Detour Gold Acquisition Price Will Likely Move Up

There is much we do not know about the bidding for the trophy asset that is Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF). Discussions were held with at least 8 companies to ascertain their interest in purchasing or merging with Detour (per Dec. 20, 2019, Management Circular). The Board of Directors deemed the Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) all-stock offer of .4343 shares for each Detour share as the superior bid. I believe that Detour Gold Board can fulfill their fiduciary responsibility to maximize the sale price by referencing a similar pending acquisition such as the Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF) acquisition of the Tocqueville Gold Fund (TGLDX). Absent a competitive superior all-cash purchase price that tops the Kirkland Lake acquisition price, Detour Gold Board should request an increased price offer that offsets the decline in Kirkland Lake stock price since the November 25 acquisition announcement. I am holding my position and adding shares on price dips in anticipation of a higher competitive bid price or a preemptive price adjustment by Kirkland Lake. The bull market for Gold ($1,548 per ounce today) has roared in like a lion. A higher bid price should follow.

As I noted in my previous article, I believe that Detour Gold accepted an offer price (.4343 shares of KL stock for each DRGDF share) that does not fairly compensate shareholders. There is a strong possibility that other shareholders share my belief and one of them is the Chairman of Tocqueville Asset Management-John Hathaway. The Tocqueville Gold Fund owned 8 million shares of Detour Gold as of October 31, 2019, and has increased holdings from 6.69% to 8.31% of total assets as of December 16. Hathaway backed activist John Paulson's successful bid to replace the previous Detour Gold Management that resulted in 5 new Board members in 2018. Hathaway is likely not satisfied with the implied acquisition price of DGC at $27.50 (Canadian) since he earlier appraised Detour at approximately $44 per share as I noted in my previous article.

Kirkland Lake CEO Tony Makuch maintains that the newly merged company will be among the strongest gold companies in the world. If the acquisition is approved by shareholders of both companies, Kirkland Lake will add the huge 20+ year reserves at Detour Lake property and will be loaded with approximately $800 million in cash and no long-term debt. I am convinced that Makuch is correct in the power of the new company with Detour Gold as a subsidiary. I only disagree with the price that is being paid to Detour shareholders. Kirkland Lake stock price has dropped 15% since the acquisition announcement and Detour Gold stock is trading at $25 (Jan. 2, 2020) per share below the implied acquisition value of $27.50.

We can look to the pending Sprott acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Fund as a pertinent parallel. Sprott agreed to purchase the Tocqueville Gold Fund assets and Management expertise (including John Hathaway-portfolio manager) on August 7, 2019, for $10 million in cash and $5 million in Sprott stock. On December 3rd, Sprott agreed to increase the cash offer by 25% to $12.5 million to help offset the drop in Sprott stock price since the acquisition announcement.

"Given the recent correction in our share price, our strong balance sheet, and our ongoing normal course bid activity, we believe this adjustment is best for our long-term shareholders," said Whitney George, President of Sprott.

Sprott agreed to reduce the stock offered by the same $2.5 million. Sprott must surely believe the addition of Tocqueville assets will bolster the new company but still acted to increase the cash offer. Sprott included incentives of up to $30 million in cash and $5 million in stock should the new entity meet certain financial parameters over two years.

This deal sweetener by Sprott that was likely appreciated by Mr. Hathaway and the Tocqueville Gold fund beneficiaries and can serve as a road map on how Kirkland Lake could bolster its acquisition price of Detour Gold to better reflect the value of the trophy asset at Detour Lake mine.

Kirkland Lake is flush with $615 million in cash and could offer cash and/or royalty payment to Detour Gold shareholders (based on probable future gold production from Detour Lake property) to make up the difference in the recent market drop in equity value. There is no one better than John Hathaway to make the case to Kirkland Gold that, although the new entity will be a formidable gold company, this should not compel Detour shareholders to accept a share buyout significantly below the value of the company.

Eric Sprott, who owns 14 million shares of Kirkland Lake Gold sums up his impression of the buyout below.

The more I reflect on Detour, I think we're 'stealing value' - value that the market's not seeing." (Eric Sprott - Former Chairman of Sprott)

I dislike the idea that Detour Gold shareholders should be warm to the idea that our "value" is being stolen. This suggests a higher price should be paid to the company providing this value. A new gold bull market has arrived and Kirkland Lake or another bidder should pay a higher price to acquire the 15.4 million ounces of gold reserves with price margins that should continue to improve. This deal can become a better win-win proposition for both parties. Investors have an opportunity to buy Detour shares while they trade below the implied acquisition price - which I believe will move even higher before a sale is consummated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.