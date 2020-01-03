Sina's Seven Quarter Bear Market Could Be Over

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) investors have been hit with continual bad news during the past seven quarters. The escalation in tension between the US and China not only put pressure on US market indexes but hit US-listed Chinese shares disproportionately harder. Increasing US tariffs on imported Chinese products have slowed the Chinese economy during the past couple of years and, as a result, slowed Sina's growth to a standstill. Although Sina investors are not out of the woods just quite yet, a number of market factors may have signaled a bottom in its stock price.

Earnings Valuation And Multiple Contraction

As the developer of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) which is the 'Chinese Twitter' like equivalent, Sina derives all of its consolidated operating profits from its 46% Weibo minority stake. Outside of Weibo's contribution, Sina has only been marginally profitable with its legacy online advertising business and private equity investments. Even excluding realized investment gains which totaled $760 million over the past six fiscal years, Sina's consolidated non-GAAP earnings have expanded significantly over the past half decade from $0.76 in fiscal 2014 to $3.07 in fiscal 2018.

As the weekly chart below shows, Sina's share rally during the 2015 to 2018 period resulted mostly from earnings expansion. On a trailing non-GAAP P/E basis, Sina's multiple only expanded from 42x during early 2015's lows to 45x at the peak in its shares in early 2018.

(Sina weekly chart with key news events labeled for CEO investment, first Weibo distribution, second Weibo distribution, and recent $500 million share buyback. Trailing non-GAAP P/E based on Sina's quarterly earnings.)

At recent lows just above $31 per share, Sina's trailing non-GAAP P/E hit record low levels at 11x earnings. The last time Sina shares were this discounted was in early 2009 when its trailing non-GAAP P/E dipped below 13x earnings. Obviously, the near 75% decline in Sina shares since early 2018 did not mirror the projected 4.5% annual non-GAAP EPS decline Wall Street currently expects for 2019. Hence Sina's recent share decline was mostly a result of multiple contraction than actual earnings degradation. The bear's growl was thus far worse than its actual bite.

Technical Stabilization

Since bottoming below $32 over a month ago, Sina shares have rallied by over 39%. As the weekly chart above also shows, the $32 level was also when Sina bottomed in early 2015. In addition, if Sina can close the first week of January above $40, it would mark the first weekly close above a declining trendline resistance dating back to mid-2018. The daily chart shown below shows this recent trendline breakout more clearly, which a recent bullish MACD divergence foreshadowed.

(Sina daily chart with bullish MACD divergence shown as shares hit a new low in late November 2019.)

While this trendline breakout is encouraging, Sina is not technically out of the woods yet. The following daily chart shows Sina shares are still below its 200-day moving average which currently stands at $44.50. Since this moving average proved stiff resistance in early 2019, Sina would need to close above this level on convincing volume and for several straight closing days to signal an end to its nearly two-year bear decline.

(Sina daily chart with 50 and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

It should also be noted Sina recently announced a $500 million share repurchase program which could artificially affect technical levels in a positive manner. Sina has followed through with share repurchases in the past by fulfilling over 60% of its last share buyback announcement in 2014, although artificial, open market share repurchases could seed real buying, should its shares break technical resistance levels.

News Flow Shift

Prior to the past couple of months, the news flow for US-listed Chinese companies has been almost uniformly negative. Not only did trade tariffs gradually escalate upwards between the US and China, but both countries also took more punitive measures targeting specific companies and industries. As a result, China's growth rate has dropped to the lowest levels in decades with the risk of falling below 6% annual growth.

While Sina's estimated 4.5% annual non-GAAP EPS decline in 2019 could be considered modest in light of an extremely challenging macro-economic climate, it is a dramatic shift from the 41% CAGR posted during the past four fiscal years. The rate and direction change in Sina's earnings caused growth investors to sell first. This caused a downward stock spiral as technical levels and indicators turned even more negative after each downward swoon. It has been the simple case of selling begets more selling for Sina shares.

The weakening of the Chinese economy has also resulted in the devaluation of the Chinese RMB relative to the USD. On an average daily weighted basis, the USD has appreciated vs. the RMB by about 4.7% in 2019. Since Sina only reports in USD, its reported results were thus impacted even though the currency fluctuation has no material impact on its revenues which are derived in RMB. On a constant currency basis, 2019 non-GAAP revenues increased annually by 14%, 5%, and 5% during Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively. This compares to the reported 2.3% annual revenue growth in USD for the first nine months of 2019.

