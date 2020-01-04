Sea Is A Good Play On Asian Growth

Company is a play in particular on S-E Asia but also on other regions.

SEA Ltd. (NYSE:SE) has seen its stock price soar since its IPO on the back of its stunning revenue growth. It is in the growth markets of gaming and online shopping. It is in the growth market of S-E Asia. It has strong backing from Chinese Internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). That company itself has been investing strongly to leverage on growth around Asia, not just in its home market. I detailed this in my article in August. SEA also has positive investment and growth plans for Latin America and some other markets.

Recently, we have seen a slew of commentaries on the company. This one (paywalled) is typical. So, the new year is a good time to reflect whether further growth is likely. Valued at US$3.8 billion in 2016, the company now has a market cap of over US$17 billion.

Despite the strong stock price already, and a lack of profitability, the company may well be a good long-term bet based on its growth profile. The next take-off in stock value though is likely to come once it announces it is profitable. Q4 earnings in February could be a key moment for the stock price.

The Big Picture

Overseas investors tend to focus on the strong growth rates of the giant countries of Asia, China and India. Other Asian regions tend to be lacking in investors' portfolios.

ASEAN growth rates are in fact down somewhat in 2019, as the graph below shows:

Source: The ASEAN Post

However, rates are still healthy compared to North America or Europe and expected to resume stronger growth in the next few years.

These are countries with a growing middle-class and young populations with growing affluence. The schematic below illustrates this:

ASEAN

Further details on ASEAN growth prospects can be studied here.

If you are marketing games and online shopping, young people with growing income is what you want. The 6 countries above alone have 763 mobile subscribers, a number that is growing rapidly. Economic studies predict that 2020 and onwards will show faster growth, although the trade war between the USA and China remains a threat on the horizon.

IMF forecasts see Asia Pacific in total as having 46.13% of global GDP based on PPP in 2020. North America taken in isolation would represent 18.39%. East Asia would represent 26.23%, S-E Asia 6.42% and South Asia 9.72%.

In its latest report, the ADB (Asian Development Bank) is cautious. It expects growth for Asian economies in 2019 to have come to 5.4% and forecasts growth of 5.5% in 2020.

These figures are still encouraging compared to IMF forecasts for elsewhere in the world. The IMF forecasted global growth for 2019 at 3.2% and predicts 3.5% for 2020. The USA is predicted at 2.6% for 2019 and 1.9% for 2020. Advanced economies in general are predicted at 1.9% for 2019 and 1.7% for 2020.

This makes Asia still the place to look for growth. The stock prices of companies based in Asia were adversely affected by the slower growth rates in 2019. This provides an opportunity going forward. Asian economies enjoy substantially better growth rates than countries in North America and Europe. Their rising populations make it likely their growth rates will continue to increase more strongly than those of developed nations elsewhere.

Financials

As with any growth start-up, SEA's early days have seen not unsubstantial losses. Its results for the 3 months up to 30th September 2019 showed some improvement on profitability. The stock price rose as a result. Full details are illustrated here.

Revenue growth was strong as illustrated below from Seeking Alpha:

Source: SEA

The company has enjoyed triple digit revenue growth for the past 5 quarters. Revenues tripled year-on-year for both the gaming and shopping divisions. As was emphasised at the Q3 earnings release, strong progress has been made in Latin America. "Free Fire" is the best-selling mobile game there, for instance. Although Asia should be seen as SEA's core market, the company is putting much emphasis on Latin America as well. This provides a substantial market. At the Q3 analyst call, SEA management emphasized that the Latin America population was similar to that of S-E Asia. However, it will also involve the company in increased capex, which may delay net profitability.

The financial position is surprisingly strong for such a company. Its Quick Ratio is 1.61, its Current Ratio is 1.62 and long-term debt to equity 0.38.

There was still a loss of US$210 million in Q3. However, total adjusted EBITDA did improve year-on-year from - US$184 million to - US$31 million. The digital entertainment division showed adjusted EBITDA at US$266 million. Operating cash flow showed significant improvement over past quarters.

Put quite simply, the gaming division is seeing rapidly growing profits and looks to be on a very strong base. The shopping division continues to report losses as it ramps up investment but revenues are rising rapidly.

