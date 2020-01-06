Natural Gas Looks Awful Now That It's 2020

Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US increased the supply side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. At the same time, technological advances in extracting the gas from the crust of the earth, together with a supportive energy policy under the Trump administration caused the cost of production to decline.

Meanwhile, replacing coal with natural gas for power generation and the ability to send liquid natural gas around the globe by ocean vessels expanded the demand side of the natural gas market. In 2016, the price of nearby natural gas futures traded in a range from $1.611 to $3.994 per MMBtu. The following year, the trading band was from $2.522 to $3.568. In 2018, volatility returned, and the price was between $2.565 and $4.929 per MMBtu. In the year that ended last Tuesday, the range was from $2.029 to $3.722 per MMBtu.

In 2015, natural gas traded below $2 for the first time since 2012, and the price action in December was a lot like what we witnessed last month.

Natural gas began trading on the NYMEX futures exchange in 1990. In its first decade, the range was from $1.02 to $4.60. From 2000 through 2010, wild volatility took the price from $1.875 to $15.65 per MMBtu. In the decade that just came to a close, the range was narrower, as the energy commodity traded between $1.611 and $6.493. The fourth decade of natural gas futures trading began on Thursday, with the price below $2.20 per MMBtu.

I had gone into the winter season looking for a rally to the $3 per MMBtu level, and I was wrong. Luckily, I covered my losses with profits from the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL). What could have been a big loser wound up as a small gain even though the price of gas was consistently weak since one feeble attempt at a rally in early November.

Warmer than average forecasts send the price lower at the end of 2019

It was warm across the United States during the holiday season this year. The demand for heating was well below average. The price of natural gas continued its decent over the past week and fell to a new low. In 2019, the price of the energy commodity fell by over 25.50%. During the fourth quarter, natural gas was over 6% lower during the time of the year when it tends to exhibit price strength.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month February futures highlights, the price dropped to a low of $2.083 on Friday, January 3. The price action led to a new contract low and the lowest price on the continuous futures contract since August when it traded to $2.029 per MMBtu.

Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory, and daily historical volatility was holding steady at under the 34% level. The total number of open long and short positions at just under the 1.32 million contracts as of January 2 was at the highest level since August. Rising open interest and declining price is typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market.

Inventory data is not bullish

The market was waiting for the natural gas inventory data from the Energy Information Administration that was one-day delayed because of the holiday on Friday, January 3. Meanwhile, crude oil and gold prices were rallying sharply in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani that significantly ramped up tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the price of natural gas fell to a new low of $2.083 per MMBtu before the EIA released the weekly inventory data.

According to the website Estimize, the market had expected stockpiles to decline by around 82 billion cubic feet for the week ending on December 27.

Source: EIA

The agency said that natural gas inventories fell by a lower than expected 58 billion cubic feet for the last full week of December. Stockpiles were at 3.192 trillion cubic feet, 17.9% above last year's level, but 1.2% below the five-year average for the end of the year. The price of natural gas had already declined to a new low before the EIA data. It recovered to over the $2.10 level in the aftermath of the report.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that natural gas recovered to $2.163, where it ran out of steam on the upside and was under the $2.13 level later in the day. Meanwhile, crude oil rose to a higher price than in mid-September and was trading at just below the $63 per barrel level in what was a tale of two energy markets, one bullish and the other bearish.

The inventory data at the end of the year was bearish for the natural gas market, and while the price dropped by over 25% in 2019, it was lower than the December 31 closing level at the end of last week.

A new year means spring is around the corner

Over the past years, natural gas tends to rally in November at the very beginning of the season when inventories decline. In 2018, the high was at $4.929 as the energy commodity was heading into the peak season for demand with the lowest level of stocks in years. Total stockpiles peaked at 3.247 trillion cubic feet in November 2018.

In November 2019, the amount of natural gas in storage around the US was 485 bcf higher than the previous year at 3.732 tcf. Therefore, the peak price in November was over $2 per MMBtu lower at $2.905. The end of the holiday season means that spring is just around the corner in the United States. There are only around ten weeks of withdrawal from inventories until mid-March when the injection season for 2020 gets under way. There is more than enough natural gas at 3.192 tcf to satisfy any demand over the coming weeks. The natural gas futures market will now begin to shift into spring trading mode, which could mean lower lows are on the horizon.

Waiting for a significant low in 2020

The first downside target below the August 2019 low of $2.029 is the psychological $2 per MMBtu level.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, below $2, the next level of critical technical support stands at the March 2016 low of $1.611 per MMBtu. Below there, you have to go way back to 1998 when nearby natural gas futures found a bottom at just one tick below the 2016 low at $1.610. In 1995, natural gas fell to a low of $1.25 per MMBtu.

The recent price action suggests that prices below the $2 level are in the cards for the natural gas futures market.

Meanwhile, since the November 2020 will stand as not only a referendum on President Trump's performance, by on the future of US tax, energy, and other policies. With opposition candidates supporting the "Green New Deal," the potential for a substantial change in oil and gas production starting in 2021 if the Democrats will the election could impact futures prices later this year. Therefore, a significant low in the coming spring season could create a compelling buying opportunity in the natural gas arena where risk/reward favors the upside.

Thank heavens for GASL!

I had been looking for natural gas to move to at least the $3 per MMBtu level before the end of 2019, and I was wrong. I had purchased call options in the late summer with strike prices between $2.80 and $3.00 for December, January, and February expiration. Most of the options expired worthless, and those that are left are little more than lotto tickets with virtually no chance of paying off. Trading the energy commodity from the long side with tight stops using futures and related ETF and ETN products like UNG, UGAZ, and DGAZ was a losing proposition. The UNG ETF product declined from $19.23 in early December to $16.45 on January 3, a drop of around 14.5%.

Meanwhile, a recovery in natural gas-related stocks bailed me out and covered losses in the natural gas futures and ETF/ETN products.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares rose from $5.34 on December 3 to the $9.91 level on January 3, an increase of over 85% over the past month. GASL was the only reason why natural gas did weigh on my portfolio in 2019.

The top holdings of the GASL product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $42.5 million, trades an average of over 2.3 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

As of last Friday, I have no positions in any natural gas instruments and am likely to remain on the sidelines over the coming weeks. The price action looks like the energy commodity is preparing to fall through the $2 level as a hot knife goes through butter. Meanwhile, the island reversal on the weekly chart continued to have a gap between $2.738 and $2.753. Voids on charts often serve as a magnet for price action, so I would not be surprised to see a recovery in the natural gas market. However, given the price action since November, any attempt to move to the upside would likely attract lots of selling.

With the spring season around the corner, natural gas looks awful at just above the $2 per MMBtu level, and the odds favor a one handle over the coming months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.