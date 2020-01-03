RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Transitioning For A Cleaner Company

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) has had a tough time in transitioning from a fossil-fuel based electrical utility to one based on renewable energy, and its figures reflect that. However, in the long run, this will pay off, and makes this company a steal at its current valuation.

Had you seen any of the headlines in the last few years concerning RWE, seeing it as a player in the renewable energy field may have seemed unlikely. For a while they have closed down coal power stations as both a cost-cutting measure and a way of transitioning to cleaner energy alternatives - notably the intended closure in March 2020 of Aberthaw power station in Wales which will leave the U.K. with just four coal-fired power states - that has not stopped RWE from being a punching bag for climate activists.

The climate activists do have some basis for their criticisms - RWE was labeled the largest European producer of carbon dioxide emissions in 2018, and was hit with a barrage of bad press regarding the intended clearing of the Hambach Forest, a 12,000 year old forest in north-west Westphalia in Germany, in order to extend a nearby lignite mining project. This issue, which has actually been ongoing since 2012, was highlighted when Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, who has become the avatar of climate change, joined protesters at Hambach Forest to campaign against the intended clearing. Court action blocked RWE from proceeding on their plans for Hambach, and the utility agreed to hold off on further action until the fall of 2020.

Despite such criticisms, RWE's plans to move to renewable energy and become carbon neutral by 2040 is proceeding apace. In September, it had successfully acquired the renewable concerns of E.ON (OTCPK:ENAKF) (OTCPK:EONGY) and Innogy (OTCPK:INNYY) in exchange for its stake in Innogy, which E.ON acquired. The consequences of this for RWE were two-fold: it became the third-largest renewable energy provider in Europe; and its share price shot up to a 52-week high of $31.45, a climb of over 43% since January when it was trading around $21 per share. Shareholders have overall enjoyed a return on equity this year (trailing twelve months) of 71.25%.

This greater share of the renewable energy market must be borne in mind when considering the following: the combination of scaling down its coal-fired power plants, transitioning to renewable energy, and dealing with public relations/legal issues such as Hambach Forest has had an impact on RWE's revenue and net income figures over the past few years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2014 46.15 billion 51.67 billion 1.34 billion 1.5 billion 2015 45.85 billion 51.33 billion -1.69 billion -1.89 billion 2016 43.59 billion 48.8 billion -5.71 billion -6.39 billion 2017 13.82 billion 15.47 billion 1.31 billion 1.47 billion 2018 13.39 billion 14.99 billion -792 million -886.72 million

Figures collated from the annual reports published on RWE's investor relations page.

RWE's quarterly results for the present financial year suggest that profitability is not on the cards for 2019 either.

2019 Quarter Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) Q1 3.87 billion 4.33 billion -52 million -58.22 million Q2 3.1 billion 3.47 billion -429 million -480.31 million Q3 2.14 billion 2.4 billion -219 million -245.19 million Total 9.11 billion 10.2 billion -700 million -783.72 million

Figures collated from the quarterly results posted on RWE's investor relations page.

However, these figures do not mean that RWE is in financial freefall. It simply means that the utility has had to deal with such issues as those above and prioritize their balance sheet. As of Q3 2019, RWE reported total assets of €58.5 billion ($65.33 billion) against total liabilities of €42.47 billion ($47.43 billion to claim a net worth of €16.03 billion ($17.9 billion), which stacks up well against long-term debt of €3.73 billion ($4.17 billion).

RWE's short-term financial position is also very solid. Its total current assets of €24.97 billion ($27.89 billion) fares well against its total current liabilities of €18.9 billion ($21.11 billion), particularly when you factor in cash-on-hand of €5.54 billion ($6.19 billion), short-term investments of €3.05 billion ($3.41 billion), and total accounts receivable of €2.65 billion ($2.96 billion).

One other indication of RWE's fiscal responsibility is its dividend policy. It follows the European model of dividend payment - if profits are low, the dividend payment will be low, and if profits are high, the dividend payment will be high. Contrast the following table with the revenue and net income figures above to see how RWE abide by this model.

Year Dividend (€) Dividend ($) 2014 1.00 1.12 2015 - - 2016 - - 2017 1.50 1.68 2018 0.70 0.78

Dividend figures collated from RWE's investor relations webpage.

In short, while RWE's profitability has taken a hit due to issues around its transition to renewable energy and its legal and public relations issues with climate activism, the electrical utility is now the third-largest provider of renewable energy in Europe and is financially well-fortified in spite of the issues it has dealt with over the last few years. Furthermore, its stronger position in the burgeoning renewable energy market will improve its profitability going forward - EPS growth over next five years is estimated to be 34%. This is therefore a better investment than it initially may appear - and even after its share price rise over the past year, it remains undervalued.

To confirm this, I will calculate fair value for RWE with the valuation method I have derived from David Van Knapp. Please note that I am using the share price of the U.S. ADR that trades under the ticker RWEOY and issued by the Bank of New York Mellon (BK), which is backed by RWE. First, I divide the current price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (8.27 / 15 = 0.55), and divided this valuation ratio by the current share price of $30.66 to get a first estimate for fair value of $55.75 (30.66 / 0.55 = 55.75).

In calculating the second estimate, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E of 9.36 to get a valuation ratio of 0.88 (8.27 / 9.36 = 0.88), then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a second estimate for fair value of $34.84 (30.66 / 0.88 = 34.84). Then, for the third estimate, I divide the five-year average dividend yield of 3.63% by the current dividend yield of 2.56% to get a valuation ratio of 1.42 (3.63 / 2.56 = 1.42), then divided the valuation ratio by the current share price to get a third estimate for fair value of $21.59.

Finally, I will average these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $37.39 (55.75 + 34.84 + 21.59 / 3 = 37.39). On this basis, the stock is undervalued by 22%, and for those seeking exposure to the renewable energy sector, RWE looks like an excellent choice on the basis of its strong balance sheet, its fiscal prudence, its position as the third-largest European provider of renewable energy, and its promising growth prospects.

