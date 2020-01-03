Hormel Foods: A Deserved Premium, But I'm Still Not Buying

Shares of Hormel are trading at a significant premium to the value of the business.

Consumer staples companies typically make up a good portion of most dividend growth investors' portfolios and for good reason. Businesses that provide products that are used every day and enjoyed by their customers have a very captive audience that keeps coming back to buy more products month after month.

Hormel Foods (HRL) has plenty of recognizable brands under their control. In addition to brands such as SPAM and Hormel meats like pepperoni and the various other deli offerings, Hormel also owns the Jennie-O Turkey brand as well as Wholly Guacamole, Skippy and Justin's peanut butter.

Hormel's sales are largely concentrated in the United States with over 90% of FY 2019's revenue coming from the domestic market. Management is focusing on international expansion as a way to improve growth prospects by focusing on both Asia and South America with their faster growing economies and populations.

Dividend History

The investment strategy that most appealed to me was dividend growth investing. The idea behind dividend growth investing is to identify quality companies that have a history of and likelihood of continuing to pay and grow their dividend payments in the future.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Hormel Foods is a Dividend Champion with 53 consecutive years of dividend increases. That's every year starting in 1967 including 6 recessions as well as all sorts of economic and geopolitical conditions that Hormel has been there rewarding shareholders.

Of the 30 1-year periods starting in 1990, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.6% to 25.0%. The average of those is 12.0% with a median growth rate of 11.4%.

Expanding the time period out to the 21 rolling 10-year periods and annualized dividend growth is equally impressive. Annual growth has ranged from 6.0% to 16.3% with an average of 10.9% and a median of 10.5%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1990 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1990 $0.03 1991 $0.04 16.05% 1992 $0.05 20.21% 1993 $0.06 22.12% 19.43% 1994 $0.06 13.04% 18.39% 1995 $0.07 16.03% 17.00% 17.45% 1996 $0.08 3.87% 10.86% 14.87% 1997 $0.08 3.19% 7.54% 11.42% 1998 $0.08 3.09% 3.38% 7.70% 1999 $0.08 3.00% 3.09% 5.72% 2000 $0.09 6.31% 4.12% 3.89% 10.46% 2001 $0.09 5.48% 4.92% 4.21% 9.41% 2002 $0.10 5.63% 5.81% 4.69% 8.00% 2003 $0.11 7.79% 6.29% 5.63% 6.66% 2004 $0.11 6.84% 6.75% 6.41% 6.06% 2005 $0.13 15.66% 10.03% 8.22% 6.03% 2006 $0.14 7.69% 9.99% 8.67% 6.41% 2007 $0.15 7.14% 10.10% 8.98% 6.81% 2008 $0.19 23.47% 12.52% 11.98% 8.76% 2009 $0.19 2.59% 10.72% 11.07% 8.71% 2010 $0.21 10.74% 11.94% 10.11% 9.16% 2011 $0.26 21.29% 11.28% 12.76% 10.69% 2012 $0.30 17.55% 16.45% 14.87% 11.88% 2013 $0.34 13.33% 17.35% 12.92% 12.45% 2014 $0.40 17.65% 16.16% 16.05% 13.53% 2015 $0.50 25.00% 18.56% 18.90% 14.42% 2016 $0.58 16.00% 19.49% 17.84% 15.27% 2017 $0.68 17.24% 19.35% 17.78% 16.32% 2018 $0.75 10.29% 14.47% 17.14% 15.01% 2019 $0.84 12.00% 13.14% 16.00% 16.03% 2020*est $0.93 10.71% 11.00% 13.21% 16.02%

Table and calculations by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

*An interactive chart of the information presented in the table can be found here.

Companies have two ways to grow their dividend: growth in the underlying business and expanding their payout ratio. The most sustainable way is for growth of the business to support growth of the dividend since eventually the payout ratio will put the dividend at risk of being cut if management is too aggressive with expanding the payout ratio.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Prior to FY 2019, Hormel's payout ratio had been slowly expanding climbing from ~28% in FY 2010 to ~42% in FY 2018. Over the last decade the payout ratio based on net income has averaged 34.6% and for the last five years the average is 38.8%. Over the same period, the free cash flow based payout ratio has averaged 39.6% and 45.7%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

A quality business is very subjective; however, I believe that the quantitative factors can give a glimpse into the quality of the underlying factors.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

The first thing that I want to look at is how the top line has performed because growing sales will usually lead to growing profits. Hormel's revenues grew from $7.22 B in FY 2010 to $9.50 B for FY 2019. That's good for total growth of 31.5% or ~3.1% annualized.

Over the same period operating income grew from $633 M to $1.16 B. That's 82.8% total growth over the last decade or ~6.9% annualized. Meanwhile cash flow from operations grew from $486 M to $923 M or 90.1% in total and ~7.4% annualized.

Free cash flow stood at $396 M in FY 2010 and ended FY 2019 at $629 M. Free cash flow grew by 59.0% or ~5.3% annualized.

With operating cash flow and free cash flow outpacing growth in sales, it should come as no surprise that Hormel has improved its cash flow margins. I consider a free cash flow margin >10% to be a sign of a business that generates ample free cash flow.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel doesn't quite hit my 10% threshold; however, that's not a firm threshold. The trend has generally been towards higher free cash flow margins, but 2019 was obviously a very tough year for the business.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business is generating based on the capital invested in the business. My goal is to find businesses that earn and can reinvest at high returns on capital. I consider a business that generates >10% FCF ROIC to be a strong business.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel has been above the 10% threshold every year over the last decade; however, the last 4 years have seen the FCF ROIC decline from 19.1% to just 10.2%. Hormel has managed to generate a 10-year average FCF ROIC of 14.5% with a 5-year average of 14.8%.

