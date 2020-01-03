EQT Seems Very Risky, Even On The Dip

This past summer, I wrote my first article on EQT Corporation (EQT), one of the biggest players in the natural gas market in the US. The article, partly a response to another article with a bullish outlook on the stock, agreed with some of the bullish points but also pointed out some countervailing bearish factors I had identified. I thought that on the whole, going long EQT, even at its depressed price at the time, was a mistake.

In hindsight, I wish I’d gone even further and shorted the stock. EQT is down 30% since my article five months ago. At its peak, the stock was down a staggering 45%, and natural gas as a commodity also continues to struggle, even with winter weather to give it a tailwind.

I want to return to the subject of EQT now. The purpose of this article is to re-examine the stock in light of its new price. Is it a long, short, hold, or avoid?

Bullish Arguments

EQT’s recent management changes have led its new CEO to be particularly vocal in championing the prospects of his company. While we should always do our own due diligence, and he is being paid to put the glass to us half-full, certainly we can usually count on the CEO of a company to leave no stone unturned in identifying bullish factors for investors to consider in pricing his company’s stock. So, in CEO Toby Rice’s own words, why should we buy this dip?

I’ll just pick one of his interviews for this, something that caught my eye when it first came out. Back in a roundtable in late October, Rice argued that EQT’s future was looking bright thanks to LNG exports, and that low natural gas prices would largely cure themselves by discouraging further production growth. There’s more to it, obviously, but this is basically EQT’s bullish thesis in a nutshell. Exports, price hikes and production cuts.

I can’t help but take issue with all of this. None of these are particularly reassuring to me. When I consider EQT stock’s possible range of prices and value, I find both the ceiling and the floor to be too low for investment. Not just of the stock, but of the underlying commodity that determines it.

Associated Gas Is Rather Price-Insensitive

Let’s take the last one, production cuts and “the floor,” first. No need to worry about natural gas, according to EQT, because low prices will be their own cure and take some of the least-efficient producers offline. Certainly Chesapeake (CHK) seemed at death’s door not too long ago. But there are two problems here.

The first is that not all natural gas production comes from those who would call themselves natural gas producers. Associated gas production from shale oil producers is now a major piece of the supply picture. In fact, the Permian shale basin alone now accounts for over half of US associated gas, and some are suggesting that an increasing amount of it is economical below $0 thanks to the regulations governing flaring. That is, since you cannot drill for oil without disposing of the resulting gas, the natural gas is simply a byproduct drillers are happy to get rid of to save themselves disposal costs and heartburn from environmental activists and regulators.

A wide range of factors influence natural gas pricing, and I don’t claim that this scenario is probable. It’s highly doubtful that the Permian is going to produce so much natural gas that it’s going to take Henry Hub all the way to $0. But certainly the presence of such large, effectively zero-cost gas producers exerts a sharp downward push on natural gas pricing, and by extension EQT stock.

Needless to say, EQT cannot compete with a $0 price, or even anything close to and influenced by it. If this pattern of associated gas production continues to hold, EQT will run out of gas long before it runs out of gas, pardon the pun.

That’s the floor. Even if its not $0, it’s far, far too low. I am not convinced that gas prices “have to” rise to keep the US well-supplied with gas. And I’m not convinced EQT can generate any significant cash flow at these gas prices.

Renewables Continue To Gain

I’m well aware many are projecting Permian gas/oil production to throttle back. If they’re right, the floor on gas prices, and EQT, may rise substantially. Maybe there really is a stock bounce just around the corner? Maybe, but I’m not convinced to buy in. Even if the stock and gas do bounce off their floors, I’m not convinced their ceilings are that high, either. Which brings me to the second problem.

The way Rice portrays it, natural gas is only competing with other fossil fuels like coal and oil. Since gas has coal licked and oil is too expensive for stationary uses, people will continue to demand gas. Renewables, according to Rice, are no threat.

I’m just not sure this is right. And I’m not even talking about the non negligible chance that climate change legislation imposes a carbon fee on natural gas producers. I’m talking about the simple economics. Last time I checked in on EQT, solar prices were already hovering around 2 cents per kWh, and continued economies of scale and technological improvements should only continue to drive it lower.

That’s the ceiling. Even if EQT can avoid being swamped by free gas, renewables are its competitors no less than coal is, so the most it can charge for its product is what it would cost to replace it with solar energy. I will assume there have been no further improvements in solar efficiency and price since then, though I doubt that’s true. Some would argue for bumping that number up to account for battery storage, but prices on that are coming down as well and dynamic demand management means customers may not need as many batteries as EQT would like. Counting on batteries to hike solar prices is an iffy proposition, at best.

