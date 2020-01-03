BioDelivery Sciences: Still Some Upside

Introduction:

BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) is a commercial stage pain management company that utilizes its own BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) delivery system to improve outcomes of currently established therapies. The company's focus on long term pain management derives from an estimated 25 million Americans experiencing chronic pain, with over 10 million people identifying as having severe chronic pain. The total market for extended release opioids totaled $4.7b in 2018. Extended release opioid prescriptions decreased 13% from 2017 to 2018. This was mainly resultant of increased efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

As we can see above, overdose from synthetic opioids has skyrocketed in the past decade. The good news is that average morphine milligram equivalents and total units dispensed has fallen every year since 2012. The FDA is guiding against a one size fits all approach, most famously epitomized by Oregon Medicaid's proposal to taper all chronic pain patients to zero in 2020 (page 5). Such proposals could lead to chronic pain patients illegally obtaining adequate pain relief. The advantages of the buprenorphine molecule gives it the potential to be part of the solution to this epidemic.

BELBUCA was FDA approved on October 26th, 2015 for use in patients with pain requiring a long term opioid. BELBUCA is unique in many ways from all of its direct competitors except for Purdue Pharmaceuticals BUTRANS. BUTRANS is a once weekly transdermal buprenorphine patch that is generically available from Rhodes Technologies, a subsidiary of Purdue. Both products do contain the same active ingredient, and thus similar upside market share potential thanks to the partial opioid agonist kinetics that the buprenorphine molecule exerts.

BDSI's main revenue producer is BELBUCA, which is an extended release buprenorphine product that uses their novel BEMA delivery system. BELBUCA received FDA approval in 2015, and Canadian approval in 2017. The company's other products are BUNAVAIL, which is FDA approved for opioid dependence and ONSOLIS/BREAKYL/PAINKYL which are available in the US/EU/TAIWAN respectively for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain in opioid tolerant adults. Revenues from these products have not materialized and it does appear that management's primary focus is on BELBUCA.

In April 2019, the company entered into an exclusive license agreement for the commercialization of Symproic in the US and Puerto Rico. Symproic is approved for the treatment of opioid induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. Rights were received from Shionogi Inc., in exchange for $20m up front and $10m on the 6 month anniversary date (10/4/19). BDSI will pay Shionogi tiered royalty payments ranging from 9.5% to 18.5% based on net sales and whether or not Symproic is being sold as an authorized generic (10-Q page 12). I won't focus on Symproic in this article, but I will mention it again in my projections.

Why a provider would choose BELBUCA

The benefits of BELBUCA to full opioid agonists are listed below:

1. Schedule III designation by the DEA (VS II), which indicates less abuse and addiction potential. In addition, patients can receive refills on BELBUCA prescriptions in most states.

2. Saturation kinetics creates a lower likelihood of overdose related respiratory depression. This should favor BELBUCA tremendously. The fear of legal repercussions is always a major factor in pain management. The CDC has also given guidance that buprenorphine doses do not need to be monitored for morphine milligram equivalents (MME) because overdose risk is lower when compared to doses of full opioid agonists.

3. There is a lower incidence of opioid induced constipation, resulting in a low discontinuation rate.

4. BELBUCA is available in 7 strengths, meaning patients who are opioid naive or on mild-high MME could use BELBUCA. (All page 6, 10-k)

BUTRANS also contains all of the above benefits, except there are only 5 strengths available. BUTRANS is likely to be favored by providers as misuse and diversion are easier to identify. Side effects of the BUTRANS patch do create an opportunity for BELBUCA, as application site pruritus affected roughly 15% of patients in the titration to effect clinical trials (section 6 package insert). Other adverse events seemed consistent between BELBUCA and BUTRANS.

Personally, I work in an area that has been decimated by the opioid epidemic. Most pain management offices have converted to opioid treatment centers, and do not prescribe any pain medications. This has left the burden of pain management largely on internists and family practice providers. Albeit a small scale, I do see much more BUTRANS prescribing than BELBUCA, with a reduced risk of diversion being the number one cause. However, the desire to use buprenorphine based products for pain management is growing and has been shown in the increase in BELBUCA sales.

