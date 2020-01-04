The Prospects For Cocoa In 2020

As of December 31, the price of cocoa was higher in the fourth quarter and compared to its closing price on December 31, 2018. Cocoa rose 4.01% in Q4 and 5.13% in 2019. Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in the chocolate confectionery products enjoyed by people all over the world.

Cocoa beans only grow in climates that are close to the equator. The West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana supply the world with over 60% of the global output of the beans each year. Since political stability in West Africa can be problematic, the price of cocoa beans moves higher and lower for political factors, as well as the weather and crop issues that can influence supplies. At the same time, London has long been the global hub of the cocoa market, and many physical contracts use the British pound as a pricing currency. Cocoa tends to move higher when the pound strengthens as the US dollar is the pricing mechanism for ICE cocoa futures. The recent election in the UK that handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson an impressive victory and paved the way for Brexit in early 2020 is supportive of the British pound and the price of dollar-based cocoa futures.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) replicates the price action in the ICE cocoa futures market.

Cocoa ends 2019 on a negative note

After rising to the highest price in 2019 at $2783 per ton in mid-November, the cocoa futures market corrected to the downside.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that cocoa futures had been making higher lows since trading down to a bottom of $1769 in June 2017. The one exception was a short-term spike to the downside in early March 2019 when the price fell to $1901 per ton during the end of the March-May roll period for the ICE futures.

The rally that took cocoa to a peak of just under $2800 per ton in November fell short of the first level of critical technical resistance on the upside at $2914, which was the 2018 high and the highest price for the soft commodity since 2016. Active month March cocoa prices settled at $2519 on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Weekly price momentum declined from an overbought condition as was below neutral territory on January 3. Relative strength was at a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility at 37.40% was at its highest level since October 2018. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market declined from a peak of 333,175 contracts on December 12 to 281,868 contracts on January 2. Falling open interest and a decreasing price is typically not a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. However, the price action in cocoa since mid-November means that the soft commodity ended 2019 on a negative note.

Demand continues to rise

Like in almost all agricultural products, the demand continues to increase as it is a function of population growth in the world. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people in the world. Moreover, when I was born in 1959, fewer than three billion people populated our planet. In six decades, the rise in the addressable market for cocoa more than doubled.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, 7.6215 billion people at the end of the second decade of the century reflect an over 27% increase in the global population since 2000.

Chocolate is a luxury commodity enjoyed by people around the world. The price is not as elastic as many other raw material products. If the price of cocoa beans were to double, the impact on consumption would not be as dramatic as in other commodities. At the same time, Chinese demand for chocolate has exploded over recent years as dietary changes in the face of growing wealth have increased the addressable market of Chinese chocoholics. With over 18% of the world's population within China's borders, the growing demand for cocoa beans has had a significant impact on the price of the soft commodity.

At the same time, the supply side of the fundamental equation for cocoa is an adventure each year. The weather conditions and crop diseases in growing regions around the equator determine the availability and price of the beans. Sustainability of supplies is a leading concern of the world's top chocolate manufacturing companies.

A surcharge should support the price

Companies like Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Barry Callebaut (OTC:BRRLY), Mars, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and others have all been working closely with the world's leading cocoa-producing nations on sustainability issues. Moreover, the companies have been supportive of programs that would reduce the problem of child labor on farms and other areas of the cocoa business in West Africa.

In 2019, the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together account for over 60% of the world's annual supplies, have been working with the manufacturers to establish a $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa beans. More revenues for farmers would address sustainability and child labor issues. However, political stability in the West African nations and a long history of corruption and military coups always have the potential to impact supplies. Even during years when the cocoa crop is abundant and will satisfy global requirements, political problems can prevent the cocoa beans from moving from farms to ports for exportation abroad.

As we head into 2020, the $400 per ton surcharge should continue to support the price of the soft commodity during years when the crops lead to glut conditions and should limit shortages as farming technology improves because of steady income.

Levels to watch in 2020

The long-term prospects for the price of cocoa continue to look bullish as we head into a new decade.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the bullish trend since the turn of the century. The price of cocoa futures hit a low of $674 per ton in late 2000 when the beans entered a bull market trend that took it to an all-time peak of $3826 in 2011. Since the high, cocoa has not traded below $1769 per ton, the 2017 low. The last time the soft commodity was below $1500 was back in 2006.

Price momentum on the long-term chart was rising at the end of 2019, but it remained just above a neutral reading. Relative strength was also in neutral territory. The steady growth in the total number of open long and short positions over the past year is a sign of the increasing addressable market for cocoa beans. The open interest metric hit an all-time peak of 333,175 contracts during the final month of 2019. Rising open interest and increasing price over the long-term is a supportive technical factor for the cocoa market and a sign that higher prices could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the chances of a price spike to the upside depending on adverse weather conditions or crop issues in West Africa.

As we head into 2020, technical support stands at $2089 per ton, the mid-August 2019 low. On the upside, $2783 is the first level to watch, and $2914 will stand as the next target during a rally. Above there, $3000 per ton is a psychological level in the cocoa market. The 2016 high was at $3237, and the 2015 peak of $3422 is the next technical target. The ultimate goal for the cocoa market on the upside stands at the 2011 record high of $3826 per ton. A price above the $4000 level is not out of the question during a supply shortage, given the low level of price elasticity when it comes to the demand for chocolate. The bottom line is that demand is not likely to decline all that much during periods when shortages force the price of cocoa beans appreciably higher, given the ever-rising demand for chocolate in the world.

NIB is the cocoa ETF product

The most direct route for a trading position or investment in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative to the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $27.9 million, trades an average of 118,523 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The price of nearby March ICE cocoa futures rose from $2188 on August 20 to a high of $2694 on November 18, or 23.13%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETF rose from $24.47 to $31.29 per share or 27.9%. The ETF product outperformed the price action in the March futures contract, but it underperformed the continuous contract, which rose from $2089 to $2783 or 33.22% over the same period.

With demand rising for cocoa each day and supplies a function of a host of variables each year, the prospects are for higher cocoa prices in 2020. The global affection for delicious chocolate treats will not change during the third decade of 2020. Moreover, the health benefits of cocoa will only serve to increase consumption over the coming years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.