Monthly 'Mailbox Money' So You Can Sleep Well At Night

Have you ever heard of the base-10 system?

You’ve used it more times than you can count, no doubt. But you’ve probably used it without thinking about how you were using it. Without knowing there was anything else to use, in fact!

As a ThoughtCo. writeup puts it:

“If you’ve ever counted from 0 to 9, then you’ve used base-10… Simply put, base-10 is the way we assign place value to numerals. It is sometimes called the decimal system because a digit’s value in a number is determined by where it lies in relation to the decimal point.”

It goes on to note that:

“Base-10 is used in most modern civilizations and was the most common system for ancient civilizations, most likely because humans have 10 fingers. Egyptian hieroglyphics dating back to 3,000 B.C. show evidence of a decimal system. This system was handed over to Greece, although the Greeks and Romans commonly used base-5 as well… “Some other civilizations used different number bases. For example, the Mayans used base-2-, possibly from counting both fingers and toes. The Yuki language of California uses base-8 (octal) counting the spaces between fingers rather than the digits.”

It’s a very interesting study for so many reasons. And you’ve got to admit that 10 is an extremely useful number.

Though there’s an even more compelling figure out there I’d like to focus on today.

Photo Source

Better by the Dozen

Because of the base-10 system, we’re automatically used to thinking of anything divisible by 10 as a valuable figure.

Ten is usually going to sound better than nine. That makes sense since it’s a higher value, I know. But 10 also can sound more attractive than 11.

We’re just geared more toward it, I suppose. It’s easier to arrange in our minds and often in actuality as well.

Yet for a base-10 civilization, we sure do like our dozens. Stop and think about everything we group that way:

Roses

Eggs

Doughnuts and other sweet treats

Bagels

Writing utensils such as pens and pencils

Plasticware packages.

Reference.com points out that:

The ancient Mesopotamians were likely the first people to use 12 as a unit of measurement. The concept probably developed because each human finger has three joints, making it possible to count to 12 on one hand using the thumb. The number 12 also had symbolic significance in the ancient world because each year consists of approximately 12 lunar cycles.

The site also calls attention to how a dozen is “easily divisible into halves, thirds, and quarters.” Obviously, the stock market thinks that concept of breaking up the 12 months of the year is swell considering how it subscribes to the idea of quarterly earnings reports.

Every three months, admittedly by law, publicly-traded companies have to disclose their financial information, such as their:

Balance sheets

Income

Cash flow

Other pertinent information.

And when it comes to the majority of dividend-paying stocks – including real estate investment trusts, or REITs – they also dole out quarterly distributions to their shareholders of record.

Though there are some significant exceptions that I’d like to draw attention to today.

The More, the Merrier

While, again, it definitely isn’t the norm, there are dividend-paying REITs that don’t follow a “base-3” system, as it were.

Nor do they subscribe to a base-2 system as computers do or the standard base-10 humans usually operate on. They’re all about the dozen. Served straight. Shaken, not stirred.

In other words, they pay out dividends 12 times a year.

Every. Single. Month.

Now, that doesn’t mean they automatically give you more money than standard REITs. But it does mean you have the potential for outsized gains in the long run.

Here’s how it works…

Whenever you buy a dividend-yielding stock, you’re entitled to a dividend. A payment. Which only makes sense.

It also only makes sense that you can then spend or save that money as you choose. So you can go right out and put it toward bills and financial obligations. You can put it into a savings account of some kind.

Or you can reinvest it back into the very company that paid you that money in the first place.

If you go with that latter option, you’re buying up more shares. And if you’re buying up more shares, then you’re almost certainly going to see bigger dividend payments, which you can then spend, save, or reinvest.

The more you reinvest, the higher your dividend returns will be – just as long as the company stays safe and solvent, of course. And the higher your dividend returns will be, the greater your final yield when you’re all done building your portfolio and ready to start cashing out.

That’s how the numbers game works in any base system. But I especially like it in “base 12.”

A Monthly-Paying Dividend Portfolio

With that so firmly established, I’m exceptionally proud to announce a whole new portfolio addition to the collection we already offer on iREIT on Alpha.

Our tactically curated Monthly "Mailbox Money" Portfolio contains 10 companies, including six REITs, one commercial mortgage REIT, one residential mortgage REIT, one BDC, and one Canadian midstream corporation. We have carefully picked these 10 monthly payers in order to provide readers with a diversified basket of stocks that currently yield an average of 6.35%.

Now let’s provide a quick recap for each of these inductees:

Realty Income (O), aka “the monthly dividend company,” has a high quality score (4.4 for R.I.N.O.) and has one of the best dividend growth records in the REIT sector, with an impressive 26 years in a row of increases. The company is a staple for our Durable Income Portfolio (has returned 18.5% annually since our first purchase in 2013).

Although shares are pricey today, we are cognizant of the strong growth forecasted in 2020 of 7%. The company has superior scale and cost of capital advantages and should deliver stable and predictable returns in good times and bad. Our Fair Value price is $65.00 and we recommend waiting on a pullback.

Source: FAST Graphs

Gladstone Land (LAND) is a farming REIT that owns 111 farms with 86,534 total acres in 10 states, valued at approximately $876 million. The acreage is currently 100% leased, and most farms are leased on a triple-net basis, meaning the farmer pays rent, insurance, maintenance, and taxes.

