Lennar Earnings Preview: The Stock Has Been Trending Lower, But Could Be Setting Up For A Reversal

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) is set to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday and it will be one of the first S&P 500 members to report for the quarter. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share and that is down from $2.42 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to come in at $6.58 billion and that is up 1.8% compared to Q4-2018.

Lennar saw its earnings decline by 1% in the third quarter while revenue was up 3%. Over the last three years, the company has fared much better with earnings growing at an annual rate of 23% and revenue growing by 33% per year. Analysts expect earnings for 2019 as a whole to decline by 13% while revenue is expected to increase by 5.6%.

The company's management efficiency measurements are average with a return on equity of 17.7% and a profit margin of 12%. The stock is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a forward P/E of 9.30.

New home sales in the U.S. trended higher throughout 2016 and 2017 and then slowed a little in 2018. The monthly numbers were somewhat erratic in 2019 and that has obviously had an impact on Lennar. With interest rates climbing in 2018 that was a disrupting factor for home sales and the Fed has since lowered rates three times in 2019.

The Weekly Chart Shows a Trend Channel Forming in 2019

When I first looked at the weekly chart for Lennar, there were several things that stood out. The first thing that stood out was how the stock trended lower in the fourth quarter and how that had brought the overbought/oversold indicators down below the 50 level.

The second thing that jumped out at me was how a trend channel had formed during 2019 with the lows from December '18 and July '19 forming the lower rail. The upper rail is marked by the highs from March and October. The pullback in the fourth quarter has brought the stock down within a few percentage points of the lower rail.

The third thing that I took note of on the chart was the potential support in the $53-53.50 range. The stock had a hard time breaking through that area back in 2017 and then when the stock was falling in 2018, the area marked an area where the stock consolidated for several months. When the stock rallied in the first half of 2019, the rally stalled again in the same area. Many times we see former resistance levels become support levels on initial pullbacks. In this case, the $53-53.50 area is also close to the lower rail of the trend channel.

Sentiment toward Lennar is Mixed

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Lennar we see a mix of bullish, neutral, and bearish indicators. Analysts are skewed toward the bullish camp with 14 out of 17 analysts ranking the stock as a "buy". The other three have the stock ranked as a "hold". This puts the buy percentage at 82.4% and that is above average.

The short interest ratio is at 4.1 currently and that is higher than the average stock, an indication of bearish sentiment from this crowd. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range, meaning there is a little more bearish sentiment toward Lennar than the average stock.

Looking at the options market for Lennar, we see that there are 37,051 puts open at this time and 36,326 calls. This puts the put/call ratio at 1.02 and that is in the average range compared to other stocks. One thing that is worth noting is that the put/call ratio was only 0.47 on October 2 when Lennar last reported earnings. The open put contracts are in the same range now that they were then, but the number of open call contracts has been cut in half and that is a possible sign of declining optimism from option traders.

My Overall Take on Lennar

Lennar's fundamental ratings are decent, but not great. I think the company has been caught up in the overall uncertainty in the housing industry over the last few years and that has impacted the earnings growth and revenue growth. The management efficiency measurements indicate that the company is average and maybe a little above average compared to its competitors.

The technical picture is one area that I like, especially if the stock were to slip a little further and hit the lower rail of the channel and the $53.50 area at the same time. If it does this, we would likely see the weekly stochastic readings reach oversold territory and the 10-week RSI would likely be in the 40 area which is where it was when the stock reversed last summer. My ideal set up would be to have the stock hit the lower rail and the support level and then see a bullish crossover from the stochastic readings.

The sentiment is somewhat of a nonfactor with Lennar as the indicators kind of cancel one another out. If I had to deem one indicator more important than the others when it comes to earnings reports, it would be the short interest ratio. Analysts don't change their ratings very often and option traders can change their stance too quickly. With a high short interest ratio, we can see the mechanics of the indicator impact trading almost immediately. If the company beats on earnings and starts moving higher, the short sellers may start covering their positions and that creates additional buying pressure to the stock.

Looking at Lennar's last eight earnings releases, the company has beaten EPS estimates on four occasions and it has missed on four occasions. Even when it has beaten the estimates, it hasn't always led to an immediate jump in the stock. Last June, the company beat estimates, but the stock continued to fall a little further before reversing in July.

I would encourage investors to exercise patience if you are looking to buy Lennar. I described my ideal entry point above and that is the scenario I will be looking for from the stock. If you already own the stock, I would keep an eye on the $53-53.50 area to see how the stock behaves if it gets down that low. If the stock were to drop back below the $50 level, I would definitely be looking to get out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.