The stock price has performed strongly over the past 3 years, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: Charles Schwab

By a calculation made here, the stock was the fifth best performing tech stock of 2019. That always begs the question for investors as to whether they have missed the boat for a stock.

The next big impact on the stock price will probably be the Q4 results. These are provisionally due for 18th February. One bullish analyst reckons that profitability will not be achieved until 2021. Analysts that follow the stock are split on Q4. Consensus EPS (behind paywall) is for - US$0.18. The high is + US$0.23 and the low is - US$0.39. In the somewhat unlikely event that the company moved into profitability in Q4, there would almost certainly be a strong upward surge in the stock price.

SEA Gaming

The company's "Garena" platform has a strong games portfolio across Asia. It is backed by Tencent, the world's largest gaming company. Tencent first invested in the company in 2010, long before its IPO. This gives SEA access to a huge base of games and use of the WeChat platform, which has about 1.2 billion users. The company is very strong in eSports, a very rapidly growing market throughout Asia. The increased drive on e-sports will put some pressure on capex requirements for a while yet. There is a significant push for the "Speed Drifter" game in conjunction with Tencent for the Latin America market.

In the quarter up to 30th September, its quarterly average user base increased 82.3% to 321.1 million users. Their mobile game "Free Fire" has been a particularly strong revenue generator. This is both in Asia and in Latin America. It has garnered over US$1 billion in revenues. Management see it as a base for revenue generation for years to come. Other markets including India, Russia and Turkey have shown good gaming revenue growth.

The response to the "Call of Duty" mobile game looks very promising. This has been developed in conjunction with Tencent and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

SEA Shopping

The company's "Shopee" platform is also strengthened by the Tencent partnership. It gives it a high customer base using Tencent's "WeChatPay". That is the world's largest Internet payment platform on a transaction basis. The fact that SEA is also a payments provider can give it a key advantage over its rivals. It has its own AirPay App digital financial services business providing e-wallet services.

Internet shopping has taken off even faster around Asia than elsewhere in the world. A recent report estimated that the digital economy in S-E Asia would be worth US$300 billion by 2025. It was US$38 billion in 2018.

"Shopee", using iconic footballer Ronaldo as its main advertising figure, is the largest player in some markets, including Indonesia with its 268 million people. It is the leading e-commerce platform in S-E Asia and Taiwan by average monthly active user.

Shopee is locked in a battle everywhere though with Lazada (LZDA). That company is backed by Chinese Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) recently opened up a regional platform in Singapore and may get more active around Asia. Shopee and Lazada can be seen as proxies for the worldwide struggle for online payment domination between Tencent and Alibaba.

Shopee's model is different from the more capital intensive one of competitors such as Amazon. It is a virtual retailer connecting customers to 3rd party sellers. It is already No.1 or No 2 in its major markets. It may well be that most of the required spending for this division has now been done, and profitability will follow shortly. At the Q3 analyst call, management suggested this. They considered that both high margin revenue and cross-border logistics within Shopee would lead to a profitable future.

Risks to the Buy Thesis

* Stockholders and analysts may get impatient with increased revenue but no profitability.

* Key Asian markets could be hit by trade protectionism from the USA and its adverse effects on Asian markets. On a contrary perception, many see such markets benefiting from a secular bull market trend for emerging markets.

* The highly competitive online shopping market may prove difficult to transition to profitability.

* Management time may be distracted from core competencies as it expands rapidly into new markets.

* Investors may get negative on seeing Shopee as the "Asian Amazon" and the playbook model that it takes a long time for an online marketplace to get to profitability.

Conclusion

SEA remains a good long-term bet based on its strong position in gaming and e-commerce in the growth market that is Asia. Secular product growth areas in economic growth regions are a heady cocktail. Its tie-up with Tencent should be a continuing source of strength and innovation. Growth is the name of the game for the company.

It is though probably a long-term bet rather than a short-term play in my opinion. Capex will continue in e-shopping and in the gaming arena for a few quarters. This means profitability may still be some way down the line. The tie-up with Tencent should though be of huge benefit in the long term.

It makes SEA Ltd a long-term stock buy with the possibility of more short-term upwards momentum. Investors should not consider they have missed the boat, but rather should increase holdings on the back of any dips in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SE TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.