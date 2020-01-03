Technically Speaking For 12/30-1/3

The daily charts are in good shape, but the increased volatility from the political background might be problematic.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the equity markets, Middle East tensions rise:

Iran’s top security and intelligence commander was killed early Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Trump, American officials said. The commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who led the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport. General Suleimani was the architect of nearly every significant operation by Iranian intelligence and military forces over the past two decades, and his death was a staggering blow for Iran at a time of sweeping geopolitical conflict.

This couldn't happen at a worse time. Over the last few weeks, various charts have been lining up in bullish ways (see here, here, and here). While we saw some modest profit-taking over the last few days, it's been very disciplined. I noted yesterday that the charts for more aggressive sectors were lining up for a potential bullish run. Now we have political and military instability in the most politically tense region in the world that is also the source of a necessary commodity.

A new Federal Reserve Study shows that tariffs hurt more than helped (here's a link to the complete study in PDF format) (emphasis added):

"We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices," the study said. ... "We find the impact from the traditional import protection channel is completely offset in the short-run by reduced competitiveness from retaliation and higher costs in downstream industries." ... "While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector," the study concluded.

These two charts place the data into context: Overall industrial production (top left chart) started to decrease at the end of 2018 and more or less trended sideways last year. The Y/Y percentage change is now slightly negative (upper right chart). Manufacturing has taken a big hit (lower left); it contracted on a Y/Y basis for most of last year.

The latest ISM manufacturing index has now contracted for the last five months:

The December PMI® registered 47.2 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point from the November reading of 48.1 percent. This is the PMI®'s lowest reading since June 2009, when it registered 46.3 percent. The New Orders Index registered 46.8 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from the November reading of 47.2 percent. The Production Index registered 43.2 percent, down 5.9 percentage points compared to the November reading of 49.1 percent.

Only 3/18 industries were expanding. These reports are becoming increasingly bearish.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: Remember -- this table includes data from last Friday due to the shortened trading week.

The last five days have been decidedly defensive in tone. The long end of the Treasury market led the way higher followed by the belly of the curve. Larger-cap equity indexes fluctuated around 0%. Smaller-cap stocks had losses.

Meanwhile, the sector performance tables for the last week are uneven. 4/10 sectors were higher. Three key defensive sectors occupy positions 7, 8, and 9 on the table.

It's been an odd few weeks. The holiday in the middle of the last two weeks has made it more like a two-week vacation. And then we had today's events which added a heavy dose of instability to the economic and political backdrop. However, the charts are still in pretty good shape. The SPY remains in an uptrend. Prices remain below the trend line that connects lows from early October and late November, but above the trend line that connects the early October and early December lows. While prices have clustered over the last five trading sessions, they're using the 10-day EMA for technical support.

Mid-caps are still above the trend line that connects early October and late November lows. But they're below the 10-day EMA and used the 20-day EMA for technical support in today's session. Small-caps are the one index in weaker technical shape after today's session. Prices fell through support and are using previous support for resistance. Ideally, prices should move through resistance quickly, preferably early next week. Micro-caps have made large gains this month and remain above support. However, prices fell through the 10-day EMA today. The 10-day EMA is also moving sideways, a trend that will likely continue with today's data.

As we enter the first full week of trading for 2020, the charts are in pretty good shape. Ideally, the bulls will come out of the gates on Monday bidding shares at least modestly higher to give prices some room above support. Unfortunately, the political backdrop is suddenly more unstable, which means we could see big problems develop in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.