In addition, since BSDI reacquired the rights to BELBUCA in January 2017, the company has focused on leveraging its existing sales force to target BUTRANS prescribing providers. The company has committed to improving commercial coverage, making it easier for prescribers to use their product. In 2018, BELBUCA attained preferred access on 7.5 million Humana Medicare patients. The company claims that over 100 million patients now have preferred access to BELBUCA, resulting in formulary coverage for 92% of commercial lives per the most recent 10-Q.

Current market share breakdown

In their 2019 10-k, BDSI claims BELBUCA's share of total Buprenorphine prescriptions for treatment of chronic pain was 23% in 2018. This was an increase of 11% on an absolute basis from 2017. The total number of BELBUCA prescriptions written in 2018 was over 160,000. Based on the 13.8 million total extended release prescriptions written in 2018 (number provided by Symphony Health), this gives BELBUCA a 2018 market share of ~1.16%. The company also noted in their 2019 10-k that 2018 December Long acting buprenorphine market share was 31%, concluding market share capture was continuing on its trajectory as planned. In addition to market share growth based on prescriptions written, the average BELBUCA dose per prescription increased slightly vs. 2017 resulting in a higher price per prescription.

In July 2017, BDSI entered into a licensing agreement with Purdue Pharma to distribute, market and sell BELBUCA in Canada. This resulted in an upfront payment of $4.5m CAD as well as royalties from Purdue based on net sales. It appears based on the 8-k, that the royalties will be a low double digit percentage, paid quarterly by Purdue. In addition, there is an annual royalty fee which is creditable towards any future royalty fees for sales. Unfortunately for BDSI shareholders, no contract revenues were received from Purdue in Q3 2019 (page24).

The Q3 earnings transcript shed some light on just how remarkable the company's growth has been. CEO Herm Cukier raised bottom and top end 2019 guidance by ~5%. In addition, President Scott Plesha stated Q3 2019 BELBUCA retail prescriptions totaled 89,600. This was a 103% increase YOY and a 12% increase vs. Q2. The 45,000 Total RX ((TRx's)) increase seen in Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 was the largest YOY quarterly volume growth the product has ever seen. The 12% Q3 vs. Q2 increase was also an increase YOY vs. 11% quarterly growth in Q2 '18 and leads to the conclusion that sales growth is accelerating, albeit slightly. At the close of Q3, BDSI was able to add coverage to an additional 6 million lives thanks to a deal with an unnamed PBM. BDSI expects full adoption by this plan in January 2020.

Scott also shed some light on patients taking BELBUCA for the first time. The company has been able to increase its new to brand market share ((NBRx)) to a new high of 7.6% in Q3 vs. 4.2% one year ago. The company points to updated recommendations by the HHS task force which recommends prescribers can use BELBUCA prior to their patient failing a CII opioid. This has resulted in 80% of patients on BELBUCA transitioning from short-acting opioids. 60% of which are coming from oxycodone IR and hydrocodone IR products which are generically available. In lieu of this, we see that BELBUCA market share in the long acting opioid space is now over 3% as of Q3 2019.

As you would expect this increase in LAO market share percentage is resultant not only of an increase in BELBUCA TRx but also a decline in total LAO TRx's. Based on the numbers provided in the chart above, total LAO TRx's would have declined from ~3.4m in Q3 2018 to ~2.97m in Q3 2019. This resulted in a ~14.5% reduction in LAO TRx's.

BELBUCA 2020 and beyond

BDSI has raised its 2019 total net revenue guidance to $105-110m thanks to strong BELBUCA sales. They gave 2020 guidance of $150-160m in sales for BELBUCA and $165-175m for the company as a whole. BELBUCA growth and market share capture is likely to continue to grow at the expense of CII LAO's, but I do not expect further acceleration of sales from this point. I still think that BUTRANS will be preferred among prescribers looking to limit their risk. While BUTRANS is generically available, the price on the Rhodes authorized generic product is still quite expensive. Cheaper generics coming to the market place would likely accelerate market share capture for Buprenorphine patches as a whole, probably coming at the expense of some BELBUCA sales. I will also point out that some have claimed the pending litigation towards Purdue Pharma presents upside for BDSI. While any stall in production would likely be a windfall for BDSI, the downside risk of cheaper generic buprenorphine patches coming to market as a result of Purdue entering chapter 11 is equally as large.

