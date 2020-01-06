Copper Could Head For $3 Per Pound

Copper is a bellwether commodity. The price of the nonferrous metal reflected the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Moreover, the price of copper tends to move higher or lower with the Chinese economy. While economic growth in the world's most populous nation has slowed, GDP expansion remains around the 6% level. The trade war between the US and China weighed on the economy, causing the price of the red metal to fall to a low of $2.4675 per pound in early September on the nearby COMEX futures contract. During the same week, copper hit its lowest level since December 2016; it put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. The price fell to a lower level than the previous week and closed above the prior week's high. Over recent weeks, the base metal made a series of higher lows and higher highs.

After trading between $2.5150 and $2.73 per pound, copper put in another bullish reversal during the first week of December. Since then, the price moved above the $2.80 per pound level. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the world's leading copper producers. The shares of the company moved appreciably higher with the price of the metal.

The "phase one" trade deal lit the fuse

Copper hit its low for 2019 when it traded to the lowest price since 2016 during the first week of September. Since then, the price has moved progressively higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the bullish reversal during the week of September 3 and again during the week of December 2. The first bullish formation on the chart took the price of COMEX copper futures into the mid-$2.60s per pound. The second to the mid-$2.70s. On Friday, December 13, the announcement of a "phase one" trade deal between the US and China lifted the price if the red metal to over $2.80 per pound for the first time since early May.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising in overbought territory at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market rose from 206,085 contracts on December 5, when copper was under $2.60 per pound to 267,587 contracts on January 2 when copper was at the $2.80 level. The rise of 29.8% in the open interest metric as the price moved higher is typically a technical validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market.

On January 3, the price of March copper futures settled at $2.7870. Optimism over the "phase one" trade deal lifted the price of the base metal, but late last week the US airstrike in Iraq that killed the top Iranian military commander caused some risk-off action in markets.

A signing ceremony in mid-January

Copper was the base metal that rose the most in the final quarter of 2019. COMEX futures posted an 8.47% gain for the quarter, while LME forwards moved 7.35% higher over the last three months of the year.

Copper was sitting just below the $2.80 level at the end of last week as the most recent news on trade was that a signing ceremony on the "phase one" deal would take place on January 15 at the White House. According to reports, high-level representatives of the Chinese government will be present at the ceremony.

The "phase one" agreement caused Washington to cancel and reduce some tariffs in exchange for Chinese pledges to increase purchases of US exports and adopt trade reforms. US and Chinese officials said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution. President Trump plans to travel to Beijing to continue "phase two" negotiations "at a later date."

The Chinese economy should stabilize

In a sign the progress on trade will stabilize and perhaps even stimulate the Chinese economy, Chinese stocks moved higher and broke out to the upside on the first trading session in 2020.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) product moved above the level of technical resistance at the July 1 high of $44.02 on January 2. FXI climbed to a high of $44.99 and were trading at just below $44 on Friday, January 3 on the back of the troubles in the Middle East.

The move in the FXI product is a bullish sign for China's economy. Since the trade war weighed heavily on economic growth, the de-escalation should at least stabilize growth. A stable or growing Chinese economy is bullish for the price of copper.

Watch Hong Kong when trading copper

Copper is on its way to test technical resistance at around the $3 per pound level. Before the start of the trade war between the US and China, the red metal was trading as high as the $3.30 level on nearby COMEX futures.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising on the longer-term chart. In 2019, copper failed to reach the $3 per pound level, with highs for the year of $2.9765 in February and $2.9955 in April. Price congestion at just below $3 per pound could cause some technical resistance in the copper futures arena over the coming weeks and months.

If copper can break above $3 per pound, the next level on the upside stands at $3.3155, the 2018 high, and $3.3220, the 2017 peak. Above those levels, the copper market could set its sights on the $4 per pound level. Copper has not traded above $4 since 2011.

While the trade progress is bullish for the Chinese economy and the price of copper, ongoing protests in Hong Kong could become problematic in 2020. So far, the leadership in Beijing has shown patience with the protestors. However, memories of the crackdown on Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, where many died, is a warning that Beijing could opt for a military solution if the protests intensify.

The strain of the trade war is subsiding and taking pressure off of the Chinese economy. Meanwhile, a crackdown on the protests in Hong Kong could cause countries, including the US and EU, to level sanctions on the Chinese, putting an even more significant strain on the economy. Therefore, while a de-escalation of the trade war and peaceful solution in Hong Kong is bullish for the price of copper, a violent response on Beijing would likely cause the price of the red metal to decline. At the same time, the price action at the end of last week was a reminder that rising tensions in the Middle East may also cause risk-off periods in all markets, and copper is no exception. Moreover, an increase in the price of crude oil will send copper production costs higher if the situation continues to deteriorate over the coming weeks and months.

FCX climbs

The ascent of copper has taken the price of $2.4675 to the most recent high of $2.8670 on the continuous futures contract, a rise of 16.2% since early September.

Source: Barchart

The chart of FCX shares shows that the stock waited until early October to reach a low of $8.43 on October 9. At the end of last week, FCX traded to a high of $13.45. While the price of copper rose by 16.2%, FCX shares moved 59.5% higher. FCX moved back below the $13 level on January 3 on the back of the tensions in the Middle East.

FCX pays shareholders a 1.52% dividend at $12.82 per share on January 3. An average of 20 analysts on Yahoo Finance project a price range from $10 to $17 per share for the stock. The average was just above the price at the end of last week at $13.71.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart of FCX stock shows that critical technical resistance is at the early 2018 high of $20.25 per share. When copper was over the $4 level in 2008 and 2011, the shares reached $63.62 and $61.34, respectively.

If copper is heading for $3 per pound, FCX will likely move to the top end of analyst's projections. A move to the $3.30 resistance could take the stock to the $20 level. I continue to favor FCX as it outperforms copper on a percentage basis during bull market periods. However, any disappointments over trade or a sudden violent outbreak in Hong Kong or intensification of hostilities in the Middle East could burst the current bullish bubble in the copper market and for FCX shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.