Although investors should still side with caution, the new flow has shifted incrementally positive since early October when phase one of the US and China trade deal was announced. Since then, the RMB has recovered about 2.8% of its lost value vs the USD. Bloomberg's China Economic Indicator which tracks a number of economic metrics has also ticked up last month. China's manufacturing PMI has also stabilized in expansion territory during the past two months after contracting for six straight months prior. China also eased its lending reserve ratio to start 2020 which helped send the Shanghai index to the highest level in over a year.

As already noted, Sina also announced a share repurchase program which is usually viewed as a positive event. It should also be mentioned Sina's CEO made an 11 million share investment at $41.49 in 2015. As of the most recent SEC filing, he still owns over 80% of this position and thus should have a vested interest in keeping Sina shares above this level over the long term. In the two years following his Sina purchase, the company distributed over 14.2 million Weibo shares to Sina shareholders which in part contributed to the rally above $100 per share in 2017.

Final Thoughts

While tensions between the US and China may enter detente for most of 2020, the structural relationship between the two countries may never recover to the free trade era of the past two decades. As a result, and in my opinion, bifurcation between the two leading global economies will be inevitable. If this does occur, stocks priced in a free trade environment could get reevaluated due to earnings declines, multiple contraction, or both.

US corporate earnings declined in the first three quarters of 2019, and earnings multiples expanded as the S&P 500 rallied over 28% last year. As a result, many stocks are extremely vulnerable to price declines similar to the multiple contraction Sina shares witnessed during the past seven quarters. Unless Sina shares can decouple from a potential US market correction, upside gains could be limited.

On the positive, valuation on the earnings side is still discounted relative to the US indexes. Even considering a potential non-GAAP EPS decline of 6% in 2020, the forward multiple for Sina is still under 16x earnings. This compares to 18.3x forward multiples for the S&P 500 which are expected to grow 9.6% over 2019. In my opinion, there is clear upside to Sina's 2020 fiscal earnings and clear downside to earnings for the S&P 500.

If China's economy has indeed stabilized, the relative exchange rate between the USD and the RMB may have already peaked. On an average daily close basis, during the fourth quarter of 2019, the RMB has been relatively stable compared to the prior quarter. With Weibo forecasting fourth quarter constant currency revenue growth between 0% and 3% over the same period last year, Sina's revenues are unlikely to miss current Wall Street expectations calling for a 1.5% revenue decline. Weibo contributes to most of Sina's consolidated revenues and has not missed any of its revenue guidance so far in 2019 despite a much worse than expected RMB deprecation during the first three quarters. If RMB levels hold steady at current rates or improve further, currency could be a benefit to Sina's earnings in 2020.

In addition, if Sina follows through with its buyback to the degree witnessed during 2014-2015, about 10% of its share count could be retired. This could benefit EPS by 10-11% which would more than make up for the 6% EPS decline currently projected by analysts. At today's closing price of $43.36 and assuming Sina repurchases the full $500 million at this average price, a sixth of the share count could be removed which could improve EPS by 20% even assuming Sina/Weibo achieves no organic earnings growth.

As I noted in my prior Sina article, its shares are incredibly undervalued on an intrinsic basis. Just based on Sina's net cash, equity investments, and Weibo stake, its shares would have a liquidation value of $96 per share. This also discounts the rest of Sina's hard assets such as equipment, buildings, and land rights which are likely to have a higher market value than the depreciated amounts listed on its balance sheet. Of course, since Weibo is a listed company, its market capitalization could vary greatly and affect Sina's intrinsic value.

Unlike Sina, Weibo is expected to grow both revenues and earnings in 2020 by 8% and 10%, respectively. Weibo is also trading less than forward market multiples at 17.3x 2020 earnings estimates. Thus, based on earnings, Weibo is at least fairly valued relative to the overall US market if not undervalued relative to its long-term growth rate based on its dominant position in China's social media marketplace, which is still growing and underpenetrated. With the recent successful Hong Kong dual listing for Alibaba Group (BABA) and speculation for future dual listings for NetEase (NTES) and Trip.com (TCOM) which sent those shares soaring, Weibo could also be a dual listing contender in the future. This could in turn prop up its US listed shares and raise Sina's intrinsic value further.

Lastly, technicals, otherwise known as sentiment, has already broken its bearish trend and could enter into a full bull mode soon, as detailed above. While I remain cautious on the overall markets and would not recommend paying a premium for any equity in today's environment, the combination of factors listed above for Sina greatly increases the risk reward factor on the long side relative to other equities at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.