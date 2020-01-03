Gold Stocks Will Benefit As Risk Aversion Declines

The leading North American gold mining stocks are riding high on a wave of rising investor optimism. While participants spent much of last year focused on defensive trading positions, recent improvements to the global trade outlook have allowed them to turn to riskier assets. One proof that investor fears are receding can be seen in the sharp decline in the U.S. dollar index. In this report, I’ll make the case that as the demand for safety erodes the weakening greenback will boost gold prices due to the metal’s inverse correlation to the dollar. Moreover, the move away from safety assets will also substantially benefit gold mining stocks.

Stocks and commodities have entered the New Year on a decisively positive note. Equity prices have risen in response to President Trump’s announcement that a “Phase 1” trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15. Commodities, including the precious metals, have further risen thanks to recent weakness in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). A major reason behind the decline in the dollar index is because of the diminished demand for safe-haven assets. Global investors are showing increasing confidence in the outlook for the emerging markets and the world economy in light of the positive U.S.-China trade developments.

Below is a graph of the Invesco DB Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), a useful proxy for tracking the dollar index. As you can see here, UUP experienced its biggest monthly decline of the past year during the month of December. This is significant in that it represents a notable improvement of gold’s currency component. Gold will likely continue to benefit from additional dollar weakness even as safety-related demand for the metal subsides.

Source: BigCharts

If the dollar continues to weaken well into 2020, as I anticipate, then the inflation trade will return and gold will further benefit as investors increasingly look to assets which benefit from dollar weakness. This would especially include commodities, and improvements to the global trade outlook will also significantly boost the demand for commodities used in manufacturing, notably gold, silver and copper. Thus, the metals complex stands to benefit from the return of optimism.

Indeed, while uncertainty was the dominant theme for 2019, optimism will likely be the theme for 2020. As risk assets rise to prominence in the wake of investors’ surging confidence, look for leveraged assets to increase in value in the coming months. Within the precious metals market, the shares of companies which produce gold will be among the top performers due to the leveraged exposure to the physical metal which gold stocks provide.

The relative strength advantage enjoyed by the major U.S.-listed gold mining shares in recent months argues strongly for this case. As can be seen in the following graph of the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), gold stocks anticipated the move away from safety and toward risk as early as October. The clear outperformance of the XAU index over the gold price (yellow line) can also be interpreted as a sign that investors are taking advantage of the leverage provided by gold stocks. Even before the yellow metal price started rising again in December, the share prices of senior and mid-tier gold producers had already turned up in anticipation of the improving global trade outlook. This definitely reflects the preference that investors have for riskier assets (e.g. equities) over assets which are considered “safe” (e.g. gold).

Source: BigCharts

Another consideration in our discussion is the strength of the XAU’s rally. Had the XAU index continued to rally without the upside participation of the gold price last month, investors would then have every reason to question the tenacity of the gold stock rally. Now that the gold price is finally playing a game of “catch-up” with the mining stocks, however, we can interpret the leadership in the XAU as a bullish omen for the overall precious metals complex. For when the gold stocks lead the physical metal higher, it has historically served as a presage for an extended rising trend of intermediate-term (3-6 month or longer) duration.

From an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis, the gold mining stock outlook should be regarded as bullish as long as there are a healthy number of actively traded U.S.-listed mining shares making new highs. This in turn implies that the incremental demand for the gold stocks remains healthy. My favorite way of measuring incremental demand is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded gold mining stocks. This indicator is shown below, and it’s in a well-established rising trend. Until this indicator reverses its upward trend, investors are justified in maintaining a short-term bullish posture on the gold stocks.

Source: NYSE

In conclusion, investors are likely to embrace risk more and more as the year 2020 progresses. The aforementioned developments in the global trade outlook should mean that the dollar falls out of favor while inflation-sensitive assets like commodities, including gold, come back into favor. Leveraged assets like gold mining shares should especially benefit from the return of a “risk-on” mentality among investors. In view of this, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term positions in gold and gold mining stocks.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after its recent move above the $28.00 level. As discussed in previous reports, a move above $28.00 would strongly suggest that the bulls are making a serious “run on the stops” placed by the bears, who in turn would likely be forced into short-covering based on the tendency for round numbers to serve as a stop-loss magnet. That outlook appears to be justified based on the sharp nature of the recent rally in GDX. The ETF has rallied 6% since the recent breakout signal. I’m using a level slightly under $28.00 level as the stop-loss for this trade on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.