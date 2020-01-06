Michaels Isn't Perfect, But It Is Just So Cheap

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Struggling big box retailer Michaels (MIK) has seen its market value disintegrate over the past couple of years. The company traded for nearly $30 per share just two years ago but today, even after a massive rally, it goes for just $8. I've been bullish on Michaels in the past and clearly, that was the wrong side to be on. However, the company's results are nowhere near bad enough to warrant an $8 share price, so despite the fact that the chart below is so ugly and one-sided, I still think the risk/reward balance favors the bulls.

Steady but slight deterioration feeds the bears

Michaels has suffered in recent years from a disease many old-style retailers have found themselves afflicted by. Indeed, Michaels has tried to stay relevant in an ever-changing retail world where consumers can get whatever they want from their phone, and where modern retail stores are light and bright, focused on the customer experience.

Michaels stores are still giant cubes filled with cheap shelving and fluorescent lighting, which is far from inviting. The company's assortment is niche as well, focusing on crafting and the like, so that has helped as competition is relatively light in this space of retail. However, Michaels has been unable to move the needle in the right direction despite its best efforts.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have the past three years of revenue data by quarter, in millions of dollars, to get an idea of how the company's top line has performed. Looking at the share price chart, you'd be forgiven for assuming Michaels was seeing double-digit declines in the top line. However, that simply isn't the case.

It is true that revenue growth has worsened over time, and has been negative for four consecutive quarters. That's not good, and I won't try and sugarcoat it. However, the damage has been relatively slight so far, and I think the share price is pricing in a lot worse than what you see above.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue growth this year is expected to be in the area of -4%, so again, this is not a good showing. However, Michaels is in the process of rationalizing its store base with its various brands. Comparable sales were down again in Q3, this time declining just over 2%. Combined with lower wholesale revenue, the top line is anything but pretty for this year.

On the plus side, analysts have Michaels boosting the top line by 2% annually in the next couple of years, but whether that happens or not, I think the stock is pricing in way too much bad news. In other words, even if Michaels cannot move the top line higher, shares look cheap. If revenue does finally go in the right direction again, all the better.

The interesting thing is that the deterioration in revenue hasn't caused a sizable move down in margins, as we can see below. I've plotted the quarterly gross margin, SG&A cost, and operating margins for the past three years to show what I mean.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins moved down on average over the past few quarters, when taking into account the inherent seasonality of the business. The move hasn't been huge, but it is noticeable, with the most recent quarter falling from 38% to 36% year-over-year, for example.

The good news is that SG&A costs have fallen over time at roughly the same rate, so the damage to operating margins has been relatively light. While I wouldn't say Michaels is in a good situation with its margins, I also don't think this is dire by any means. After all, even during the seasonally weakest quarter of the year, operating margins are still 7%. This, in other words, is a very profitable business.

Because of these profits, Michaels is able to generate lots of excess cash, some of which it uses to return to shareholders. Below, we have the company's share repurchase spending in millions of dollars for the past few years to get an idea of the scale we're talking about.

Source: TIKR.com

The chain spent about $1.1 billion from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019 on buybacks, which is huge considering its current market capitalization is just $1.2 billion. Of course, those purchases were made at much higher share prices, so a significant amount of value destruction has occurred to be sure. However, Michaels did achieve a meaningful amount of float reduction, as we can see below with the share count in millions.

Source: TIKR.com

In addition, in the first nine months of this year, the company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding have fallen 12% thanks to enormous share repurchase activity on much lower share prices. The company is (thankfully) striking while the iron is hot with share repurchases, signaling confidence in the business and buying very cheap stock.

Apart from lots of value destruction from share repurchases, Michaels has a lot of debt. The company's high level of profitability has thus far meant that it was able to service its debt more than sufficiently, but as we can see below, that has been deteriorating as well.

Source: TIKR.com

This is a look at the company's EBITDA minus capital expenditures over its interest expense. There are many ways to measure leverage and this is simply one of them, but it captures operating earnings and subtracts capex, which is money that obviously isn't available to service debt. This gives us an idea of how many times a company's operating earnings will cover interest, and Michaels is currently just over 4X. While that certainly isn't as good as it used to be, it is more than sufficient and much better than it was in fiscal 2015, for instance. Still, this is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

A valuation that is difficult to believe

Michaels is a very long way from being perfect. It has revenue growth issues, its margins are slowly melting, and it has a lot of debt it needs to service. However, its profits are huge and appear to be at least stable at current levels. That makes the valuation quite difficult to understand, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Current estimates call for just over $2 in EPS for this year, $2.21 next year, and $2.32 the year after that. That puts the current P/E ratio at 4 for this year, and less than 4 for the next two years. It is difficult for me to recall a time when I saw a business trading for four times earnings, and in particular, one that is maintaining its EPS levels. Should Michaels actually hit these targets - which have several quarters of weak results already built in - upside in the stock could be huge.

This is not a low-risk situation because Michaels could see further deterioration in sales, margins, or both, and that would cause EPS estimates to fall. However, it doesn't appear to be the case at this point, and thus I see the balance of risk heavily favoring the bulls. The stock is pricing in enormous declines in earnings that aren't currently on the radar, so something has to give. I think that "something" will be a much higher share price via an expanding P/E ratio, so Michaels is worth a look for the speculative investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MIK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.