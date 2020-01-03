My Number One Stock For 2020: Xebec Adsorption

Introduction

Xebec Adsorption (OTC:XEBEF) is, in my opinion, a must-own microcap. Note that the company trades in Canada on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. The company has competitive advantages, is growing extremely quickly, is profitable (and increasingly so), and has multiple strong regulatory tailwinds over the next few years and decades that, if capitalized on successfully, could result in a much larger company.

Source: Xebec RNG Website Page

Xebec designs, manufactures, services, and sells various types of machinery and equipment that produce Renewable Natural Gas (RNG for short). Essentially, the technology takes organic matter, which includes food waste, sewage, and other organic waste and produces carbon-neutral, renewable natural gas. The process is a sustainable, low carbon way of producing natural gas, which can then be used for many different applications.

Source: Xebec Adsorption November 2019 Investor Presentation

Xebec is also focusing on Renewable Hydrogen (RH2). Xebec's hydrogen systems purify hydrogen for fuel cell applications and store/transport RH2 for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles. The company discusses this in greater depth in its 2019 3rd quarter MD&A report, which I suggest all investors read in its entirety.

Fundamental Components

Whenever I find a new perspective company that may be worth my time digging deep, I quickly run through a checklist of factors I like to see present in a business. This checklist includes the following factors:

Revenue growth

Net income and EBITDA growth

Expanding margins

Decreasing debt

Strong competitive advantages/moat

While a company doesn't have to have all these factors present for me to invest, the more they have the better. Xebec has all five, making it a strong candidate for my pick of the year for 2020. After reviewing some of my other choices, I concluded that Xebec Adsorption was indeed my number one pick for 2020. Let's dig into these factors a little more, then take a look at the valuation and the future of the company.

Revenue Growth

Xebec management is guiding for full-year 2019 revenue to come in just under $50M, up 5 times from 2016 revenue of $9.6M. 2020 revenue should come in between $80M and $90M. Nearly a 10X in just 5 years if they achieve such a feat.

Source: Xebec Adsorption November 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: TIKR.com

The substantial revenue growth for 2020 is backed up by the company's $71M in backlogged orders. Further catalysts for continued growth include increasingly strict regulations mandating cleaner renewable natural gas be used in place of dirtier forms of natural gas.

Source: Xebec Adsorption November 2019 Investor Presentation

Xebec claims government targets, if achieved, will result in a multiple billion-dollar total addressable market for Xebec's equipment. Companies like Fortis (FTS), a $20 billion company, supplies residents of British Columbia, Canada with electricity and natural gas, and is fully on board with RNG projects.

Xebec is at the center of the technology used to manage, store, transport, and create RNG. These massive players and government targets provide Xebec with tailwinds for the business for years and perhaps decades to come. For these reasons, I think Xebec will continue to see strong, organic revenue growth for a long time to come.

Increasing Profitability

The second factor I look for in companies is profitability growth. Xebec posted decreasing profits in 2018 but has returned to profitability growth in 2019.

Source: TIKR.com

For the full 2019 year, management guided for around $4M to $5M in net income and is guiding for $5.6M to $8.1M in 2020 (based on 7% to 9% of $80M to $90M revenue). I believe the 2020 net income guidance to be quite conservative given the operating leverage potential present in the business model.

Increasing Margins and Decreasing Debt

Xebec has been reducing debt over the last three quarters, albeit slowly. There a couple of factors at play here. The company raised cash in July and December of 2019, and thus should not have a reason to take on significant debt in the short term. This comes at the expense of some shareholder dilution. The other factor at play here is the company's increasing profitability. I would expect the company to be able to increase debt payments and reduce future share offerings going forward, as the company can turn to cash generated from the business rather than outside funding sources.

Source: TIKR.com

Margins increasing are nice, but not at the expense of growth. Xebec's gross margins for the first 9 months of 2019 have increased to 31.85% from 29.49% in 2018 while operating margins have turned positive.

Source: Xebec Adsorption Q3 2019 Financial Statements (Unaudited)

I am pleased with this improvement in gross margins. I think it leaves room for growth. We'll see how the operating margins compare when we get Q1 2020 results.

Competitive Advantages

Xebec must have a moat or competitive advantage in order to survive. Xebec's competitive advantage comes from being a low-cost provider of RNG and RH2 equipment, as well as its proprietary technology. The following interview with Xebec President and CEO Kurt Sorschak briefly highlights how the CEO thinks about the company's competitive advantages:

A low-cost provider and proprietary technology are strong competitive advantages, as they're difficult, if not impossible, to replicate. I also believe that as the company builds out its network of equipment and resulting service offerings, they will further establish a moat as recurring revenue comes in for already installed equipment servicing.

Valuation

As of November 2019, the company had 72M shares currently outstanding, or 88,677,284 shares fully diluted. Xebec issued 10,952,600 more shares with a 6% compensation option to the underwriters for more shares up to one year after the offering. Thus, my estimate for fully diluted shares outstanding as of January 2, 2019, is:

88,672,284 + (10,952,600 * 1.06) = 100,282,040.

Using the January 2nd close of $2.34, the company has a fully diluted market cap of $234,659,974. With earnings guidance between $5.6M and $8.1M in 2020, the 2020 forward P/E ratio is somewhere between 29 and 42 times 2020 earnings. Given the conservative guidance and potential for operating leverage and multi-year growth, I do not think the current price is too much to pay, as I believe a possible earnings surprise in 2020 could bring earnings up to $10M or better. This would put shares today fully diluted at a multiple of 23. Not expensive at all for a company expected to grow revenue upwards of 60% year over year in 2020.

Risks

Xebec is not without risks, as is any company or investment. The main risks I foresee are the following:

Competitors catch up or develop different ways of solving similar problems with substitute products (such as electrification as opposed to RNG)

Backlogged orders don't come through

Currency fluctuations, as Xebec has significant international operations

A decline or shift in regulatory tailwinds from governments mandating greater quantities of renewables

Conclusion

Xebec Adsorption is a company executing on increasing demand for low carbon-emitting renewable natural gas and renewable hydrogen technology. The TAM today is far larger than the current market cap, and demand should continue to grow in the foreseeable future. The price per share is attractive and has a significant upside, thus I give the company a very bullish rating.

