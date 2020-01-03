Alphabet: Not The Best Long Term Investment In The Tech Sector

There are other alternatives investments with more bullish potential within the technology sector in the long term.

The progressive decreasing in Google's online advertising market share represents the main risk that it will have to face in the coming years.

When I write this article (02/01/20) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is at record highs ($1.352) and its chart presents an incredible long-term uptrend that seems hard to break. This upward trend is based on continued revenue growth with rates that have exceeded 20% annually year after year.

These revenues have been generated almost entirely (84%), by the ads published in Google, although the weight of ads-revenues have gradually been reducing in recent years, currently standing at around 78%.

Google continues to dominate Internet searches over other search engines (Yahoo, Bing, etc.) with total hegemony, obtaining a rate of 92.96% in the total searches performed last year 2019.

With these data it is difficult to present an investment thesis in which Google is presented as an unattractive investment for those investors looking for high long-term rates.

Well, that is the objective that I intend to achieve in this article, and I will support it in the decreasing evolution that the revenues growth rates are having in recent years due to the slow but progressive loss of market share of online advertising, in favor from other competitors, especially Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN) who is expected to increase its quota from 10% to 15.9% by 2021, at the expense of Google who is estimates that face a reduction from the current 41% to 35 % in 2021.

This forecast in the progressive decreasing in Google's online advertising market share represents the main risk that it will have to face in the coming years and which, in my opinion, makes more interesting other alternatives investments with more bullish potential within the technology sector in the long term.

Amazon devours Google in the online advertising market progressively

For Alphabet, advertising revenues in Google means everything, in fact the company is known by its most iconic brand: Google. Of the total revenues, about 84% come from ads displayed in Google, although this percentage has been declining in recent years as a decade ago stood at 96%.

Management have understood that Google cannot depend exclusively in one single revenue source, and are making efforts to diversify the sources of revenues generation. In fact, in the last ER, the CFO Ruth Porat said that the priorities of the company was long-term growth, and to achieve this, they are diversifying the sectors in which they operate.

However, this diversification is not offsetting the drop in ad revenues, a situation reflected in the decline in the overall growth rate of revenues that Google reports annually:

Source: Business Insiders

Emarketer forecasts for Google an ad revenue growth rate of 14% by 2021, less than half of what is expected for Amazon, as well as this forecast is implying a 22% decrease in the revenue growth rate for the coming years.

As can be seen in the graph below, Google does not stop losing its ad market share ,while FB remains around 20% and Amazon does not stop growing in last years. This graph perfectly describes the main risk that Google faces in the coming years. From 2016 to 2023, a fall in the Google ad market share of 10 percentage points is expected, which is precisely what Amazon earns, which goes from a meager 2% in 2016 to the 14% forecast for 2023 , while FB manages to maintain a 20%.

Source: Business Insiders

Google, while maintaining its position of absolute domination in internet searchs, fails to maintain or increase its market share of online ads.

As we have commented previously, Google is diversifying its range of products and services: OS for Android, Google Drive, Gmail, Chrome, Maps, and YouTube. Diversification is a very good strategy to not depend solely on the revenues from ads, but as can be seen in the graph of the evolution of revenues, and in the forecast for the coming years, it is not managing to compensate for the Ad revenue drop. The strategic priority proposed of long therm growth by the management is not paying off, at least until now.

Changes in Internet shopping habits hurt Google

But, what is happening so that the almighty Google is losing market share in internet ads, and what is worse, the forecasts for the coming years, predict further declines?

Basically, Amazon is winning the game, and it seems that the situation is not going to reverse.

The strategy of the advertisers is changing as a reaction to the change in the habits of online shoppers: a few years ago, everyone wanted to have an advertising presence in the most used internet search engine: Google. Everyone used Google to search absolutely everything: to buy, read, etc. Now the thing has changed, at least for the issue of shopping. People still use Google, in fact it is still the most used Search engine, but when it comes to buying, things change.

More and more buyers use Amazon instead of Google as a starting point to search for products, in fact, 55% of buyers do so. Another important fact: 9 out of 10 online shoppers use Amazon to compare product prices online.

Amazon has become the online store of the world. The search habits of online shoppers are changing rapidly. Someone who wants to buy, for example a smartphone, does not start to search in Google, as used to do about 2 or 3 years ago, but goes directly to Amazon and performs the first search there to compare prices. And in case you do not find your needs satisfied, you will go to Google to continue searching, but now as a last option.

This situation makes more and more sellers prefer to advertise on Amazon instead of Google. For the advertiser, putting the ad on the Amazon page, where a customer has made a search for a product, allows him to access the customer who has at that precise moment a need for purchase. And this customer enters Amazon to compare prices of the product he is looking for. This customer information is used by Amazon to know the tastes and preferences of buyers and thus refine advertising campaigns.

And Amazon is taking advantage of this situation by implementing improvements in ad services to sellers. Amazon has recently created a platform: Amazon Advertising, where brings together a set of services to improve the experience of advertisers.