BDSI does have its own patents to worry about as well. Teva pharmaceuticals and BDSI have been tied up in costly patent litigation over Teva's generic for BELBUCA. In February 2018, the companies came to an agreement that Teva would not produce a generic of BELBUCA until January 2027. The 8-k does mention that if BELBUCA reaches and unmentioned market share then the agreement is void and Teva can begin selling its generic.

Current valuation and company health

BDSI had $56m in cash on hand and $33m in accounts receivable as of September 30th, 2019. With strong total revenues of $30.3m in Q3 2019, the company was able to post a positive income from operations totaling $1.6m. SG&A expenses nearly doubled in Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018, resultant of an increasing sales force. I expect SG&A won't increase much in the following year, meaning it's likely BDSI will be cash flow positive throughout 2020.

Some concerns may arise upon seeing that BDSI has paid an enormous $17.7m interest expense in the first 9 months of 2019. However, on page 13 of the 10-Q, we can see that the majority of these payments are one time events of unamortized deferred loan fees, unamortized warrant discount costs and loan prepayment fees. These interest expenses totaling an additional $13.7m dollars were all in relation to terminating the CRG Loan and entering in to a new $60m credit agreement with Biopharma Credit plc (10-Q page 14). The new loan is a 72 month term with interest only payments in 2019-2021. The loan bears a 7.5% interest rate plus LIBOR. The note obligations are listed below:

As you can see above, the obligations will become burdensome in 2022. If BDSI manages continue its sales momentum and achieves 250m in annual revenues by 2022, keeping gross margins constant at 82%, we would see gross income of ~202m annually. Assuming SG&A rises 20% in that time we would see income from operations totaling $80m. Assuming LIBOR stays constant, we would see total payments to Biopharma of ~$20m in 2022.

As of writing this, BDSI is trading at 6.10/share (01/02/20), giving the company a market cap of $622m. Using a price to sales ratio of 4, the company could be valued at $1B dollars based on a revenue goal of $250m for 2021. The recent rally in share price up to $7/share seems to be justified and some investors may be taking some profits in the past week. I think 2021 sales of $250m is conservative, and could represent BELBUCA sales alone. As I mentioned earlier in this section, many chronic pain patients have been placed in treatment programs because they had nowhere else to go for treatment. I do expect the combination of widespread formulary acceptance, increase in sales force, and HHS recommendations to help capture these patients who were improperly placed in treatment programs. This would essentially grow the potential market for BELBUCA outside of the current LAO market.

The Symproic commercialization rights should also be viewed as a win. The sales force will not need to be expanded much as personnel can cover both BELBUCA and Symproic. The company booked $2.17m in Q3 and is on pace to reach their goal of $7-9m in sales for 2019. With generic Suboxone likely to continue driving BUNAVAIL sales downward, it appears the company is hoping for 2020 sales to reach between $10-13m based on their forward guidance and 2020 BUNAVAIL sales falling to around $2.5m. The earliest date of Symproic generic entry is November 2031. I will cover Symproic in depth in a future article as we get a better idea of market potential and penetration.

Risks/Limitations

I do not expect an economic downturn to affect the success of BELBUCA. Most patients with private insurance will be eligible for the BELBUCA savings card, which will save the patient up to 100$ monthly. However, an economic downturn resulting in widespread equity selling would obviously hurt share price.

I'm a believer in the use of buprenorphine for pain management, as you can see in my projections. Remember, they are only projections and could change as new information becomes available.

I also think the potential for legal remuneration against BDSI is minimal. However, if nationwide lawsuits against opioid producers continue to be a mainstay in the media, investors could unjustly sour on BDSI due to risks of legal penalties. Again, I view the use of BELBUCA as part of the solution to the opioid epidemic and do not expect BDSI to get lumped in with Mallinckrodt, Teva, J&J...etc.

Share dilution has been astronomical in 2019. The sale of common stock to purchase Symproic, Conversion of preferred shares, and employee compensation has resulted in the average number of diluted shares in Q3 2019 to be ~105 million, an increase from 64.9 million one year prior (10-Q page 16). This is something to keep an eye on when BDSI releases Q4 earnings.

Conclusion/Summary

I think there is still plenty of upside in BDSI. My conservative calculation led to a 2021 market cap of $1b. I do plan to open with a very small position and I will continue to add if the share price continues to fall. Even though I like the prospects of a buprenorphine patch more than BELBUCA, I do think BELBUCA will have an important role in the coming decade.