Natural Gas Price Ceiling

2 cents per kWh is a truly alarming figure for any natural gas bull. Natural gas has grown more efficient in recent years, but its efficiency gains pale in comparison with those being achieved by solar. Natural gas’s 2018 average operating heat rate for electricity generation was 7,822 BTUs per kWh. With 1,036,000 BTUs in 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas, per the EIA, there are 132.5 kWh of electricity in natural gas.

Even if we stick strictly to existing gas capacity - ie., we assign no capital costs to natural gas and full capital costs to solar - at 2 cents per kWh the most a producer could hope to charge for natural gas is $2.65. While that is marginally above current gas prices, it hardly represents some great potential upswing.

What’s worse, natural gas’s operating heat rate actually rose in 2018 compared to 2017, the first time in almost a decade it had done so. So natural gas may not have even its recent meager efficiency gains to look forward to in the future. Meanwhile, solar is still charging ahead. Even if things aren’t this grim now, on current trends they will be soon. And investors should already be pricing gas stocks like EQT accordingly.

Financial Calculations

So what is the ceiling for EQT’s stock, if that’s the ceiling for natural gas?

EQT management has talked up efficiency gains in drilling and their potential to increase profits even in a lower-price environment. But as I indicated above, EQT’s primary thesis appears to be that drillers are going to go under and prices are going to rise. If the ‘solar ceiling’ effect is real, that thesis is more than a little questionable.

Still, let’s take their efficiency argument at face value and assume that they can do what they say in their most recent earnings release; namely, cut capital expenditures by almost one-third Y/Y with no corresponding production reduction. Let’s check the financials on that.

We start with the NYMEX assumed price of $2.65. From that, we subtract EQT’s basis, or the difference between what they sell their own gas for and the NYMEX price. EQT pretty much always has a negative basis, its just a question of how much. For the last two years, EQT has been hovering around the high-20s to low-30s. I will plug in $0.29 of basis loss.

After that, we subtract all non-depletion operating expenses, which summed to $1.46 per thousand cubic feet in their most recent earnings. That puts their operating cash at $0.90 per thousand cubic feet. If they hit the high end of their 1.5 billion KCF target, that puts them at $1.35 billion before their capital expenditures.

But even with their capital expenditure reductions, they are targeting $1.3-$1.4 billion in Capex. The mid-range of their own estimates would put them at break-even under my price projections. I’ve reproduced these numbers in the table below.

Gross Profit Per KCF Total NYMEX Natural Gas Price $2.65 $2.65 Basis Differential ($0.29) $2.36 Operating Expenses ($1.46) $0.90 Gross Margin Per KCF $0.90 Net Annual Profit Total Gross Margin Per KCF $0.90 $0.90 Projected Production (in KCF) 1.5B $1.35B Capital Expenditures (mid-point) $1.35B $0

Exports Unlikely To Ride To The Rescue

That leaves exports, which have been trumpeted by many as offering a new outlet for US natural gas production. For the US, natural gas exports come in two flavors: pipelines and LNG. Pipelines I am rather optimistic about, and I do think pipeline exports will rise. But the problem is that pipelines can’t reach the most vital gas export markets: Europe, China, India and Japan, as well as various others. For that, gas must be supercooled and turned into LNG.

I’ve expressed before my skepticism that LNG is a viable pathway to an international trade in natural gas. I won’t repeat everything I said in my last article, but I hope some of you will give it a look. Short version: the energy losses from doing the supercooling make it a highly inefficient way to move energy, effectively doubling or more the cost of US natural gas to foreign buyers.

The collapse in overseas natural gas prices makes exports a dubious candidate to look to as a savior of American natural gas companies. With effectively half of the gas lost to energy needs for transport, $5 overseas gas prices put EQT’s “effective gas price” for exports at $2.50 per thousand cubic feet - barely above the price right now. And European gas prices are now below $5 anyway, and expected to stay there for some time. But let’s call it $5. Either way, it seems unlikely that exports will be riding to natural gas’s rescue.

Investment Summary

Of course, management is more optimistic than I am about their prospects, because they are more optimistic than I am about future prices, as I’ve already explained. But if renewables and associated gas continue to produce strongly, EQT has no real clear pathway to profit even under optimistic assumptions. And what about less optimistic ones? If solar continues to lower the ceiling, if production doesn’t quite hold steady, if capital expenditures can’t be reduced as much as management thinks…there are a lot of ways this can go wrong for EQT.

Altogether, I’m just not persuaded that prices “have to” rise. Solar and associated gas could well be enough to keep them down. Not just for a year, but indefinitely, perhaps even permanently.

With a floor so low and a low ceiling to match it, I do not recommend buying EQT even on this pronounced dip. Should you short it? In my view, no, because it’s already fallen so far it almost has to stop.

Then again, I’ve said that before. For myself, I’m simply staying away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.