55% Returns Without California, Mid-America Apartment Communities Has Impressed Mr. Market

We like MAA as a company and will happily buy shares again at the right price.

When investors think of apartments, California often comes to mind. One company showed they don’t need California.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is the only major apartment REIT with no exposure to California.

That may seem like a peculiar claim, but it's very important to MAA’s identity. As the only apartment REIT with zero exposure to California, MAA has a unique role in the investor’s portfolio. If the investor wants to reduce the importance of California to their overall portfolio, they can increase their position in MAA and decrease their position in other apartment REITs.

MAA has a broad diversification of properties throughout the Sunbelt region:

MAA has focused on the high-growth properties within the Sunbelt region for more than 25 years. Further, within the United States, they are one of the largest owner/operators of apartments. MAA invests in markets that consistently rank among the highest for jobs, migration, liveability, and population growth. A few of those top markets are Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

When were we bullish?

We were bullish on MAA in 2018 and decided to buy shares on one of the dips on 5/18/2018:

It was a great time to buy MAA. Since then, shares of MAA materially outperformed every other major apartment REIT. The difference is significant. While the entire sector is up, our position in MAA already delivered returns of 55.61% as of 1/3/2020.

The appeal of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Investors find MAA much more appealing today. It's obvious from the increase in the share price. While FFO per share is growing, it did not grow by anywhere near 50%.

It's unlikely to grow much faster than 3% to 7% yearly over a long time period.

Most of the growth in MAA’s FFO per share is reflecting the growth in same-property NOI. Part of the growth in same-property NOI was fueled by expanding their NOI margin:

Same-property NOI measures the increase in the amount of net operating income from each of MAA’s properties. Same-property NOI often increases slightly faster than rental revenues. That's because the operating margins have been expanding slightly over time. Since revenues increase slightly faster than expenses, the same-property NOI increases faster than apartment rental rates.

In early to mid 2018, investors were terrified of new apartment buildings being constructed. They believed that the new construction of apartment buildings would lead to higher vacancy rates and lower renewal rates throughout America.

Clearly, those investors were wrong. MAA projected daily average occupancy to be between 95.7% to 96.1% for their 2019 outlook. MAA recently projected 95.8% average daily occupancy for Q4 2019.

While we are seeing a very slight decrease in the growth rate for apartment properties in general, the overall growth for apartment REITs remains quite strong. The NOI growth range is forecasted at 3% to 3.5% for the full year of 2019.

Today, MAA’s FFO multiple is very similar to peers. It wasn’t always that way. Because MAA is not investing in California, they own a much larger portion of the portfolio in other markets. Those other markets often trade at higher capitalization rates. That means the price of an apartment building is a smaller multiple of the net operating income it produces. When the buildings trade at a smaller multiple of net operating income, we expect the REIT to trade at a lower multiple of FFO per share.

Higher growth in California

Historically, the lower multiples for other markets reflected a lower growth rate within those markets. California, which is not in MAA’s portfolio, demonstrated significantly better growth in NOI year after year. There are many potential explanations. However, the most logical explanations would suggest that the higher wage growth in California enabled residents to pay higher apartment rents. That explanation would go on to reference the lack of supply in California. Since new construction in California is lower than in most of the country, many REITs use a heavier allocation to California.

MAA’s history and final thoughts

MAA has a solid history of providing returns to shareholders.

While the performance in their share price over the last two years was astounding, they also have a solid record of growing FFO per share and dividends. When MAA trades at a significantly lower FFO multiple than their peers, the shares can be very attractive. Due to the significant rally in MAA’s share price, their multiple is now very close to the multiple enjoyed by peers. Consequently, even though we like MAA as an apartment REIT, we do not like the share price. It's not absurdly high, but it's a little too high compared to the other apartment REITs. We believe that at this time we can pick other apartment REITs with a more compelling valuation. That doesn’t necessarily mean a lower FFO multiple or higher dividend yield. It means that the other apartments REITs we are picking offer more attractive prospects for faster NOI growth and FFO per share growth over the next several years.

We currently believe MAA is slightly overpriced due to the significant increase in their multiple. We continue to own a very small position in MAA, purchased back when shares were on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.