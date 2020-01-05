NYMEX Crude Oil - A Base At $50 And A Threat To Eclipse The 2019 High

In 2008, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose to an all-time peak of $147.27 per barrel. The global financial crisis later than year drove the price of the energy commodity to a low of $32.48 per barrel. The recovery that followed took WTI futures to just under the $115 level in 2011. The price did not fall below $74 per barrel until 2014, when a tsunami of selling caused it to keep dropped until it reached $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. Crude oil can be a very volatility commodity that has a habit of taking the stairs higher during bullish periods, and an elevator shaft to the downside during corrections.

In 2018, the full annual range in the crude oil market came during the fourth quarter. NYMEX futures worked higher from $42.05 in June 2017 to a high of $76.90 in early October 2018. By late December 2018, the price reached a bottom of $42.36 per barrel. Since them, oil got back on the stairs and climbed to a high of $66 per barrel in April. The price tested the $50 level, but closed 2019 at just over $61 per barrel, near the high of the year.

There are lots of reasons why the energy commodity could continue to climb the stairs over the coming weeks and months. However, the risk of a correction rises with the price. We could be in for a volatile year in 2020 after 2019 was an inside period for the oil market. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double-leveraged tools that follow the price of WTI futures higher and lower.

Crude oil has been rallying since October

The oil futures market has been in bullish mode since October.

As the weekly chart highlights, after reaching a low of $50.99 in early October, NYMEX crude oil futures have taken the stairs to the upside reaching the most recent high at $64.09 per barrel during the early days of 2020. Open interest has been gently rising since late December and reached 2.153 million contracts as of January 2. Price momentum was in overbought territory, and relative strength was at an overbought reading. Weekly historical volatility declined below 20%, which was the lowest level since May.

Iran continues to be a bullish factor

Since the US walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran in 2018, tensions in the Middle East have been rising. In September, a drone attack on Saudi oilfields temporarily knocked out half of the Saudi's output. Increasing US sanctions have been choking the Iranian economy. In late 2019, protests in Iran led to over one thousand deaths at the hands of the leadership in Teheran. As we move into the new decade, Iran continues to be a clear and present danger in the Middle East that is providing underlying support for crude oil. The ongoing threat to oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the world's most turbulent political region that is home to over half the world's oil reserves is a bullish factor as it stokes supply concerns.

An end of the year siege in Iraq

In response to US airstrikes in Iraq, Iranian-backed demonstrators staged an assault at the US embassy in Baghdad during the final week of the year. The move brought back memories of the late 1970s. At the start of the Islamic revolution in Iran, a takeover at the US embassy in Teheran began a prolonged hostage crisis that lasted until early 1981. While the demonstrators in Baghdad withdrew, the potential for more Iranian-inspired incidents targeting US or Saudi interests in the Middle East remains high.

On January 2, a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq killed Iranian General Soleimani, Iran's number two to the Ayatollah and the leader of the Revolutionary Guard. Iran promised retaliation which lifted the tension in the Middle East to a rapid boil.

The situation in the Middle East continues to be a bullish factor for the price of crude oil for the foreseeable future.

Bull inventory data and a lower rig count

On New Year's Eve, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude oil inventories declined by a more than expected 7.8 million barrels for the week ending on December 27. While the API said that distillate stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels, gasoline stockpiles fell by 776,000 barrels.

On Friday, January 3, the Energy Information Administration said that the crude oil withdrawal from inventories was 11.5 million barrels for the week ending on December 27. The EIA reported a rise in distillates of 8.80 million barrels and an increase in gasoline stocks of 3.20 million barrels. US daily production remained at a record high 12.9 million barrels for the last full week of 2019.

While production is at a record level, the latest API and EIA inventory data were supportive of the price of crude oil futures, which were trading at over the $63 per barrel level on Friday. On Friday, January 3, Baker Hughes report that the number of rigs in operation stood at 670, down seven from the previous week, but 207 lower than last year at this time. The declining number of oil rigs is not bearish for the price of crude oil.

UCO and SCO for the stairs and the elevator in crude oil

The target on the upside in the oil market is at the 2019 high of $66.60 per barrel. The energy commodity has been working its way towards that level with the most recent high on the active month February NYMEX futures contract at $64.09 on January 3.

The move to the upside has been a slow and steady grind. The last time the market experienced a significant spike higher was between September 14-16 when a Saturday attack on Aramco production and infrastructure caused the price to move from $53.98 to $60.37 per barrel. While Saudi production returned to the pre-attack level by the end of September, and the price dropped back to the $50 level, the price action has been mostly bullish since early October. Crude oil was back above the continuous contract high following the attack at the end of last week, and close to the 2019 peak.

Three factors in 2020 are likely to cause volatility in the oil market. First, Iran remains the most significant clear and present danger in the Middle East. Second, the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China will have a significant impact on the global economy, and by extension, the price path of crude oil. Finally, late this year, the US election is likely to stand as a referendum for the future of US energy policy. The Trump administration has supported energy independence via regulatory reforms that encourage output. The "Green New Deal" and other environmental initiatives by Democrats looking to unseat the sitting President could threaten the US position as the world's leading oil-producing nation. A change in US energy policy could cause OPEC's influence to rise starting in early 2021. Therefore, the price of crude oil may begin to rise and fall with the political polls as the November election comes closer.

The price range in crude oil in 2019 was from $44.35 to $66.60 per barrel. The issues facing the energy commodity in 2020 are likely to cause crude oil to trade in a broader range. The risk of a price spike remains on the upside as Iran is almost certain to retaliate against the US and Saudi Arabia. However, the higher the price of crude oil rises, the potential for a correction that takes the elevator to the downside will increase. In early December, OPEC increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. The Saudis added another 400,000 barrels to the reduction bringing the total to 2.1 million barrels. Meanwhile, OPEC will re-evaluate its production cut in early March. With the de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China, any rollback in production cuts could trigger selling in the oil market by the end of the first quarter.

Trading rather than investing in the crude oil futures market is likely to continue to be the optimal approach to the energy commodity. I believe that oil-related stocks will catch up with oil in 2020 after lagging in 2019, but that does not mean we will not see lots of price variance in the price of the oil futures. The most direct route for a risk position in crude oil is via the futures and futures options that trade on the New York Mercantile division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO are double-leveraged tools that provide an alternative.

Both instruments hold futures and swaps to create double leverage. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

UCO has net assets of $287.54 million, trades an average of over 2.3 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%.

The recent top holdings of SCO include:

SCO has net assets of $111.08 million, trades an average of over 2.3 million shares each day, and charges the same expense ratio of 0.95%.

UCO and SCO are short-term tools that move higher and lower with the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. The price of February futures moved from $60.02 per barrel on December 20 to a high of $64.09 on January 3, a rise of 6.78%.

Over the same period, UCO rose from $19.77 to $22.07 per share or 11.63%, just under double the price action in the futures market on a percentage basis.

February futures moved from $62.34 on December 30 to $60.63 on December 31, a decline of 2.74%.

Over the same period, SCO rose from $11.71 to $12.32 per share or 5.21%, just under double the percentage decline in the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

One thing to keep in mind when it comes to the UCO and SCO products is that they are only available during the hours when the US stock market is open for business, while crude oil futures trade around the clock from late Sunday through Friday evening in the US.

As we move into 2020, crude oil remains on the staircase to the upside. The many factors facing the market over the coming weeks and months could make the energy commodity a lot more volatile in 2020 than it was in 2019, as we were reminded on January 2.

