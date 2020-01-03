MaxLinear Inc. And Less-Known Semiconductor Stocks: You Pick The Best

Several dimensions of investment satisfactions will be presented, so you the reader will have the ability to fit your choice to your own preferences.

We will have at hand what was produced by prior forecasts with payoff-penalty prospects like today’s, displayed for easy comparison.

We will look now at what can be seen for these choices, over the same limited prospective holding periods where comparable knowledgeable information is available.

Their long-term benefits depend on being competitive in future selections when repeated portfolio employment needs are presented, not by forecasts now made beyond an ability to see.

These stocks offer near-term (3-4 month or less) capital gains to be sought and pocketed when first achieved for compounding by future similar pursuits.

Investment Thesis

Stock investment opportunities in newer semiconductor producers present uncertainties. The most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. We have legal access to the near-future price-range expectations of the most experienced, best resourced players in the equity investment community as a starting point.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-$" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog's article "Why Read This Report?"

The report is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$-funds stock price forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders. Analyses of such influences are covered as helpful background by other SA contributors.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among some related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Semiconductor Producers Early In Their Business Establishment

We identify the stock of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) as a high-potential investment candidate and compare it with other issues identified by Yahoo Finance as ones "People Also Watch". They include Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI), Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Here is a description of MXL:

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Why Pit Such Different Companies' Stocks Against One Another?

The companies are different, but the stocks have similar potentials for wealth-building by individual investors in the coming 3-4 months. And those prospects come from the likely actions of the same source: Institutional Investor interests. The potentials can be described in near-identical ways, for the purpose of settling on an investment choice.

The prospects for these stocks get evaluated in the same way: From the cost of protecting temporarily at-risk capital from unwanted price changes. Specification of how big and how likely those changes may be comes about at concurrent times and through the same eyes for both stocks.

Our source is the market-making community serving "institutional" investment funds and organizations managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios by negotiating and facilitating big-volume "block" trades. Their necessary hedging actions reveal their price expectation insights, updated daily as pictured in Figure 1 for MXL:

Figure 1

Source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts." Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years.

Similar analyses have been performed for the five "other watched" stocks. Their "Sell Target Potential" upside price change prospects and their price "Drawdown Exposure" experiences are combined in Figure 2. It maps those proportions for the six high-tech stocks, along with the expectation dimensions of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Figure 2

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from SPY at [6] to MXL at [4].

How effective the MMs have been in forecasting for these stocks is a matter of market records, when conditions of uncertainty similar to today's are examined. That was done in the rows of data between the graphics of each figure. For ease of comparison, they are repeated and slightly expanded in Figure 3:

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely as a proportion [H] (out of 100) is today's RI forecast [G] to produce a profit. The odds come from the [L] sample of such 5 years of daily prior forecasts [M].

Column [H] of Figure 3 tells that MXL wins profits in 84% of its forecasts at RIs of 14. Some 33 forecasts [L] in the past 5 years have had today's upside-to-downside price change proportions, and resulted in +16.8% average payoff realizations.

The size of [I] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]'s credibility in [N]. MXL's performance (at this level of its RI) has been only a bit less successful than FNs. But the Realized Payoffs of MXL (+16.8%) were twice as large as those of FN (+8.8%). And the MXL forecasts were done at a lower exposure to risk [F] of -6.99% compared to FN's of -8.9%.

FN's current Range Index of 56 leaves less of its full expected price range between [C] and [B], as +10.2% [E] than does MXL's RI of 14 as +20.6%. We accommodate these differences by weighting the good [E] by [H] and the bad [F] by 1-[H] to get a risk-adjusted [O]+[P] of [Q].

There we have a yardstick of opportunity adaptable to any contestant security in the competition for inclusion in an investment portfolio.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won't patiently wait for "long-term-trend" investments to be "sure" of their "passive investment" buy&hold strategy results.

Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3's rows are ranked by the historical results (of today's RI) statistic with SPY providing a lackluster +10% at today's RI outlook of 53 in comparison with MXL's +152% and FN's +63%.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can't be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That's a tiny unit but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. Compounding makes them powerful.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places MXL first substantially over FN, taking advantage of its much larger Realized Payoff [I].

MXL competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2,731 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. That population carries a large number of equities with infrequent and overly-optimistic forecasts resulting in a rate of loss of -2.5 bp/day when adjusted for price risk. The population win odds are only 60, with losses at 40 out of every 100. Decades of daily experiences show Win Odds below 80 to be problematic.

Better prospects for near capital gains currently exist in the best 20 of that forecast population than among most other stocks in this LHCG group. MXL offers the prospect of gain at a CAGR rate of +152%, compared to SPY's +10% and the forecast population of +13% (ignoring risk). The population's best 20 have histories with CAGRs averaging +105%.

Another important dimension which ought to be included generally by an astute investment audience may not be included for lack of the information's general availability. That is the lack of awareness of the potential capital gains in MXL by individual investors. Please check the columns [S] through [V] of Figure 3.

It shows MXL to be a less-known presence among SA Readers - only 3,560 have an interest, compared to over 400,000 curious of the outlook for SPY.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Our buy preference here favors the larger likely payoff indicated for MXL over the others. It is easily favored as a capital gain candidate over many other stock buy opportunities at this point in time.

