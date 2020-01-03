MPLX: Secure Dividend Yield Of >10%

The company is continuing to invest in its business, with 2020 capital spending of more than $2 billion.

MPLX offers investors a dividend of more than 10%. That dividend is covered with a distribution coverage of more than 1.4x.

MPLX Energy Logistics (NYSE:MPLX) is a Findlay, OH based large capped MLP with a market cap of more than $27 billion. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is an almost $40 billion company that owns a majority of MPLX Energy Logistics, meaning the >10% dividend yield is incredibly important to the company. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive asset portfolio and continued investments into its business make that yield secure and will reward shareholders well.

Source: MPLX

MPLX Highlights

MPLX has made a number of decisions in the recent quarter that are important for the company’s future business and worth paying attention too.

MPLX Highlights - MPLX Investor Presentation

The most important aspect of the company’s business updates worth paying attention to are the completed acquisition of Andeavor Logistics. The company acquired the company in a $14 billion enterprise value transaction, with a $9 billion unit-for-unit exchange and the assumption of $5 billion of debt. In the current market, MLPs have taken a big hit and are significantly underpriced.

However, acquiring them in a unit-for-unit transaction takes away the benefit - unless your stock is overvalued, which MPLX isn’t. I would like the see the company use its size advantage as an MLP to acquire small companies that are significantly overpriced in the current market using debt. Combined with synergies, the potential benefits of these acquisitions are huge. That debt, at low cost, can support the company’s cash flow and enable stronger shareholder returns.

However, the important aspect worth paying attention to is the company’s dividend coverage after the acquisition, which was 1.42x. This was on the basis of DCF of $1.0 billion and $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That amount is enough for the company to maintain its respectable dividend going forward.

Going forward, the company is targeting 2020 growth capital of $2.0 billion and announced the formation of a midstream special committee. That $2.0 billion in capital spending is significant for a company with a market cap of $27 billion and should enable the company to grow its cash flow. The midstream special committee at the same time should enable the company to enhance value going forward.

MPLX Investment Opportunity

MPLX has done well over the past quarter and is continuing to invest heavily in the business, which has noticeable investment opportunity.

MPLX Projects - MPLX Investor Presentation

The company is investing heavily into the business, taking advantage of synergies, of which there should be many with Andeavor Logistics. Out of the company’s $2 billion in capital spending, roughly 75% will be in the logistics and storage (L&S) division. The company has a number of key logistics and storage projects that it is focused on. Like all other companies in the industry, the company is focused on the Permian Basin.

One of the most important benefits from the company is visible in that last bullet point. The company is providing supply to MPC refineries and exports. For MPC’s intensive network, MPLX is the supplier of choice and continues to generate long-term steady revenue by helping provide midstream assets to the company. At the same time, the company itself gets reliable midstream assets it can use.

MPLX Growth - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX’s growth from the company’s investment is visible in the chart above. The company’s legacy volumes across gathering and processing have gone up by double digits over the past year, while fractionation has gone up mid-single digits. Including the ANDX acquisition, the company’s gathering and processing volumes have gone up almost twice as much.

At the same time, the company has new assets coming on soon and will have additional assets coming online next year. These things combined will continue to generate significant revenue for the company.

MPLX Financials

Now that we’ve discussed the company’s highlights and investment opportunity, let’s continue by discussing the company’s financials.

MPLX Financials - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX has increased its EBITDA significantly as a result of its ANDX acquisition. At the same time, the company’s DCF has increased significantly. That 50% increase in DCF combines with a similar increase in the company’s outstanding units as a result of the acquisition. However, the company is continuing to earn DCF at an annualized rate of more than $4 billion, combined with a dividend of roughly $2.7 billion.

That lines up with the company’s adjusted distribution coverage of 1.42x. That strong coverage ratio along with MPC’s stake in the company means that dividend should remain secure going forward.

MPLX Balance Sheet - MPLX Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s current balance sheet. It’s important to note that these equity and asset numbers don’t include ANDX, so it’s worth paying attention that those assets will be added in. However, even here, we can see that the company is undervalued when taking the assets and subtracting out the company’s debt profile. That continues with ANDX, helping to highlight the company’s balance sheet strength.

MPLX Risk and Opportunities

Our central thesis around investing in MPLX is the company’s secure and covered dividend yield of more than 10%. As we saw above, the company is comfortably covering this dividend. At the same time, the company is continuing to invest in its business, $2 billion in 2020 capital spending is significant, and the company has continued to bring its ANDX business online.

However, the company does have two major risks that are worth paying attention too. The first is continued world demand for oil, and the second is the company’s ties to Marathon Petroleum.

U.S. Natural Gas Production - EIA

The above image shows forecast U.S. natural gas production by source. As can be seen, production is expected to increase significantly. Oil production has increased similarly as a result of recent oil discoveries in the shale basins. That should mean continued growth and demand for midstream assets. The more oil and natural gas there is, the more it needs to be pushed around.

However, there are numerous proposals to decrease the use of oil and natural gas in the United States to avoid climate change. Climate change is a major issue, and I expect more steps to be taken to help address it in the future. However, I expect addressing it to be a slow and gradual change based on economics rather than a rapid change. But a rapid shift could hurt MPLX significantly.

The second potential issue is the company’s ties to Marathon Petroleum. That has helped the company significantly recently - Marathon Petroleum has historically been a strong supporter. However, the company does have a majority stake, and they care about MPC shareholders, not MPLX shareholders more. Ergo, they could make decisions that hurt shareholders, and it’s a risk worth knowing.

Conclusion

MPLX has a very secure and respectable dividend of more than 10%. The company has a coverage ratio of more than 1.4x which helps to highlight how significant of a dividend the company has. More so, the company is continuing to invest in its long-term business. The company plans to invest $2 billion next year and has recently completed its major ANDX acquisition.

I would like to see the company take action, as one of the larger MLPs, to acquire peers that are trading at distressed valuations for cash. Based on many valuations, the company could achieve better returns than what it is getting for capital spending, assuming it can get shareholders to sell for close to current prices. However, going forward, I expect the company’s dividend to continue, rewarding shareholders well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.