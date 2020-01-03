Brookfield Renewable Partners: An Investment In The Energy Future

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the energy sector as a whole lagged the oil price recovery in 2019, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) surged over 80 percent. Renewable projects became cost-effective worldwide and BEP is positioned to prosper as fossil fuel-fired electricity generating plants are replaced by wind, solar and hydro plants.

And in a recent study, "Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil," published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs) will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term break-even oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl."

Lewis argues that renewable energy can replace 36% of the demand for crude oil for LDV transportation that is susceptible to electrification and a further 5% demand for power generation. Renewables have a marginal cost of almost zero, are much cleaner, and electricity is much cheaper to transport.

We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors… If all of this sounds far-fetched, then the speed with which the competitive landscape of the European utility industry has been reshaped over the last decade by the rollout of wind and solar power - and the billions of euros of fossil-fuel generation assets that this has stranded - should be a flashing red light on the oil industry's dashboard."

Separately, the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI") forecasted that electric utilities with the strongest strategy for renewables could see values increase by 104%, while laggards could see them fall by two-thirds.

BEP claims to a have a consistent, proven, and repeatable strategy underpinned by value investing, operating expertise and capital discipline to generate stable, attractive returns over the long term.

Wind and solar are now the most economical sources of bulk power…

… and reduced carbon targets are worldwide, and not just in the wealthy countries.

China is the world's leading producer of electric power from renewables. And China's renewable energy sector is growing faster than its fossil fuels and nuclear energy capacity. It targets renewable power not only for lower carbon emissions but also for energy security.

India is one of the world's leaders in renewable energy development. The government had a target of installing 20 GW of solar power by 2022 but met the goal four years ahead of schedule.

The penetration of renewable energy is inevitable due to cost and environmental benefits. And worldwide development is still in the early stage with much more ahead.

BEP's playbook has been refined over the past two decades, providing a competitive advantage.

BEP's dividend yield (FWD) has dropped to 4.51 % due to the gain in its share price. This yield and growth is rated more attractive than its peer group, on average.

Conclusions

The transition to renewables is inevitable at this point in time. And BEP is well-positioned to benefit.

The writing is on the wall for exploration and production oil companies, which is why their equity prices have lagged oil prices, while BEP's stock price outperformed in 2019. I expect more of the same in the years ahead as peak oil demand approaches.

