;

DNR issued 25 million shares and paid $5 million in cash for $58 million in face amount of debt due 2022-2023;

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) offered to exchange $70 million in 2L debt for $75 million in preferred stock, and to subscribe to purchase another $75 million for cash.

14. Sell equity: A staple in recent years, the market clamped down on equity issuances in 2019. As I noted back in 2016, PE firms became particularly active in selling their portfolio companies to public companies, who would then conduct an equity offering to pay the debt incurred in the acquisition, but equity prices and the overall market for offerings has reduced such deals recently.

2019 Equity Issuances:

CRK received an additional $475 million in cash for 50 million of newly issued shares of Comstock common stock to be issued at an agreed upon price of $6 per share and $175 million of newly issued shares of perpetual convertible preferred stock, both securities issued to Jerry Jones, CRK's controlling shareholder;

MCF sold $75 million in common and common-equivalent shares at roughly $1/share;

MCF also sold 19 million shares of common stock in a private placement to a select group of institutional and accredited investors, including certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, for roughly $53 million.

15. Retain financial/restructuring advisors.

16. Merge with another company: M&A is not necessarily undertaken by companies that could be considered distressed, but it is often the case that such companies see tightening credit conditions coming if things do not improve for them. Mergers are therefore as much about accessing more liquid securities of lower-leveraged companies and/or companies where cost synergies can be achieved.

2019 M&A - The Occidental (OXY)/Anadarko merger for a total of $57 billion, highlighted E&P M&A during 2019. Other mergers, which usually involve the assumption of debt of the acquired company and the payment of cash to selling shareholders (both increasing the likelihood of possible future debt offerings and/or asset sales):

Encana (ECA)/Newfield - $7.7 billion;

Eclipse (MR)/ Blue Ridge - $345 million;

Cimarex (XEC)/Resolute - $1.6 billion;

Comstock (CRK)/Covey Park - $2.2 billion;

Amplify (AMPY)/Midstates - $512 million;

PDC Energy (PDCE)/SRC Energy - $1.7 billion (vote scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020);

Citizen Energy/Roan Resources - $1 billion;

Parsley (PE)/Jagged Peak (JAG) - $2.3 billion;

WPX Energy (WPX)/Felix Energy - $2.5 billion (closing 1Q 2020); and

Callon (CPE)/Carrizo (CRZO) - $2.7 billion.

That's over $22 billion in mergers (excluding OXY/APC).

17, Negotiate pre-packaged bankruptcy and/or declare Chapter 11: Having exhausted all of the above options, companies have the option of declaring bankruptcy without a pre-existing arrangement with creditors (a so-called "free-fall filing"), or working out an arrangement with creditors that contemplates a bankruptcy filing to achieve the desired results (a "pre-pack filing"). Most of the public company filings in 2019 were pre-packs.

2019 Public Company Bankruptcies:

Vanguard Natural Resources ($517 million in debt);

Jones Energy ($1.1 billion);

Legacy Reserves ($2.6 billion);

Halcon Resources ($1.7 billion);

Sanchez Energy ($2.3 billion);

Alta Mesa ($846 million) and

Approach Resources ($407 million).

That is approximately $10 billion of the $13 billion in debt of all companies declaring bankruptcy in 2019. Of the above companies, Vanguard, Jones, Legacy and Halcon have already emerged from bankruptcy, Vanguard and Halcon each for their second time (so called "Chapter 22" companies.

2019 Significant Private Company Bankruptcies:

Arsenal Energy ($1 billion) and

Sheridan II ($1.1 billion) filed, both companies with P/E firm backing.

Combining their debt with that of the public companies above gives a cumulative total of $11 billion out of $13 billion in filings; another 25 companies totaling $2 billion (roughly $80 million per company) make up the balance, with 12 of those companies contributing less than $10 million per company. Of course, current NAV are usually far less than the face amount of such debt.

Many readers seem to believe that Chapter 11 is the end of the road, but that is not the case. Properties continue to produce, development may still occur, and after debt gets converted into equity, companies that emerge from bankruptcy are usually stronger financially than when they entered. The most recent company to emerge, Legacy, prepared financial projections showing $200-$250 million/yr. of capex after bankruptcy, in excess of capex prior to bankruptcy - and with a far lighter debt load to worry about.

The Playbook process above is iterative, and it also draws on the experience of other E&P companies' restructuring efforts. Once a particular strategy is defined that the market sees and likes from any company, other companies then mimic that strategy. So far, few distressed companies have achieved what could be considered a safe cushion or escape velocity with restructuring attempts; several have declared bankruptcy after being unable to reach agreement with creditors on the steps necessary to avoid a filing.

It really would be nice not to have to write about such things on a regular basis, but that is the environment that still exists for much of the E&P sector, particularly at levels less than a $50-60 range for oil for unleveraged companies and higher prices than that for leveraged ones.

What do all of these actions create, in terms of capital markets activity? Something like what is pictured below:

This picture probably represents a better depiction of the scramble to find ways to tackle today's debt wall, something that Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid would be unfamiliar with, but fans of zombie movies might recognize.

Other Considerations

In a normal market environment, lower interest rates by the Fed in setting monetary policy might be assumed to stimulate the search for higher-yielding, higher-risk assets such as oil and gas. However, given the results of such investments over the past 10 years, since the Fed began dropping interest rates while prices for all E&P securities also plunged might very well make potential investors leery of new E&P investments, at least until companies show they can consistently make money. Distressed companies may have the most difficult time raising new money; after all, if they have already conducted a DDE or seen their debt prices drop, new investors might justifiably wonder whether the risk of investment is too great. Management teams that have not shown an ability to handle debt loads in the past might certainly be avoided, along with the legacy debt they accumulated in ill-fated capex plans using that debt.

Somewhat similarly, the fact that the overall share of energy stocks as a percentage of the total S&P has fallen to under 5%, an extremely low number. While that might normally cause a rotation back into energy and out of higher recent performing sectors, the extended declines in E&P, along with other investor concerns about the continued use of fossil fuels, etc., may cause investors to continue to shun and/or be cautious about E&P investments going forward

The Most Distressed E&P Companies

The picture below highlights the companies with the highest YTM in the debt markets today. These mostly correspond to the remaining Bottom of the Barrel Club companies I have highlighted for some time, as well as companies identified in S&P's analysis. These will be the companies most likely to have to take steps beginning in 2020 such as those outlined here to restructure before upcoming maturities and/or covenant issues.

Conclusions

The increase in the number of bankruptcies in 2019 highlight the problems that the E&P sector continues to face, even 5 years after the time oil prices crashed. While many companies in the 2015-2016 period declared bankruptcy because they defaulted on the terms of their RBL debt, companies that were fortunate enough to have other long-term debt have survived until present day. However, that means that more and more debt maturities will have to be dealt with over the next few years, all at a time when the capital markets have been largely unreceptive to new issuances, especially those to refinance legacy debt.

The E&P sector as a whole has a relatively light cumulative maturity/refinancing requirement in 2020, so the only companies declaring bankruptcy should be those who trip maintenance covenants that cannot be resolved without a default. Beyond 2020, the schedule of maturities increases, and an increasingly selective capital market environment may make it difficult for many public companies to refinance their debt, so using the Playbook is critical in establishing strategies to avoid future financial distress, even for those companies not currently considered to be distressed.

Upcoming year-end company disclosures will be critical for readers/investors to consider from a fundamental standpoint, although technical traders may be less interested in them. Readers are therefore encouraged to read through my prior articles on annual disclosures, impairments, etc., and to watch the reaction of stocks prices to any news to see if the fundamentals and technicals align.

