S&P 500's Top 30 Highest-Yielding Stocks For January

The rebalanced portfolio for January offers an above-average dividend of 3.3% combined with a net buyback yield of 5.9%, which results in a shareholder yield of 9.2%.

The top picks for January offer trailing price to earnings ratio of 11.8, which is more than 50% below the current valuation for the S&P 500 that is at 24.21.

During the last two months, the strategy returned 11.03% vs. 6.62% for the S&P 500.

After gaining 6.09% in November and outperforming the market by 2.47%, during December, the strategy focused on deep-value and high shareholder yield stocks outperformed the market by an additional 2.76%. The equal-weighted portfolio constructed of the Top 30 highest-yielding stocks for December gained 4.66%, while at the same time, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) strengthened by 2.90%.

During December, twenty-two stocks had a positive return, while eight had a negative one. Five companies returned more than 10%, with energy companies Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), and Helmerich & Payne (HP) being the top performers returning 19.18%, 16.57%, and 14.93%, respectively.

During the previous month, crude oil rose by almost 12%, which sparked gains across the oil and gas sector. Despite double-digit gains, Devon Energy Corp., Marathon Oil Corporation, and Helmerich & Payne are still one of the top energy sector buys. Because of high shareholder yields, combined with low valuations, these companies are still a part of the strategy for January, with Devon Energy being the top pick with 7.8% shareholder yield and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.

With a negative 6.04% return, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was the worst-performing stock of the strategy. The airliner was hit by rising energy costs, coupled with ongoing 737 MAX issues. Nevertheless, Southwest has a shareholder yield of 7.6% and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.37, which makes it one of the cheapest highest-yielding S&P 500 components. Therefore, the company is still a part of the strategy for January.

Top 30 Picks For January

For utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests equally in 30 companies with the combination of the highest total yield (shareholder yield) and the lowest valuation (EV/EBITDA).

The EV/EBITDA ratio serves as a quality check for companies that pay unsustainably high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability. In aggregate, for companies included in this strategy, dividends and share repurchases are backed by profits and cash flows.

The portfolio characteristics of the thirty companies from the S&P 500 index differ significantly from the overall index. The S&P's current dividend yield is 1.77%, which is considerably below the 3.3% average for the 30 companies presented in the following table. According to Yardeni Research, the gross buyback yield for the S&P 500 constituents at the end of the second quarter was 3.26%. However, this figure does not take into account share dilutions. Thus, with a net buyback yield of 5.9%, the 30 companies presented in the table offer substantially higher net repurchases.

When it comes to trailing earnings, the current trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is 24.21. This figure is more than twice as high as the P/E ratio of the top 30 S&P picks that is currently at 11.80.

Four new companies entered the list. These are CenturyLink Inc. (CTL), Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

The companies that are no longer part of the strategy are L Brands Inc. (LB), Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), Carnival Corp. (CCL), and DaVita Inc. (DVA).

Depending on the trading fees and taxes, rebalancing can be done on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. As I use monthly rebalancing, I will publish monthly updates on this strategy. When rebalancing, usually, only a smaller part of stocks need to be sold or bought. Additionally, to lower the trading fees, I sell only the stocks that are no longer on the list and purchase the ones that entered the list. However, I do not rebalance the weights.

Financial companies are excluded from this strategy. The reasons are that either it is not possible to calculate the EV/EBITDA ratio or it does not make sense to calculate it (financials usually derive the most significant part of the revenue from interest).

The portfolio from the previous table is constructed by dividing the S&P 500 components' shareholder yield into quintiles. As the second step, using the EV/EBITDA valuation ratio, the top shareholder yield quintile is arranged from the lowest to the highest valuation. As the final step, the 30 companies with the lowest multiples form the top picks for the current month.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

In my first article on the total yield investing (shareholder yield), I explained the main reasons why investors should focus on the total cash returns and not just on dividend distributions.

Dividends are just one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. Currently, buybacks are more important than dividends. However, investors frequently overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $1.27 trillion via buybacks and dividends. However, at $797 billion, buybacks were significantly bigger than dividends at $469 billion.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks than via dividends. Due to this fact, a net buyback yield should be an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the annualized yield for the S&P 500 (SPY) companies was 1.92%, which is significantly below the historical average. However, by considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flows to shareholders.

For the same period, the S&P 500's annualized share buyback yield was 3.26%. As buybacks now account for almost two-thirds of the S&P 500's shareholder yield of 5.18%, they are a crucial variable for achieving higher total returns.

A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. Thus, the strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies.

For readers that would like to get more familiar with the shareholder yield and its historical outperformance, I suggest reading the following research: "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield."

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase. The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Strategy Risks

According to the quantitative tests, this strategy generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive S&P 500 investment.

Compared to the S&P 500 index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The average exposure to the single stock for the top 30 S&P picks is 2.5%, vs. 0.2% for the average S&P 500 constituent. Similarly, for the top S&P 30 picks, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the S&P's exposure.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

Value strategies are once again outperforming the market.

Based on the quantitative tests, the combination of high shareholder yield and low EV/EBITDA valuation offers long-term market-beating results.

As value stocks trade at a multi-decade value vs. growth valuation gap, it is reasonable to expect that the value-focused strategies will continue to perform.