Since the IPO in 2013, Gladstone has made 81 consecutive monthly cash distributions (on the common shares) and during the last 58 months the company has increased the distribution rate 16x for a total increase of 48.7%. The dividend is not as safe as Realty Income (our R.I.N.O score is 3.0) but management is committed to growing it. On a year-to-date basis, AFFO per share was $0.399 vs. dividends declared of $0.401 per share. We have a $13.00 on LAND and shares are trading at $12.97.

Source: FAST Graphs

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an industrial REIT that has worked to reduce its payout ratio while simultaneously increasing the dividend. The company went public in 2012 and has steadily improved its payout ratio. Our R.I.N.O score is 3.4 and continues to improve as the company improves its cost of capital and scale.

Shares now yield around 4.5% with a P/FFO multiple of 17.4x 240, around 240 basis points above the five-year average. While the valuation gap has narrowed, STAG is moving back closer to our Fair Value target of $29.00 per share. Not on our Buy list yet, but certainly getting closer. STAG has returned ~18.3% annually since our first purchase in August 2015.

Source: FAST Graphs

WPT Industrial (TSX:WIR.U) (OTCQX:WPTIF) is a fully internalized Canadian-listed REIT focused exclusively on the U.S. industrial sector with a portfolio of 70 properties totaling approximately 21 million square feet. It’s a Canada-based company that invests only in U.S. properties, making it quite unique as compared with other Canada-based REITs – since WPT prices its shares in U.S. dollars.

WPT is yielding 5.0% with a P/FFO of 16.1.x. Analysts forecast earnings (or FFO per share) to grow by 6% in 2020. The AFFO payout ratio in the latest quarter was 90.3% (compared to 86.3% in the same period last year), but that was primarily due to free rent during that period. Our Fair Value target is $16.00.

Source: FAST Graphs

LTC Properties (LTC) is a healthcare REIT that invests in senior housing, primarily skilled nursing properties (48.6%), assisted living properties (48.2%), independent living properties (2.5%), and combinations thereof. One key difference with this particular REIT is that all of the leases are net leases, meaning there is no RIDEA (operating) risk.

During 2019 the company successfully executed on its strategy of a “disciplined approach to building a more diversified asset and operator base, and the majority of the portfolio challenges have been addressed.” While shares have pulled back due to operator volatility, we took advantage of the margin of safety to buy more shares. Our Fair Value Target is $48.00 and the current dividend yield is 5.1%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Apple Hospitality (APLE) is a lodging REIT that owns select service and extended stay hotels – primarily upscale/limited services-focused. The company is one of the most diversified hotel REITs with 235 properties and more than 30,000 guest rooms. To reduce risk, the company invest in Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt branded hotels which benefit from strong reservation systems and loyalty programs.

Apple trades substantially below our Fair Value target of $34.00 and the company’s 7.4% dividend yield is well covered. Apple’s total debt to total capitalization at the end of Q3-19 was approximately 27%, which provides the company with the financial flexibility to fund capital requirements and pursue strategic opportunities (we believe M&A is likely in 2020).

Source: FAST Graphs

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is a new commercial mortgage REIT that we initiated coverage on a few weeks ago (see first article). The primary business more for Broadmark is to lend construction funds to singe family and multi-family builders and the company charges its customers around 16% (average unlevered fixed-rate yield) that provides earnings stability and dividends. Shares are now trading at $12.63 per share with a dividend yield of 11.3%. We plan to maintain coverage on the company that includes close interaction with the management team.

Source: Yahoo Finance

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is a residential mortgage REIT that invests predominately in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, financed primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. While we are generally not bullish with residential mREIT, AGNC appears to be a solid pick for the diversified monthly-paying portfolio.

The company was founded in 2008 and is an internally-managed REIT and utilizes an active portfolio management philosophy with the goal of preserving net book value over a wide range of market scenarios. Shares have returned 14% annualized from the IPO through Q3-19 and the company has the lowest operating cost structure as a percentage of stockholders’ equity among residential mortgage REITs (.80% as a % of stockholder’s equity). The current dividend yield is 10.9%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is the highest-quality BDC with one of the most highly experienced management teams. The founders still run the BDC - and own 5.5% of the shares, worth $140 million and paying more than $8 million in dividends. Main Street is one of the few internally-managed BDCs, meaning executives work directly for shareholders rather than themselves.

Main Street's operating expenses as a percentage of assets are just 1.4% (1% excluding stock-based compensation). That's less than half than that of its peers and even lower than that of commercial banks that are lending to the middle market segment. Main Street is around 15% overvalued, meaning we consider it a Hold and is on the watch list. We consider $40.00 a reasonable entry price.

Source: FAST Graphs

We first recommend Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in early December 2019 in which we explained, “PBA is currently a very strong buy for 2019, and even more so for 2020. There's literally no more undervalued safe monthly dividend stock you can buy today. That means not just a generous 5.2% yield that management is planning to hike 5% in early 2020, but also excellent long-term return potential over the next five years.”

Since that article, shares have climbed by over 6% (in 28 days) and stand behind our previous comment that “hands down” Pembina Pipeline is “the best monthly dividend stock you can buy for 2020 and far beyond.” We maintain a $49.00 Fair Value target ad the current dividend yield is 5.4%.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Summary

We will maintain the monthly "mailbox money" portfolio on the iREIT on Alpha marketplace. Here’s a snapshot of the portfolio for easy use:

Source: iREIT

