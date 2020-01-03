BOK Financial Not Attractive Enough

Earnings of BOK Financial (BOKF) are expected to dip in 2020 due to a compression in net interest margin following the three Fed rate cuts in 2019. A slight increase in operating expenses due to expected balance sheet expansion is also expected to pressurize the bottom-line. Furthermore, the energy sector, which is BOKF's specialty sector, can lead to higher provisions charge and thereby depress earnings. Due to the prospects of earnings decline I'm expecting BOKF to hold its dividend payout constant at the current level throughout 2020. This payout will result in a modest and unattractive forward dividend yield of only 2.3%. The expected potential for capital appreciation is also not attractive enough, as the target price implies only a single digit price upside from BOKF's current market price. Hence, I believe it is better to wait for the stock's price to dip than to consider investing at the current level.

Margin Likely to Constrain Net Interest Income

BOKF's loan portfolio is expected to continue to expand in 2020, albeit at a low rate. The company's expertise lies in the energy and healthcare sectors, and while the outlook for healthcare remains upbeat the prospects for energy are less rosy. I'm expecting global economic slowdown to negatively affect oil prices and consequently the energy sector, which will dampen credit demand this year. My expectation is contrary to management's guidance, as in the third quarter conference call the management appeared mostly confident about growth prospects in the energy sector. The net effect of my outlook on healthcare and energy is likely to lead to lackluster growth in the commercial and industrial, or C&I, loan class. In addition, demand for credit from C&I is expected to take a hit in the election year as high amount of political uncertainty will discourage business investment planning.

Given the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting BOKF's loan growth to decelerate in 2020 to approximately 3.6%. The following table presents my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

The effect of loan growth on net interest income is expected to be offset by a compression in net interest margin, or NIM. The three Fed rate cuts in 2019 and high sensitivity to interest rates are expected to compress NIM in 2020. To mitigate the impact of Fed rate cuts on NIM, BOKF invested heavily in fixed-income securities in the third quarter of 2019, which has locked-in high rates for a longer period of time. Consequently, BOKF's NIM is now less sensitive to interest rates than it was previously. Nevertheless, NIM is still quite sensitive, as can be deciphered from the results of a simulation conducted by the management to gauge interest rate sensitivity. According to the results of the simulation (shown below and given in the 10-Q filing), a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.57% in the next one year. The simulation incorporates a change in earning assets due to the interest rate movement.

I'm expecting Fed to hold rates steady at the current level throughout 2020, as signaled in the last monetary policy announcement. Based on my assumption of stable interest rates and the sensitivity implied by the simulation, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 4bps in the first quarter and 2bps in the second quarter of 2020 before it stabilizes. This pattern of NIM decline will result in approximately 21bps lower average NIM for 2020 compared with the 2019 estimate.

The combined impact of loan growth and NIM compression is expected to lead to slightly lower net interest income in 2020 compared to 2019. I'm expecting net interest income to decline by 0.5% year over year in 2020, which is more conservative than management's guidance given in the third quarter conference call. The management expects some growth in net interest income in 2020 compared to 2019, provided interest rates remain stable and loan portfolio expands.

Provisions and Non-Interest Expenses to Further Drag Earnings

Apart from a fall in net interest income, pressure on the bottom-line is also expected to come from an increase in provisions charge. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management is confident that they can absorb the impact of delinquencies in the energy sector. Nevertheless, to be prudent I've assumed provisions charge to be on the higher side for 2020. Uncertainties surrounding the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, also justify the assumption of high provisions charge.

Moreover, a low increase in non-interest expense is expected to drag earnings. The management expects non-interest expenses to remain at a normal level and do not foresee any big bubble of expenses in 2020. As a result, I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase by only 1.2% year over year in 2020 due to business growth and balance sheet expansion.

On the other hand, some relief for the bottom-line is expected to come from a rise in non-interest income. Revenue from fee-generating businesses, particularly brokerage and trading, and mortgage, is likely to benefit from low interest rates this year.

Upon incorporating all of the above factors, my earnings estimate for 2020 arrives at $7.29 per share, which is 1.5% below the 2019 estimate. The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items.

Dividends Likely to be Held Constant this Year

Due to the expected fall in earnings I'm expecting BOKF to keep its quarterly dividend stable at $0.51 throughout 2020 instead of increasing it. This dividend estimate suggests a payout ratio of 28%, which I believe can be comfortably maintained without any need to cut dividends. The forward dividend yield implied by the dividend estimate is 2.3%.

The dividend payout and income earned are expected to be the major factors to impact equity book value in 2020. Some impact is also expected from the implementation of CECL. The management expects pre-tax transition adjustment from CECL to be in the range of $50 million to $75 million on allowances for loan losses. Taking this guidance, I'm assuming CECL to reduce equity book value by $67 million this year. As a result, I'm expecting equity book value to stand at $74.11 per share, and tangible book value per share to stand at $57.5 at the end of 2020. The tangible book value estimate incorporates the assumption of no change in the amount of goodwill and other intangibles.

Adopting Neutral Rating Due to Single Digit Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to tangible book multiple, P/TB, to value BOKF. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.65 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $57.5 gives a target price of $94.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a single digit price upside of 8.6% from BOKF's December 31 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

As the potential price upside is less than 10%, I've decided to adopt a neutral rating on BOKF. In my opinion the stock's current market price is not attractive enough for investors to consider purchasing it. However, if the market price dips to a level of $86.3, which is 10% below the target price, then the stock will offer attractive expected return. Consequently, I believe it is wise to wait for price dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.