I want the businesses that I invest in to use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as a shareholder. That means the number one priority is to protect the business via capital expenditures. If there's remaining cash flow, then I would expect some of it to be funneled to owners via dividends. Any remaining cash flow would then be used for debt reduction, acquisitions, building cash reserves or share repurchases.

To understand how Hormel uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash used on share repurchases

Ideally, an investment candidate would show positive FCFaDB since that would mean that the business generates more cash than is necessary to defend and grow the business, pay a dividend and repurchase shares through cash flow generated through its operations. I'm not concerned with a negative FCFaDB in any given year, rather it's the trend over the longer term that I look for.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Hormel has had positive FCF every year which has allowed management to pay and grow their dividend as a way to return cash to shareholders.

In total Hormel generated $6.15 B in FCF over the last decade and paid out a total of $2.49 B in dividends to shareholders. That puts the cumulative FCFaD for the last decade at $3.66 B. Hormel has also produced positive FCFaD every year over the last decade.

Management has not been very active with share repurchases, spending a total of $0.84 B on buybacks over the last decade. As such, Hormel has ample FCFaDB every year and has generated a total FCFaDB for the last decade of $2.82 B.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

With relatively little capital devoted to share repurchases as well as numerous acquisitions, the share count rose from 532.5 M in FY 2010 to 534.7 M in FY 2019. That's a 0.4% increase over the decade or roughly 0.1% annualized.

The following table shows the cash used for shareholders which includes capital expenditures, dividends and share repurchases. It's broken down into the funding source, i.e. is it supported by cash flows from operating the business or if outside funding was needed.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's management has done an excellent job avoiding the debt funded buyback craze of the last decade. All cash used for shareholder purposes, i.e. capex, dividends and buybacks, has been covered by cash generated by operations.

Image source: Author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's balance sheet is one of the strongest in the food sector that has typically leveraged up due to the stable nature of their business. Over the last decade, Hormel's debt to capitalization ratio has ranged from 4.1% to 12.7% with an average of 7.7%.

With Hormel effectively carrying no debt on the balance sheet, their metrics are pretty amazing. Fiscal year 2019's free cash flow covered the interest expense 34.8 times over. Also, the entire debt load could be paid off with 0.4 years of FY 2019's FCF or 1.3 years of FY 2019's FCFaD.

Valuation

One method that I use to value a potential investment is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those earnings and then determine whether the expected return exceeds your threshold for investment.

Analysts expect Hormel to report FY 2020 EPS of $1.76 and FY 2021 EPS of $1.84. Over the next 5 years analysts expect Hormel to grow earnings at 3.2% per year. I then assumed that Hormel would achieve 3.0% earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a ~52.5% payout ratio.

Historically, market participants have valued Hormel's TTM EPS between ~15x - 25x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine returns using those ending multiples.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Hormel could provide if the assumptions listed above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near $45, around Thursday's intra-day trading. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 4.83% 5.01% 22.5 2.76% 4.02% 20 50.00% 2.94% 17.5 -1.98% 1.74% 15 -4.76% 0.38%

Alternatively, I want to know what price I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical investment threshold, as well at 6% and 8%. The 6% is derived from the estimated 10-year earnings growth rate of 3.3% per year plus the starting dividend yield of 2.1% with the 8% including a 25% margin of safety normalizing over 10 years or ~2.25% annualized.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 6% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $36.28 $30.14 $43.02 $41.66 $39.47 $35.34 22.5 $33.06 $27.81 $39.15 $38.30 $35.94 $32.55 20 $29.83 $25.49 $35.29 $34.95 $32.41 $29.76 17.5 $26.60 $23.16 $31.42 $31.60 $28.88 $26.98 15 $23.37 $20.84 $27.55 $28.24 $25.35 $24.19

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge of the current valuation. Dividend yield theory assumes that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of established businesses with a history of paying dividends.

Image source: author; data source: Hormel Foods Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

*An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Shares of Hormel currently yield 2.10% compared to the 5-year average yield of 1.86%. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value price of $50.00.

Conclusion

Hormel is a solid business providing many staple products that get used over and over again. The problem right now appears to be the disconnect between the value of the business and the price available in the markets.

Market participants are either applying a significant premium to the business, deservedly so due to its long, stable history and pristine balance sheet, or are expecting growth to come in much higher than current forecasts.

Hormel has also transitioned to a much more acquisitive business with sizable acquisitions in the last 5 years to gain exposure to higher growth opportunities. As long as management continues to remain prudent in the acquisitions that's an okay strategy to follow; however, the risk is that acquisition targets could dry up or that valuations for bolt-on brands could become prohibitively expensive. With a net cash position, cash less debt, over $430 M I would expect Hormel to be on the lookout for another acquisition sometime in 2020.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Hormel shares between $45 - $55 implying that Hormel is on the cheap side of fair value. However, the fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $32 - $38 using the earnings growth justified return target of 6%. If you're looking for a meatier rate of return of 8% shares would need to be purchased around $30.

Given the disconnect between the current share price and the value of the business, I would not feel comfortable adding more shares at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.