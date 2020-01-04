Silver - Lots Of Action In 2020

Silver was trading around the $18 per ounce level on the final session of 2019. The price was above that level at the end of last week. The precious metal that has a history of wild price volatility at times traded to an all-time peak of $50.36 in 1980 and reached $49.82 per ounce in 2011. From 1985 through 2005, silver never traded above the $10 per ounce level. The last time we saw silver below ten bucks was back in 2008.

After silver reached a high that was only 54 cents below its record high in 2011; a correction took the silver market to a low of $13.635 in late 2015. The shock of the Brexit referendum in 2016 caused speculative buying to lift silver to the $21.095 in July of that year, which continues to stand as the technical target for the precious metal. Even though gold broke out above its 2016 peak in 2019, silver could only manage a rally to $19.54 on the continuous futures contract.

As we move into a new decade, silver looks posited to trade over $20 per ounce in 2020. Silver mining stocks tend to outperform silver during bullish periods. At the end of 2019, silver mining stocks could be telling us that the price of the metal is heading for $20 at the start of the new decade.

2019 lit a fuse

At the end of 2019, silver was just below the $18 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX March futures contract.

The monthly chart highlights that silver futures traded to the highest price since 2016 in the year that ended on December 31. Silver rose $19.54 in early September, but the price corrected and declined to a low of $16.465 in December before bouncing back to the $18.14 level at the beginning of 2020. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were both above neutral territory on the monthly chart, and both displayed an upward trajectory. Open interest at 231,255 contracts on January 2 was rising with the price, which tends to validate a bullish trend in a futures market. Monthly historical volatility at 21.49% was not far below the highest level of 2019 in the silver market.

After reaching a high at $21.095 in July 2016, silver traded in a range from $13.86 to $18.475 from 2017 through June 2019. The move to $19.54 was a technical break to the upside. The price action that followed over the final months of 2019 was a correction and consolidation period in the silver futures market, but the price never moved below $16.465 per ounce.

Convictions, guilty pleas, and indictments in 2020

Many market participants believe that the silver market is manipulated by a cabal of banks and governments work to hold the price of the precious metal down. I am not all that convinced that there is an overwhelming conspiracy to depress the price of silver or gold. Meanwhile, 2019 was a year where ubiquitous price manipulation in silver resulted in more than a handful of indictments. Traders and sales professionals from JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and other institutions and funds took perp walks in 2019. The US Department of Justice lowered the boom with RICO and additional charges related to spoofing and other manipulative activities in the silver, gold, and other futures markets.

While some of those charged plead guilty, others continue to proclaim innocence and should face trials in 2020. Moreover, the DOJ and CFTC investigations are ongoing. The prosecutors have had those charged under the hot lights to extract information that would lead to higher level offenders. We are likely to see more charges in 2020 of conspirators who held more senior management positions at the banks, institutions, and funds. Spoofing, manipulation, and conspiracies between traders and sales professionals are illegal, immoral, and unethical behavior. We could see the institutions themselves in hot water for not supervising employees, or worse yet, for condoning and encouraging their behavior in the interest of profits.

I do not think the cases will lead to a vast conspiracy that will reveal an operation to hold down the prices of silver or gold. Most of the indictments and charges show that the illegal behavior was on both the buy and sell sides of the futures markets. Meanwhile, the DOJ has a poor conviction record in these types of cases. Time will tell if they succeed in the precious metal markets in 2020. One thing that looks certain is that the indictments will keep on coming over future months.

Gold will lead the way

When it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of silver, gold should continue to lead the way. While silver did not break above its July 2016 high, gold left that technical level in the dust starting in June 2019.

The monthly chart shows that gold broke above technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce in June and never challenged that level again in 2019. After reaching a peak of $1559.80 in early September, gold corrected and consolidated, but the price never traded below $1446.20. At over $1550 at the end of last week, the yellow metal that led the silver market in 2019 remained in bullish mode and was flirting with the 2019 high. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures arena rose to a new record level at 786,749 contracts on January 2. Before the technical break in June, the highest level the metric ever reached was in 2016 at below 625,000 contracts. The rise in open interest is a validation of the bullish trend as market participants continued to expect higher gold prices in the new decade that began on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Central banks continue to be buyers of gold, adding to their reserves. The higher gold rises, the more upward pressure it will put on the silver market.

The quarterly chart of the silver-gold ratio dating back to 1974 shows that the average level for the price relationship between the two precious metals is around the 55:1 level. At 85.65 at the beginning of 2020, silver remained inexpensive on a historical basis compared to the price of gold. If gold moves above the early September high of $1559.80, and it was close at the end of last week, it could light a bullish fuse under the silver market in 2020.

Silver mining stocks say higher

March silver futures reached a low of $16.565 on December 9, which was the lowest level since the high in early September.

The daily chart illustrates that March futures made a steady pattern of lower highs and lower lows since the September 4 high that led to the $16.565 low. The price of silver moved progressively lower through September, October, November, and into early December.

Meanwhile, shares of the ETFMG Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) stopped its decline in mid-October at $9.12 per share. On October 15, the day that SILJ reached its nadir, March silver futures traded to a low of $17.515 per ounce. At $17.921 on December 31, the silver futures were 2.32% higher. Meanwhile, SILJ closed 2019 at $12.44 per share, 36.4% higher over the same period. The silver mining shares were telling us that it is only a matter of time before silver makes a run for its 2016 peak.

Junior Mining shares often outperform silver on the upside, and their price action can be a harbinger of things to come in the futures market. The most recent top holdings of SILJ include:

SILJ has net assets of $111.57 million, trades an average of 338,012 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.69% expense ratio. However, longer-term holders can offset the costs as the ETF offers an average dividend yield of 1.37%.

If silver is going to rally, SILJ could turbocharge upside performance on a percentage basis.

A move above $21.10 could cause a stampede

The critical level to watch in the silver market in 2020 is the July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce. If silver manages to climb above that price, it could ignite a significant rally in the precious metal. Silver moves higher and lower with the market's sentiment, and it is the precious metal tends to attract the widest audience of trend following speculative interest when a significant trend gets underway.

I would be a buyer of silver on any price dips to add to long positions in the metal, futures, and mining shares. 2020 is likely to be a year of pain for many of the silver traders and sales executives that choose to walk on the wrong side of the law. However, after a period of price consolidation since early September, the metal looks poised to challenge its critical technical level on the upside. The action in junior silver mining stocks could be telling us that higher prices are coming sooner rather than later.