However, Google, as a general search engine, does not discriminate between potential buyers from simple information searchers. Google is a general information search engine, where people search for a multitude of goals, while Amazon is an online shopping platform: People who enter Amazon wants to buy something, and this is precisely what advertisers are looking for, people who have that need to buy at that precise moment.

This difference between both platfom (Google and Amazon) is what is changing advertising strategies and that advertisers move to Amazon from Google.

In short, advertisers prefer, increasingly, to advertise on the Amazon platform, as they manage to reach a public potentially more willing to buy, than those who do searches on Google.

Estimate of the evolution of the Google stock price in the next 4 years

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues $162B $186B $212B $239B $268B % Revenues growth 18 % 15 % 14 % 13 % 12 % Net income $32307M $37200M $42400M $47800M $53600M P/E 29 28 27 26 25 EPS 46,82 53,91 61,44 69,27 77,68 Stock price $1357 $1509,56 $1659 $1801,15 $1942 % Return 43,11 %(average 4 years return of 10,71%)

Source: Author

As can be seen in the previous table, with decreasing growth rates of revenues over the next 4 years, and with a decreasing estimated PER, which would reach 25 in 2023, we can predict an average annual revaluation of Google share price around 10.71%, to reach $1,942 by the end of 2023.

Really, an annual rate of return of 10.71% for the next few years is not bad, but as we will see in the next section, we can achieve better profitability stock within the technology sector.

Google, with its dominant position among online searchs, its $121B in cash, and its high revenues volumes, although decreasing, represents a conservative investment for investors who do not want to have surprises in the future and would be satisfied with modest revaluation rates .

What circumstances would have to come in order for the share price to react with higher rates of revaluation?

In principle I can think of 2:

1) That Google initiate an ambitious buyback plan of several billion dollars, similar to what Apple has been doing in recent years. With $121B in cash, Google could carry it out without major problems which would be fuel to raise the share price. As we have stated before, in the last results report, CFO Ruth Porat mentioned that the main priority for the company is long-term growth, acquisitions and buybacks, and in fact they have already authorized the buyback of up to $25B of shares. Personally, I do not like these shares buy-back programs because it involve raising the price “artificially” instead of increasing shareholder value organically.

2) Another possibility would be to reverse the decreasing in revenue growth rates. This could be done with the launch of new products or services whose revenues compensate for the fall in advertisements revenues. Really, so far they have not succeeded. None of the new products and services have had the minimum level of success to produce an increase in revenues growth rates.

Of these two options I really believe that the first is the one that is most likely to happen, which is not very optimistic for shareholders, since it would not consisting in increasing value based on growth, but would be based on reducing the number of shares in circulation.

What alternative to Google do we have for a higher return investment in the technology sector?

As we have already pointed out, Amazon is being favored by the change in the behavior habits of online shoppers, and advertising companies react by investing more in the Amazon ad platform, which in turn is reflected in higher revenues growth rates .

As can be seen in the following graph, the forecasts are very promising for Amazon, who obtains the best estimation in revenue growth rates for all technology ads for the coming years.

Source: eMarketer

Taking as reference the revenues and EPS forecasts for Amazon of market consensus for the coming years, and considering a conservative PER ratio of between 95 and 98, we obtain the following table:

Amazon Stock price forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues $279B $331B $387B $448B $508B % Revenues growth 18 % 18,63 % 16,91 % 15,76 % 13,39% % Net income $10231M $13454M $19107M $26235M $33645M P/E 90,42 95 98 97 95 EPS 20,67 27,18 38,60 53 67,97 Stock price $1869 $2582,1 $3782,8 $5141 $6457,15 % Return 145,48 %(Average 4 years return of del 36,25%)

Source: Author

In the case of Amazon and as can be seen in the previous table, we have estimated an average growth rates of the stock price for the coming years of 36.35% year-on-year.

Therefore it seems clear that investing in Amazon will guarantee us, a priori, better return rates than Google for the next 4 years. I am not saying that Google is a risk investment that would not be suitable for holding in the portfolios, but as I have stated before, the expected revaluation of the stock price will be much more moderate than other alternatives such as those offered by Amazon.

Conclusion

For all of the above, a conclusion that can be drawn: The giant Google seems to face a stagnation and/or decrease in expected futures revenues as a result of the change in the habits of online shoppers who gradually will stop search in Google to start searching for products in others options, like Amazon. This means that the expected ad revenue growth for the next few years will gradually fall, and therefore, the expected stock price revaluation will be limited at a 10% year-on-year rate.

As long as Google fails to reverse this situation, we do not foresee stock price appreciations above the aforementioned 10% for the coming years.

A financial trick that Google could recur to increase the stock price is to undertake a generous buyback plan, taking advantage of the 121B$ that they have in cash, which would reduce the number of shares in circulation, and therefore, increase the stock price. A circumstance very similar to what have happened with Apple in recent years, although I think it is not the best way to create value for the shareholder.

Therefore: Google stock is configured as a good option for low-risk profile investors who comply with modest interannual revaluation rates.

More ambitious investors will have to look for other investment options.

Time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.