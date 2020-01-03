Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:LW), with a market cap of $13.7 billion, is the world's second-largest producer of frozen potato products including french fries, hash browns, tater-tots, and mashed potatoes focusing on private-label agreements. The company was created as a spin-off of packaged-food giant Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in 2016 and has since delivered strong growth with an expanding global business. The stock is up 150% in the past three years although experiencing a period of volatility in 2019. The company just reported its latest quarterly earnings which beat expectations, sending share to a new all-time high. There's a positive outlook with firming profitably although we highlight some valuation concerns as the stock appears pricey. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where LW is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

LW Q2 Earnings Recap

Lamb Weston reported its fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings on January 3rd with non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 which was $0.09 ahead of the estimate and up 19% year over year. Revenue of $1.02 billion in the quarter, up 11.9% y/y was also $55.1 million above expectations. This was an overall very impressive result which was further boosted by a revised outlook higher for full year sales and EBITDA. Shares surged by over 12% on the report.

(source: Company IR)

The gross margin increased 60 basis points to 27.9% from 27.3% the period last year. This was driven by some higher value-added product mix and overall strong sales. On the other hand, operating income margin decreased by 10 basis points to 19% from 19.1% in the period last year based on some higher SG&A pressure.

The story here is simply strong demand for frozen potato products. LW frozen fries often end up in restaurants which as an industry has presented some sequentially improving growth in recent quarters supporting LW's growth.

(source: Company IR / author annotation)

In the company's "global segment" which is comprised of the top 100 North American based restaurant chain customers as well as international business, sales increased by 15%. Listening into the conference call, management highlighted that utilization across manufacturing facilities is above targeted production levels to support a high level of customer orders.

The smaller retail segment which represents 13% of the business and includes branded and private label products for grocery stores other retail outlets, increased by 9% year over year. Notably, this was supported by a 4% increase in volume and 3% increase in the price-mix. These trends highlight strong consumer demand for the products which we see as a positive for the long-term outlook.

In terms of the balance sheet, LW ended the quarter with a net debt position of $2.2 billion implying a leverage ratio of 2.6x net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDA. The measure has been pressured by recent acquisitions but is well supported by underlying cash flow that are expected to improve going forward. Cash flow from operations reached $345.3 million this past quarter, up 9% from the period last year. In December, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to a new rate of $0.23 per share. The forward yield is now implied as 1%. As explained in the press release:

“We’re generating strong cash flow, and we’re investing that cash back into the business to support customer growth, improve manufacturing operations and systems, and bolster our presence in key markets such as Australia and South America. We’re also returning more cash to shareholders, including recently raising our quarterly dividend by 15 percent.”

LW Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The company raised the full year sales and earnings outlook for 2020. Sales are now expected to grow at "high end of mid-single digits" compared to previous range target just in the "mid-single digits". The adjusted EBITDA target range between $965 and $985 million for the full year is also higher from a previous estimate between $950 and $970 million. Management sees momentum driven by volumes with modestly higher price mix.

(source: Company IR / author annotation)

LW Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In contrast to some other players in the broader packaged foods industry like Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), General Mills Inc (GIS), and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) for example, the operating momentum presented by LW is more impressive. For context LW's revenue growth of 12% was stronger than the 1.6% year over year organic sales increase by CAG, 1% by GIS and a 1% decline by CPB in the last quarter.

What we like is that LW's strength is being driven by higher volumes compared what are just some financial efficiencies these peers are focusing on. LW volume growth in the last quarter at 10% is well above a more tepid 1% organic volume growth by both CAG and GIS, while CPB reported flat volumes. We interpret these trends to suggest that frozen potatoes are simply a stronger product segment compared to other packaged foods like snacks and meals. Anecdotally, a growth driver are restaurants that are generally moving towards frozen french fries compared to the traditional method of cutting whole potatoes.

That being said, LW is trading at a premium to this peer group with the market already acknowledging these strengths. LW trading at an approximate 15.3x multiple on the full year 2020 EBITDA guidance which is above 14x for CPM, and 12.6x for both CAG and GIS. LW's forward P/E at 26.8x is based on a current consensus estimate for 2020 EPS at $3.50 which is likely to be revised higher in the coming days and weeks as analysts digest the latest results. In our opinion, LW's forward P/E of ~26x is fair with the higher valuation justified given the overall stronger growth outlook relative to the industry.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

Lamb Weston is presenting strong operational momentum that is being rewarded in the stock market with shares now up over 50% in the past 6-months. Recognizing the strong trends and favorable dynamics, we expect shares to consolidate in the near term with the latest surge off the Q2 earnings report likely already capturing much of the implied upside.

We rate shares of LW as a hold looking ahead to the next quarter's earnings to confirm the ongoing trends. Monitoring points going forward will be financial margins and the continued momentum among restaurant customers. To the downside, beyond the potential for a cyclical slowdown, cost pressures related to tight supplies of potatoes as an input are also worth watching.